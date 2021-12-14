Tuesday Scoreboard – December 14

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area here:
SD BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Christian 64, Warner 40
Belle Fourche 48, Sturgis Brown 32
Brookings 55, Huron 49
Canton 60, Garretson 44
Chamberlain 51, Gregory 49
Corsica/Stickney 58, Avon 22
Dakota Valley 60, Beresford 14
DeSmet 60, Clark/Willow Lake 57
Dell Rapids St. Mary 41, Mitchell Christian 34
Elkton-Lake Benton 69, Castlewood 67, OT
Estelline/Hendricks 64, Langford 45
Ethan 69, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 33
Faith 68, Philip 50
Faulkton 60, Sunshine Bible Academy 25
Florence/Henry 44, Waverly-South Shore 40
Freeman Academy/Marion 56, Centerville 30
Hanson 48, McCook Central/Montrose 40
Harrisburg 71, Sioux Falls Lincoln 63
Hitchcock-Tulare 58, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 56
Howard 58, Chester 41
Ipswich 56, North Central Co-Op 24
Irene-Wakonda 60, Wagner 48
Lyman 67, Sully Buttes 33
Madison 56, Tri-Valley 38
Milbank 62, Sisseton 38
Mitchell 76, Watertown 62
Mobridge-Pollock 52, Aberdeen Roncalli 27
Northwestern 50, Wilmot 48
Oakes, N.D. 54, Leola/Frederick 46
Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 61, Alcester-Hudson 19
Parkston 59, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 32
Potter County 76, Miller 33
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 61, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 60
St. Thomas More 64, Douglas 31
Timber Lake 57, Herreid/Selby Area 48
Viborg-Hurley 37, Bridgewater-Emery 34
Waubay/Summit 61, Webster 36
West Central 72, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 58
Winner 55, Stanley County 36
Wolsey-Wessington 61, Lake Preston 24
Yankton 66, Sioux Falls Washington 53
SD GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Christian 47, Warner 23
Aberdeen Roncalli 72, Mobridge-Pollock 53
Alcester-Hudson 45, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 42
Andes Central/Dakota Christian 49, Ethan 39
Belle Fourche 40, Sturgis Brown 28
Bennett County 51, Colome 26
Brandon Valley 55, Sioux Falls Jefferson 49
Castlewood 56, Elkton-Lake Benton 48
Centerville 68, Freeman Academy/Marion 24
Colman-Egan 64, Canistota 30
Corsica/Stickney 74, Avon 38
Dakota Valley 59, Beresford 38
DeSmet 63, Wolsey-Wessington 56, OT
Dell Rapids St. Mary 65, Mitchell Christian 16
Deubrook 38, Deuel 15
Estelline/Hendricks 40, Langford 26
Faulkton 55, Sunshine Bible Academy 17
Flandreau 57, Hamlin 56, OT
Freeman 36, McCook Central/Montrose 28
Garretson 61, Canton 47
Herreid/Selby Area 61, Timber Lake 47
Highmore-Harrold 73, James Valley Christian 67, OT
Howard 58, Chester 47
Huron 54, Brookings 41
Jones County 52, Kadoka Area 39
Miller 54, Potter County 38
Newell 37, Lead-Deadwood 16
North Central Co-Op 35, Ipswich 30
Northwestern 42, Wilmot 36
Parker 46, Baltic 44
Parkston 50, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 18
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 60, Hitchcock-Tulare 41
Scotland 36, Menno 21
Sioux Falls Christian 56, Dell Rapids 28
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 53, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 26
Sioux Falls Washington 75, Yankton 36
Sisseton 63, Milbank 50
Sully Buttes 61, Lyman 40
Tri-Valley 47, Madison 16
Viborg-Hurley 54, Bridgewater-Emery 35
Wagner 56, Irene-Wakonda 48
Wessington Springs 56, Iroquois/Doland 42
West Central 51, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 42
Winner 64, Stanley County 24
IOWA BOYS BASKETBALL
AGWSR, Ackley 45, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 42
Alburnett 62, Central City 46
Ames 63, Waukee 43
Ankeny Christian Academy 55, Murray 30
Assumption, Davenport 65, Muscatine 54
Beckman, Dyersville 59, Maquoketa 50
Bedford 55, Nodaway Valley 44
Bettendorf 61, Davenport, Central 42
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 66, Sioux City, West 49
Burlington Notre Dame 75, Central Lee, Donnellson 42
Camanche 40, Northeast, Goose Lake 39
Cedar Falls 60, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 48
Cedar Rapids Xavier 45, Epworth, Western Dubuque 42
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 62, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 46
Center Point-Urbana 62, South Tama County, Tama 12
Central Clinton, DeWitt 52, Davenport, West 49
Cherokee, Washington 68, Estherville Lincoln Central 67
Clear Creek-Amana 66, Independence 59
Colo-NESCO 69, GMG, Garwin 55
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 61, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 38
Danville 72, Holy Trinity 35
Decorah 74, Crestwood, Cresco 59
Denver 70, BCLUW, Conrad 36
Diagonal 71, Melcher-Dallas 42
East Mills 55, Heartland Christian 42
East Sac County 50, PAC-LM 45
Easton Valley 57, Calamus-Wheatland 37
Edgewood-Colesburg 56, Springville 50
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 68, Coon Rapids-Bayard 46
Galesburg, Ill. 76, Burlington 66
Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 76, Harris-Lake Park 37
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 49, Jesup 48
Greene County 65, West Marshall, State Center 42
Harlan 71, Glenwood 49
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 55, Akron-Westfield 38
Iowa City High 69, Dubuque, Hempstead 64
Iowa City West 77, Wahlert, Dubuque 64
Iowa Valley, Marengo 45, Belle Plaine 28
Kingsley-Pierson 66, Siouxland Christian 33
Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 67, Atlantic 64
Lake Mills 66, Eagle Grove 16
Lenox 62, Southwest Valley 39
Lynnville-Sully 64, Colfax-Mingo 29
MOC-Floyd Valley 84, George-Little Rock 53
Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 65, East Buchanan, Winthrop 36
Marion 54, Solon 35
Monticello 71, Anamosa 60
Mount Vernon 46, Vinton-Shellsburg 30
Nashua-Plainfield 38, Postville 37
Nevada 57, South Hamilton, Jewell 47
North Linn, Troy Mills 117, Starmont 28
North Mahaska, New Sharon 50, Montezuma 34
North Scott, Eldridge 58, Clinton 56, OT
North Union 73, Belmond-Klemme 47
Norwalk 53, Lewis Central 30
Osage 66, North Butler, Greene 34
PCM, Monroe 70, Perry 37
Pella 92, Fairfield 72
Pleasant Valley 68, Davenport, North 56
Pleasantville 68, Ogden 61
Rock Valley 58, Sibley-Ocheyedan 37
Sigourney 52, Tri-County, Thornburg 12
Sioux Center 44, Boyden-Hull 38
Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 64, St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 40
Sioux City, East 60, Sioux City, North 53
South O’Brien, Paullina 69, Trinity Christian High School 39
Spencer 74, Unity Christian 54
Stanton 78, Essex 5
Storm Lake 80, Spirit Lake 53
Treynor 49, Tri-Center, Neola 33
Underwood 60, Logan-Magnolia 44
Urbandale 65, Marshalltown 56
Valley, West Des Moines 73, Ottumwa 52
WACO, Wayland 64, Van Buren, Keosauqua 28
Wapello 48, Lone Tree 37
Washington 75, Oskaloosa 63
Wayne, Corydon 57, East Union, Afton 36
Webster City 64, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 54, OT
Williamsburg 63, Benton Community 36
Winterset 75, Carroll 52
Woodbury Central, Moville 67, MVAOCOU 39
IOWA GIRLS BASKETBALL
