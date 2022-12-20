SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the state from a busy Tuesday here:
SD HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
Aberdeen Central 55, Huron 14
Dell Rapids 45, Lennox 34
Madison 65, Lennox 15
Tea Area 50, Madison 30
Tea Area 49, Dell Rapids 24
SD HIGH SCHOOL GYMNASTICS
Brookings Pentangular
- Brookings – 134.200
- Lincoln – 130.150
- Roosevelt – 126.650
- Jefferson – 123.500
- Washington – 34.150
SD BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Christian 58, Mobridge-Pollock 48
Arlington 66, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 56
Belle Fourche 49, Wall 47
Burke 57, Scotland 39
Canistota 58, Bridgewater-Emery 30
Canton 64, Alcester-Hudson 37
Castlewood 70, Flandreau 51
Centerville 65, Gayville-Volin 23
Chamberlain 60, Kimball/White Lake 54
Clark/Willow Lake 54, Florence/Henry 31
Elk Point-Jefferson 59, Viborg-Hurley 53
Freeman Academy/Marion 53, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 38
Gregory 58, North Central, NE 44
Harding County 50, Grant County/Mott-Regent, N.D. 43
Harrisburg 83, LeMars, Iowa 47
Howard 64, Colman-Egan 29
Iroquois/ Lake Preston 73, Estelline/Hendricks 64
Jones County 61, Stanley County 51
Langford Area 60, Wilmot 50
Leola/Frederick 60, Potter County 27
Madison 76, Deubrook 42
McCook Central/Montrose 48, Chester 37
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 64, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 48
Parkston 63, Parker 42
Pierre 64, Watertown 46
Redfield 39, Sisseton 36
Sioux Falls Jefferson 71, Sioux Falls Lincoln 57
Sioux Falls Washington 64, Huron 55
Sioux Valley 92, Beresford 49
South Border, N.D. 69, North Central Co-Op 20
Tiospa Zina Tribal 65, Webster 36
Tri-Valley 50, Vermillion 48
Wagner 62, Menno 44
Wolsey-Wessington 65, Faulkton Area 27
SD GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Belle Fourche 53, Wall 48
Canton 63, Alcester-Hudson 44
Centerville 54, Gayville-Volin 26
Dell Rapids St. Mary 67, Waverly-South Shore 15
Elkton-Lake Benton 48, Baltic 45
Florence/Henry 61, Clark/Willow Lake 41
Garretson 60, Dell Rapids 45
Gregory 41, North Central, Neb. 40
Hartington Cedar Catholic, Neb. 51, Dakota Valley 45
Hot Springs 35, New Underwood 33
Howard 58, Colman-Egan 56
Jones County 53, Stanley County 25
Kimball/White Lake 59, Chamberlain 51
McCook Central/Montrose 61, Chester 55
Mobridge-Pollock 51, Aberdeen Christian 12
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 42, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 27
Parkston 50, Parker 23
Pierre 51, Watertown 29
Potter County 52, Leola/Frederick 49
Rapid City Central 53, Douglas 18
Scotland 40, Burke 31
Sioux Falls Washington 62, Huron 31
Sioux Valley 60, Beresford 54
Sisseton 64, Redfield 34
St. Thomas More 58, Hill City 30
Tea Area 61, Sioux Falls Jefferson 55
Tripp-Delmont/Armour 42, Freeman/ Marion/ Freeman Academy Co-op 35
Vermillion 58, Tri-Valley 39
Viborg-Hurley 63, Elk Point-Jefferson 37
Wagner 70, Menno 17
Wessington Springs 58, Highmore-Harrold 39
Wolsey-Wessington 64, Faulkton 32
IOWA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
AC/GC 70, West Central Valley, Stuart 39
Alta-Aurelia 85, River Valley, Correctionville 11
Ankeny Centennial 65, Ankeny 46
Aplington-Parkersburg 67, South Hardin 57
Atlantic 67, Shenandoah 32
Audubon 57, Logan-Magnolia 49
Baxter 93, GMG, Garwin 35
Benton Community 69, Clear Creek-Amana 65
Bettendorf 74, North Scott, Eldridge 50
Bishop Garrigan 82, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 42
Bondurant Farrar 67, Carroll 60
Burlington 56, Mount Pleasant 54
Cedar Rapids Xavier 55, Cedar Rapids, Washington 43
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 82, Iowa City Liberty High School 67
Central City 61, East Buchanan, Winthrop 47
Charles City 69, New Hampton 40
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 62, Raymore-Peculiar, Mo. 52
Denison-Schleswig 69, Red Oak 57
Dubuque, Senior 59, Linn-Mar, Marion 37
Edgewood-Colesburg 54, Starmont 45
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 31, Eagle Grove 21
Glenwood 56, Lewis Central 54
Grundy Center 60, Dike-New Hartford 44
Harlan 80, Clarinda 54
Harris-Lake Park 60, South O’Brien, Paullina 46
Harrisburg, S.D. 83, LeMars 47
Hudson 73, Union Community, LaPorte City 54
Humboldt 74, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 31
IKM-Manning 64, Missouri Valley 62
Lisbon 67, North Cedar, Stanwood 56
Lynnville-Sully 65, Belle Plaine 21
Madrid 66, Ogden 37
Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 71, Trinity Christian High School 47
Melcher-Dallas 46, Seymour 44
Monticello 60, Camanche 21
Mount Vernon 63, Independence 51
Nevada 87, Greene County 56
Newton 79, Albia 48
North Polk, Alleman 69, Winterset 67
Okoboji, Milford 57, Boyden-Hull 54
Pleasant Valley 68, Assumption, Davenport 56
Prairie, Cedar Rapids 55, Iowa City High 39
Regina, Iowa City 45, West Liberty 44
Rock Valley 55, Sheldon 45
Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 81, Ruthven-Ayrshire 49
Sioux City, East 72, Spirit Lake 45
Storm Lake 85, PAC-LM 49
Treynor 73, Riverside, Oakland 47
Underwood 76, Tri-Center, Neola 52
Valley, West Des Moines 71, Southeast Polk 43
Vinton-Shellsburg 70, South Tama County, Tama 13
Waterloo Christian School 95, Riceville 63
Western Christian 73, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 56
IOWA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Albia 37, Newton 33
Alta-Aurelia 57, River Valley, Correctionville 41
Ankeny Centennial 59, Ankeny 52
Aplington-Parkersburg 51, South Hardin 40
Atlantic 56, Shenandoah 44
BCLUW, Conrad 33, North Butler, Greene 22
Ballard 56, Gilbert 35
Bellevue 59, Maquoketa 55
Benton Community 51, Clear Creek-Amana 36
Bishop Garrigan 85, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 41
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 73, LeMars 57
Carlisle 57, Boone 39
Carroll 50, Bondurant Farrar 49
Cascade,Western Dubuque 51, Beckman, Dyersville 32
Central Elkader 70, Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 40
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 48, Sibley-Ocheyedan 46
Collins-Maxwell 56, Colo-NESCO 13
Dike-New Hartford 69, Grundy Center 30
Edgewood-Colesburg 58, Starmont 11
Estherville Lincoln Central 62, Emmetsburg 26
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 69, Eagle Grove 30
Glenwood 69, Lewis Central 68
Harris-Lake Park 60, South O’Brien, Paullina 46
Hinton 67, Woodbury Central, Moville 27
Hudson 55, Union Community, LaPorte City 25
IKM-Manning 56, Missouri Valley 36
Johnston 58, Dallas Center-Grimes 51
Keokuk 67, Fairfield 25
Linn-Mar, Marion 64, Dubuque, Senior 48
Logan-Magnolia 55, Audubon 25
Lynnville-Sully 70, Belle Plaine 22
Marion 48, West Delaware, Manchester 44
Marshalltown 57, Des Moines, East 14
Melcher-Dallas 53, Seymour 38
Montezuma 66, Iowa Valley, Marengo 37
Monticello 60, Camanche 21
Mount Pleasant 49, Burlington 13
Mount Vernon 49, Independence 24
Nevada 51, Greene County 10
New Hampton 67, Charles City 21
North Linn, Troy Mills 69, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 34
North Mahaska, New Sharon 54, English Valleys, North English 31
North Polk, Alleman 61, Winterset 41
Northwood-Kensett 40, Central Springs 36
Ogden 35, Madrid 30
Okoboji, Milford 66, Boyden-Hull 56
PAC-LM 51, Storm Lake 48
Parkview Christian, Neb. 64, Griswold 16
Pella 56, Knoxville 39
Pleasant Valley 62, Assumption, Davenport 34
Regina, Iowa City 68, West Liberty 61
Rock Valley 60, Sheldon 26
Roland-Story, Story City 57, PCM, Monroe 52
Saint Ansgar 52, Rockford 3
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 46, Western Christian 32
South Central Calhoun 62, MVAOCOU 56
South Hamilton, Jewell 48, West Marshall, State Center 47
Southeast Valley 70, East Sac County 37
Springville 46, Alburnett 44
St. Albert, Council Bluffs 52, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 29
Treynor 73, Riverside, Oakland 21
Twin Cedars, Bussey 45, Lamoni 42
Underwood 50, Tri-Center, Neola 22
Vinton-Shellsburg 70, South Tama County, Tama 13
WACO, Wayland 61, Lone Tree 35
Wapello 46, Hillcrest Academy 13
Waukee Northwest 58, Urbandale 30
Waverly-Shell Rock 55, Crestwood, Cresco 40
West Branch 55, Tipton 35
West Fork, Sheffield 60, Osage 35
Winfield-Mount Union 57, Highland, Riverside 23
MINNESOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Aitkin 73, Hinckley-Finlayson 51
Alexandria 70, Rocori 39
Annandale 69, Spectrum 51
Anoka 70, Minneapolis South 60
Austin 72, Rochester Century 71
Battle Lake 85, Hancock 74
Benilde-St. Margaret’s 55, DeLaSalle 49
Bigfork 80, International Falls 31
Blake 72, Hill-Murray 32
Blue Earth Area 59, Fairmont 48
Brainerd 78, Fergus Falls 53
Buffalo 61, Chanhassen 44
Cambridge-Isanti 120, Blaine 114
Central Minnesota Christian 64, Dawson-Boyd 56
Chaska 95, Northfield 81
Coon Rapids 93, St. Francis 61
Cretin-Derham Hall 67, St. Thomas Academy 52
Crosby-Ironton 69, Proctor 48
Detroit Lakes 89, Bemidji 76
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 66, Pelican Rapids 64
Eastview 91, Burnsville 35
Eden Prairie 102, Waconia 67
Edina 66, East Ridge 53
Fond du Lac Ojibwe 76, Sebeka 46
Goodhue 71, Stewartville 59
Hawley 80, Frazee 46
Henning 91, Lake Park-Audubon 64
Hiawatha Collegiate 72, Minneapolis Washburn 66
Hopkins 79, Tartan 62
Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 80, Maple Lake 37
Kasson-Mantorville 56, Rochester Lourdes 50
Lakeville North 85, Farmington 64
Lakeville South 59, Apple Valley 43
Liberty Classical 76, Washington Tech 60
Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 57, Bertha-Hewitt 48
Lyle/Austin Pacelli 66, Schaeffer Academy 59
Mabel-Canton 59, Hou 56
Mahnomen/Waubun 82, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 56
Mankato West 77, Faribault 59
Maple River 89, Medford 32
Martin County West 73, Madelia 41
McGregor 66, Nashwauk-Keewatin 60
Minneapolis North 93, Minneapolis Henry 67
Minnehaha Academy 74, St. Louis Park 60
Minnetonka 78, Columbia Heights 52
Mountain Lake Area-Comfrey 74, Hills-Beaver Creek 56
New London-Spicer 59, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 44
Northland 70, Chisholm 61
Ogilvie 57, New York Mills 39
Orono 102, Delano 75
Osseo 72, Moorhead 49
Pequot Lakes 62, Nevis 47
Perham 72, Wadena-Deer Creek 35
Prior Lake 61, Rosemount 51
Providence Academy 46, Mayer Lutheran 45
Randolph 66, Triton 59
Rochester Mayo 80, Mankato East 78
Roseville 74, Centennial 70
Sartell-St. Stephen 55, Sauk Rapids-Rice 54
Sauk Centre 76, Kimball 59
Shakopee 77, Eagan 65
St. Cloud Cathedral 70, Zimmerman 41
St. Michael-Albertville 70, Monticello 28
St. Paul Academy 92, West Lutheran 69
St. Paul Johnson 56, St. Croix Prep 36
Stillwater 90, Mahtomedi 82
Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC 61, Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 58, OT
Underwood 58, Rothsay 55
Warroad 68, Lake of the Woods 60
Watertown-Mayer 78, Southwest Christian (Chaska) 67
Wayzata 72, Robbinsdale Armstrong 62
West Central 68, Melrose 35
Westbrook-Walnut Grove 70, Edgerton 28
Win-E-Mac 80, Bagley 48
Winona 65, Red Wing 58
Woodbury 76, Hastings 73
MINNESOTA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Andover 74, Duluth East 63
Anoka 69, St. Francis 33
Austin 50, Rochester Century 46
Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 71, Red Lake 27
Bagley 44, Clearbrook-Gonvick 24
Benilde-St. Margaret’s 80, DeLaSalle 67
Blaine 78, Buffalo 51
Braham 73, McGregor 23
Brainerd 43, Fergus Falls 38
Breck 45, Minneapolis Henry 39
Breckenridge 55, Lake Park-Audubon 37
Cambridge-Isanti 54, Spring Lake Park 45
Chaska 73, Roseville 58
Cherry 66, Two Harbors 54
Cloquet 68, Hermantown 50
Cretin-Derham Hall 54, Concordia Academy 44
Crookston 63, Roseau 5
Delano 76, Dassel-Cokato 27
Eagan 37, Shakopee 32
East Grand Forks 62, Sacred Heart 31
East Ridge 66, Minnetonka 54
Eastview 62, Burnsville 59
Eden Prairie 61, Champlin Park 51
Eden Valley-Watkins 63, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 47
Edina 60, Bloomington Jefferson 53
Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 46, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 44
Hawley 62, Wadena-Deer Creek 50
Henning 63, Frazee 38
Holdingford 60, St. Cloud Cathedral 47
Holy Angels 61, Chanhassen 48
Holy Family Catholic 51, Annandale 49
International Falls 53, Deer River 52
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 52, Browerville/Eagle Valley 45
Kingsland 71, AC/GE 33
Kittson County Central 82, Stephen-Argyle 62
Lakeville North 74, Farmington 38
Luverne 79, Hills-Beaver Creek 21
Mahnomen/Waubun 57, Win-E-Mac 29
Mahtomedi 80, Mounds View 66
Maple River 68, Medford 34
Minnehaha Academy 66, St. Louis Park 61
Montevideo 75, Pipestone 43
Monticello 88, St. Cloud 51
New Life Academy 56, North Lakes Academy 19
New London-Spicer 45, Albany 33
New Prague 62, Worthington 47
New Richland-H-E-G 73, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 27
New Ulm Cathedral 64, Madelia 25
North St. Paul 91, St. Paul Humboldt 15
Norwood-Young America 65, Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 32
PACT Charter 65, Avail Academy 12
Park (Cottage Grove) 39, Hastings 28
Park Christian 71, Climax/Fisher 37
Pillager 60, Verndale 37
Princeton 65, Foley 60
Providence Academy 81, Mounds Park Academy 45
Red Lake Falls 55, Ada-Borup/Norman County West 46
Robbinsdale Cooper 70, Maranatha Christian 49
Rochester John Marshall 54, Albert Lea 36
Rosemount 62, Prior Lake 43
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 54, Red Rock Central 39
Sartell-St. Stephen 62, Sauk Rapids-Rice 55
South Ridge 85, Wrenshall 26
Southland 60, Wabasha-Kellogg 31
Southwest Christian (Chaska) 76, Watertown-Mayer 62
Spectrum 46, Big Lake 30
St. Agnes 60, St. Paul Highland Park 21
St. Clair 60, Martin County West 53
St. Croix Prep 56, Blake 55
St. James Area 66, Mountain Lake Area 39
St. Michael-Albertville 69, Maple Grove 63
St. Paul Como Park 76, Chisago Lakes 56
Underwood 78, Battle Lake 26
West Lutheran 46, Legacy Christian 45
Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 65, Ashby 24
White Bear Lake 55, Centennial 46
Zimmerman 83, Little Falls 47