Tuesday Scoreboard – December 14

SIOUX FALLs, S.D. (KELO) -- The Roosevelt Rough Riders are the defending class double A state champion and they would open their title defense with a narrow win over Jefferson last Saturday. Tuesday at the Sanford Pentagon they would take on the O'Gorman Knights.

In the opening quarter of the game, Micah Johnson was shutoff at the baseline before firing a bullet for Marcus Phillips for the layup, the Rough Riders were in front by a point. O'Gorman would fall behind 9-3 but they would find their footing. John Costello connected on a deep ball, the Knights trailed by just a bucket and they would keep it rolling. The SDSU football commit David Alpers would kick it out for Matthew Eng and he was money from the corner.