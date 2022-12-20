SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the state from a busy Tuesday here:

SD HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
Aberdeen Central 55, Huron 14
Dell Rapids 45, Lennox 34
Madison 65, Lennox 15
Tea Area 50, Madison 30
Tea Area 49, Dell Rapids 24

SD HIGH SCHOOL GYMNASTICS
Brookings Pentangular

  • Brookings – 134.200
  • Lincoln – 130.150
  • Roosevelt – 126.650
  • Jefferson – 123.500
  • Washington – 34.150

SD BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Christian 58, Mobridge-Pollock 48

Arlington 66, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 56

Belle Fourche 49, Wall 47

Burke 57, Scotland 39

Canistota 58, Bridgewater-Emery 30

Canton 64, Alcester-Hudson 37

Castlewood 70, Flandreau 51

Centerville 65, Gayville-Volin 23

Chamberlain 60, Kimball/White Lake 54

Clark/Willow Lake 54, Florence/Henry 31

Elk Point-Jefferson 59, Viborg-Hurley 53

Freeman Academy/Marion 53, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 38

Gregory 58, North Central, NE 44

Harding County 50, Grant County/Mott-Regent, N.D. 43

Harrisburg 83, LeMars, Iowa 47

Howard 64, Colman-Egan 29

Iroquois/ Lake Preston 73, Estelline/Hendricks 64

Jones County 61, Stanley County 51

Langford Area 60, Wilmot 50

Leola/Frederick 60, Potter County 27

Madison 76, Deubrook 42

McCook Central/Montrose 48, Chester 37

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 64, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 48

Parkston 63, Parker 42

Pierre 64, Watertown 46

Redfield 39, Sisseton 36

Sioux Falls Jefferson 71, Sioux Falls Lincoln 57

Sioux Falls Washington 64, Huron 55

Sioux Valley 92, Beresford 49

South Border, N.D. 69, North Central Co-Op 20

Tiospa Zina Tribal 65, Webster 36

Tri-Valley 50, Vermillion 48

Wagner 62, Menno 44

Wolsey-Wessington 65, Faulkton Area 27

SD GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Belle Fourche 53, Wall 48

Canton 63, Alcester-Hudson 44

Centerville 54, Gayville-Volin 26

Dell Rapids St. Mary 67, Waverly-South Shore 15

Elkton-Lake Benton 48, Baltic 45

Florence/Henry 61, Clark/Willow Lake 41

Garretson 60, Dell Rapids 45

Gregory 41, North Central, Neb. 40

Hartington Cedar Catholic, Neb. 51, Dakota Valley 45

Hot Springs 35, New Underwood 33

Howard 58, Colman-Egan 56

Jones County 53, Stanley County 25

Kimball/White Lake 59, Chamberlain 51

McCook Central/Montrose 61, Chester 55

Mobridge-Pollock 51, Aberdeen Christian 12

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 42, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 27

Parkston 50, Parker 23

Pierre 51, Watertown 29

Potter County 52, Leola/Frederick 49

Rapid City Central 53, Douglas 18

Scotland 40, Burke 31

Sioux Falls Washington 62, Huron 31

Sioux Valley 60, Beresford 54

Sisseton 64, Redfield 34

St. Thomas More 58, Hill City 30

Tea Area 61, Sioux Falls Jefferson 55

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 42, Freeman/ Marion/ Freeman Academy Co-op 35

Vermillion 58, Tri-Valley 39

Viborg-Hurley 63, Elk Point-Jefferson 37

Wagner 70, Menno 17

Wessington Springs 58, Highmore-Harrold 39

Wolsey-Wessington 64, Faulkton 32

IOWA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

AC/GC 70, West Central Valley, Stuart 39

Alta-Aurelia 85, River Valley, Correctionville 11

Ankeny Centennial 65, Ankeny 46

Aplington-Parkersburg 67, South Hardin 57

Atlantic 67, Shenandoah 32

Audubon 57, Logan-Magnolia 49

Baxter 93, GMG, Garwin 35

Benton Community 69, Clear Creek-Amana 65

Bettendorf 74, North Scott, Eldridge 50

Bishop Garrigan 82, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 42

Bondurant Farrar 67, Carroll 60

Burlington 56, Mount Pleasant 54

Cedar Rapids Xavier 55, Cedar Rapids, Washington 43

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 82, Iowa City Liberty High School 67

Central City 61, East Buchanan, Winthrop 47

Charles City 69, New Hampton 40

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 62, Raymore-Peculiar, Mo. 52

Denison-Schleswig 69, Red Oak 57

Dubuque, Senior 59, Linn-Mar, Marion 37

Edgewood-Colesburg 54, Starmont 45

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 31, Eagle Grove 21

Glenwood 56, Lewis Central 54

Grundy Center 60, Dike-New Hartford 44

Harlan 80, Clarinda 54

Harris-Lake Park 60, South O’Brien, Paullina 46

Harrisburg, S.D. 83, LeMars 47

Hudson 73, Union Community, LaPorte City 54

Humboldt 74, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 31

IKM-Manning 64, Missouri Valley 62

Lisbon 67, North Cedar, Stanwood 56

Lynnville-Sully 65, Belle Plaine 21

Madrid 66, Ogden 37

Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 71, Trinity Christian High School 47

Melcher-Dallas 46, Seymour 44

Monticello 60, Camanche 21

Mount Vernon 63, Independence 51

Nevada 87, Greene County 56

Newton 79, Albia 48

North Polk, Alleman 69, Winterset 67

Okoboji, Milford 57, Boyden-Hull 54

Pleasant Valley 68, Assumption, Davenport 56

Prairie, Cedar Rapids 55, Iowa City High 39

Regina, Iowa City 45, West Liberty 44

Rock Valley 55, Sheldon 45

Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 81, Ruthven-Ayrshire 49

Sioux City, East 72, Spirit Lake 45

Storm Lake 85, PAC-LM 49

Treynor 73, Riverside, Oakland 47

Underwood 76, Tri-Center, Neola 52

Valley, West Des Moines 71, Southeast Polk 43

Vinton-Shellsburg 70, South Tama County, Tama 13

Waterloo Christian School 95, Riceville 63

Western Christian 73, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 56

IOWA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Albia 37, Newton 33

Alta-Aurelia 57, River Valley, Correctionville 41

Ankeny Centennial 59, Ankeny 52

Aplington-Parkersburg 51, South Hardin 40

Atlantic 56, Shenandoah 44

BCLUW, Conrad 33, North Butler, Greene 22

Ballard 56, Gilbert 35

Bellevue 59, Maquoketa 55

Benton Community 51, Clear Creek-Amana 36

Bishop Garrigan 85, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 41

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 73, LeMars 57

Carlisle 57, Boone 39

Carroll 50, Bondurant Farrar 49

Cascade,Western Dubuque 51, Beckman, Dyersville 32

Central Elkader 70, Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 40

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 48, Sibley-Ocheyedan 46

Collins-Maxwell 56, Colo-NESCO 13

Dike-New Hartford 69, Grundy Center 30

Edgewood-Colesburg 58, Starmont 11

Estherville Lincoln Central 62, Emmetsburg 26

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 69, Eagle Grove 30

Glenwood 69, Lewis Central 68

Harris-Lake Park 60, South O’Brien, Paullina 46

Hinton 67, Woodbury Central, Moville 27

Hudson 55, Union Community, LaPorte City 25

IKM-Manning 56, Missouri Valley 36

Johnston 58, Dallas Center-Grimes 51

Keokuk 67, Fairfield 25

Linn-Mar, Marion 64, Dubuque, Senior 48

Logan-Magnolia 55, Audubon 25

Lynnville-Sully 70, Belle Plaine 22

Marion 48, West Delaware, Manchester 44

Marshalltown 57, Des Moines, East 14

Melcher-Dallas 53, Seymour 38

Montezuma 66, Iowa Valley, Marengo 37

Monticello 60, Camanche 21

Mount Pleasant 49, Burlington 13

Mount Vernon 49, Independence 24

Nevada 51, Greene County 10

New Hampton 67, Charles City 21

North Linn, Troy Mills 69, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 34

North Mahaska, New Sharon 54, English Valleys, North English 31

North Polk, Alleman 61, Winterset 41

Northwood-Kensett 40, Central Springs 36

Ogden 35, Madrid 30

Okoboji, Milford 66, Boyden-Hull 56

PAC-LM 51, Storm Lake 48

Parkview Christian, Neb. 64, Griswold 16

Pella 56, Knoxville 39

Pleasant Valley 62, Assumption, Davenport 34

Regina, Iowa City 68, West Liberty 61

Rock Valley 60, Sheldon 26

Roland-Story, Story City 57, PCM, Monroe 52

Saint Ansgar 52, Rockford 3

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 46, Western Christian 32

South Central Calhoun 62, MVAOCOU 56

South Hamilton, Jewell 48, West Marshall, State Center 47

Southeast Valley 70, East Sac County 37

Springville 46, Alburnett 44

St. Albert, Council Bluffs 52, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 29

Treynor 73, Riverside, Oakland 21

Twin Cedars, Bussey 45, Lamoni 42

Underwood 50, Tri-Center, Neola 22

Vinton-Shellsburg 70, South Tama County, Tama 13

WACO, Wayland 61, Lone Tree 35

Wapello 46, Hillcrest Academy 13

Waukee Northwest 58, Urbandale 30

Waverly-Shell Rock 55, Crestwood, Cresco 40

West Branch 55, Tipton 35

West Fork, Sheffield 60, Osage 35

Winfield-Mount Union 57, Highland, Riverside 23

MINNESOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Aitkin 73, Hinckley-Finlayson 51

Alexandria 70, Rocori 39

Annandale 69, Spectrum 51

Anoka 70, Minneapolis South 60

Austin 72, Rochester Century 71

Battle Lake 85, Hancock 74

Benilde-St. Margaret’s 55, DeLaSalle 49

Bigfork 80, International Falls 31

Blake 72, Hill-Murray 32

Blue Earth Area 59, Fairmont 48

Brainerd 78, Fergus Falls 53

Buffalo 61, Chanhassen 44

Cambridge-Isanti 120, Blaine 114

Central Minnesota Christian 64, Dawson-Boyd 56

Chaska 95, Northfield 81

Coon Rapids 93, St. Francis 61

Cretin-Derham Hall 67, St. Thomas Academy 52

Crosby-Ironton 69, Proctor 48

Detroit Lakes 89, Bemidji 76

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 66, Pelican Rapids 64

Eastview 91, Burnsville 35

Eden Prairie 102, Waconia 67

Edina 66, East Ridge 53

Fond du Lac Ojibwe 76, Sebeka 46

Goodhue 71, Stewartville 59

Hawley 80, Frazee 46

Henning 91, Lake Park-Audubon 64

Hiawatha Collegiate 72, Minneapolis Washburn 66

Hopkins 79, Tartan 62

Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 80, Maple Lake 37

Kasson-Mantorville 56, Rochester Lourdes 50

Lakeville North 85, Farmington 64

Lakeville South 59, Apple Valley 43

Liberty Classical 76, Washington Tech 60

Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 57, Bertha-Hewitt 48

Lyle/Austin Pacelli 66, Schaeffer Academy 59

Mabel-Canton 59, Hou 56

Mahnomen/Waubun 82, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 56

Mankato West 77, Faribault 59

Maple River 89, Medford 32

Martin County West 73, Madelia 41

McGregor 66, Nashwauk-Keewatin 60

Minneapolis North 93, Minneapolis Henry 67

Minnehaha Academy 74, St. Louis Park 60

Minnetonka 78, Columbia Heights 52

Mountain Lake Area-Comfrey 74, Hills-Beaver Creek 56

New London-Spicer 59, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 44

Northland 70, Chisholm 61

Ogilvie 57, New York Mills 39

Orono 102, Delano 75

Osseo 72, Moorhead 49

Pequot Lakes 62, Nevis 47

Perham 72, Wadena-Deer Creek 35

Prior Lake 61, Rosemount 51

Providence Academy 46, Mayer Lutheran 45

Randolph 66, Triton 59

Rochester Mayo 80, Mankato East 78

Roseville 74, Centennial 70

Sartell-St. Stephen 55, Sauk Rapids-Rice 54

Sauk Centre 76, Kimball 59

Shakopee 77, Eagan 65

St. Cloud Cathedral 70, Zimmerman 41

St. Michael-Albertville 70, Monticello 28

St. Paul Academy 92, West Lutheran 69

St. Paul Johnson 56, St. Croix Prep 36

Stillwater 90, Mahtomedi 82

Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC 61, Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 58, OT

Underwood 58, Rothsay 55

Warroad 68, Lake of the Woods 60

Watertown-Mayer 78, Southwest Christian (Chaska) 67

Wayzata 72, Robbinsdale Armstrong 62

West Central 68, Melrose 35

Westbrook-Walnut Grove 70, Edgerton 28

Win-E-Mac 80, Bagley 48

Winona 65, Red Wing 58

Woodbury 76, Hastings 73

MINNESOTA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Andover 74, Duluth East 63

Anoka 69, St. Francis 33

Austin 50, Rochester Century 46

Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 71, Red Lake 27

Bagley 44, Clearbrook-Gonvick 24

Benilde-St. Margaret’s 80, DeLaSalle 67

Blaine 78, Buffalo 51

Braham 73, McGregor 23

Brainerd 43, Fergus Falls 38

Breck 45, Minneapolis Henry 39

Breckenridge 55, Lake Park-Audubon 37

Cambridge-Isanti 54, Spring Lake Park 45

Chaska 73, Roseville 58

Cherry 66, Two Harbors 54

Cloquet 68, Hermantown 50

Cretin-Derham Hall 54, Concordia Academy 44

Crookston 63, Roseau 5

Delano 76, Dassel-Cokato 27

Eagan 37, Shakopee 32

East Grand Forks 62, Sacred Heart 31

East Ridge 66, Minnetonka 54

Eastview 62, Burnsville 59

Eden Prairie 61, Champlin Park 51

Eden Valley-Watkins 63, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 47

Edina 60, Bloomington Jefferson 53

Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 46, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 44

Hawley 62, Wadena-Deer Creek 50

Henning 63, Frazee 38

Holdingford 60, St. Cloud Cathedral 47

Holy Angels 61, Chanhassen 48

Holy Family Catholic 51, Annandale 49

International Falls 53, Deer River 52

Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 52, Browerville/Eagle Valley 45

Kingsland 71, AC/GE 33

Kittson County Central 82, Stephen-Argyle 62

Lakeville North 74, Farmington 38

Luverne 79, Hills-Beaver Creek 21

Mahnomen/Waubun 57, Win-E-Mac 29

Mahtomedi 80, Mounds View 66

Maple River 68, Medford 34

Minnehaha Academy 66, St. Louis Park 61

Montevideo 75, Pipestone 43

Monticello 88, St. Cloud 51

New Life Academy 56, North Lakes Academy 19

New London-Spicer 45, Albany 33

New Prague 62, Worthington 47

New Richland-H-E-G 73, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 27

New Ulm Cathedral 64, Madelia 25

North St. Paul 91, St. Paul Humboldt 15

Norwood-Young America 65, Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 32

PACT Charter 65, Avail Academy 12

Park (Cottage Grove) 39, Hastings 28

Park Christian 71, Climax/Fisher 37

Pillager 60, Verndale 37

Princeton 65, Foley 60

Providence Academy 81, Mounds Park Academy 45

Red Lake Falls 55, Ada-Borup/Norman County West 46

Robbinsdale Cooper 70, Maranatha Christian 49

Rochester John Marshall 54, Albert Lea 36

Rosemount 62, Prior Lake 43

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 54, Red Rock Central 39

Sartell-St. Stephen 62, Sauk Rapids-Rice 55

South Ridge 85, Wrenshall 26

Southland 60, Wabasha-Kellogg 31

Southwest Christian (Chaska) 76, Watertown-Mayer 62

Spectrum 46, Big Lake 30

St. Agnes 60, St. Paul Highland Park 21

St. Clair 60, Martin County West 53

St. Croix Prep 56, Blake 55

St. James Area 66, Mountain Lake Area 39

St. Michael-Albertville 69, Maple Grove 63

St. Paul Como Park 76, Chisago Lakes 56

Underwood 78, Battle Lake 26

West Lutheran 46, Legacy Christian 45

Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 65, Ashby 24

White Bear Lake 55, Centennial 46

Zimmerman 83, Little Falls 47