Tuesday Scoreboard – December 14

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area here:

SD BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Aberdeen Christian 64, Warner 40

Belle Fourche 48, Sturgis Brown 32

Brookings 55, Huron 49

Canton 60, Garretson 44

Chamberlain 51, Gregory 49

Corsica/Stickney 58, Avon 22

Dakota Valley 60, Beresford 14

DeSmet 60, Clark/Willow Lake 57

Dell Rapids St. Mary 41, Mitchell Christian 34

Elkton-Lake Benton 69, Castlewood 67, OT

Estelline/Hendricks 64, Langford 45

Ethan 69, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 33

Faith 68, Philip 50

Faulkton 60, Sunshine Bible Academy 25

Florence/Henry 44, Waverly-South Shore 40

Freeman Academy/Marion 56, Centerville 30

Hanson 48, McCook Central/Montrose 40

Harrisburg 71, Sioux Falls Lincoln 63

Hitchcock-Tulare 58, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 56

Howard 58, Chester 41

Ipswich 56, North Central Co-Op 24

Irene-Wakonda 60, Wagner 48

Lyman 67, Sully Buttes 33

Madison 56, Tri-Valley 38

Milbank 62, Sisseton 38

Mitchell 76, Watertown 62

Mobridge-Pollock 52, Aberdeen Roncalli 27

Northwestern 50, Wilmot 48

Oakes, N.D. 54, Leola/Frederick 46

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 61, Alcester-Hudson 19

Parkston 59, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 32

Potter County 76, Miller 33

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 61, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 60

St. Thomas More 64, Douglas 31

Timber Lake 57, Herreid/Selby Area 48

Viborg-Hurley 37, Bridgewater-Emery 34

Waubay/Summit 61, Webster 36

West Central 72, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 58

Winner 55, Stanley County 36

Wolsey-Wessington 61, Lake Preston 24

Yankton 66, Sioux Falls Washington 53

SD GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Aberdeen Christian 47, Warner 23

Aberdeen Roncalli 72, Mobridge-Pollock 53

Alcester-Hudson 45, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 42

Andes Central/Dakota Christian 49, Ethan 39

Belle Fourche 40, Sturgis Brown 28

Bennett County 51, Colome 26

Brandon Valley 55, Sioux Falls Jefferson 49

Castlewood 56, Elkton-Lake Benton 48

Centerville 68, Freeman Academy/Marion 24

Colman-Egan 64, Canistota 30

Corsica/Stickney 74, Avon 38

Dakota Valley 59, Beresford 38

DeSmet 63, Wolsey-Wessington 56, OT

Dell Rapids St. Mary 65, Mitchell Christian 16

Deubrook 38, Deuel 15

Estelline/Hendricks 40, Langford 26

Faulkton 55, Sunshine Bible Academy 17

Flandreau 57, Hamlin 56, OT

Freeman 36, McCook Central/Montrose 28

Garretson 61, Canton 47

Herreid/Selby Area 61, Timber Lake 47

Highmore-Harrold 73, James Valley Christian 67, OT

Howard 58, Chester 47

Huron 54, Brookings 41

Jones County 52, Kadoka Area 39

Miller 54, Potter County 38

Newell 37, Lead-Deadwood 16

North Central Co-Op 35, Ipswich 30

Northwestern 42, Wilmot 36

Parker 46, Baltic 44

Parkston 50, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 18

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 60, Hitchcock-Tulare 41

Scotland 36, Menno 21

Sioux Falls Christian 56, Dell Rapids 28

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 53, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 26

Sioux Falls Washington 75, Yankton 36

Sisseton 63, Milbank 50

Sully Buttes 61, Lyman 40

Tri-Valley 47, Madison 16

Viborg-Hurley 54, Bridgewater-Emery 35

Wagner 56, Irene-Wakonda 48

Wessington Springs 56, Iroquois/Doland 42

West Central 51, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 42

Winner 64, Stanley County 24

IOWA BOYS BASKETBALL

AGWSR, Ackley 45, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 42

Alburnett 62, Central City 46

Ames 63, Waukee 43

Ankeny Christian Academy 55, Murray 30

Assumption, Davenport 65, Muscatine 54

Beckman, Dyersville 59, Maquoketa 50

Bedford 55, Nodaway Valley 44

Bettendorf 61, Davenport, Central 42

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 66, Sioux City, West 49

Burlington Notre Dame 75, Central Lee, Donnellson 42

Camanche 40, Northeast, Goose Lake 39

Cedar Falls 60, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 48

Cedar Rapids Xavier 45, Epworth, Western Dubuque 42

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 62, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 46

Center Point-Urbana 62, South Tama County, Tama 12

Central Clinton, DeWitt 52, Davenport, West 49

Cherokee, Washington 68, Estherville Lincoln Central 67

Clear Creek-Amana 66, Independence 59

Colo-NESCO 69, GMG, Garwin 55

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 61, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 38

Danville 72, Holy Trinity 35

Decorah 74, Crestwood, Cresco 59

Denver 70, BCLUW, Conrad 36

Diagonal 71, Melcher-Dallas 42

East Mills 55, Heartland Christian 42

East Sac County 50, PAC-LM 45

Easton Valley 57, Calamus-Wheatland 37

Edgewood-Colesburg 56, Springville 50

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 68, Coon Rapids-Bayard 46

Galesburg, Ill. 76, Burlington 66

Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 76, Harris-Lake Park 37

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 49, Jesup 48

Greene County 65, West Marshall, State Center 42

Harlan 71, Glenwood 49

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 55, Akron-Westfield 38

Iowa City High 69, Dubuque, Hempstead 64

Iowa City West 77, Wahlert, Dubuque 64

Iowa Valley, Marengo 45, Belle Plaine 28

Kingsley-Pierson 66, Siouxland Christian 33

Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 67, Atlantic 64

Lake Mills 66, Eagle Grove 16

Lenox 62, Southwest Valley 39

Lynnville-Sully 64, Colfax-Mingo 29

MOC-Floyd Valley 84, George-Little Rock 53

Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 65, East Buchanan, Winthrop 36

Marion 54, Solon 35

Monticello 71, Anamosa 60

Mount Vernon 46, Vinton-Shellsburg 30

Nashua-Plainfield 38, Postville 37

Nevada 57, South Hamilton, Jewell 47

North Linn, Troy Mills 117, Starmont 28

North Mahaska, New Sharon 50, Montezuma 34

North Scott, Eldridge 58, Clinton 56, OT

North Union 73, Belmond-Klemme 47

Norwalk 53, Lewis Central 30

Osage 66, North Butler, Greene 34

PCM, Monroe 70, Perry 37

Pella 92, Fairfield 72

Pleasant Valley 68, Davenport, North 56

Pleasantville 68, Ogden 61

Rock Valley 58, Sibley-Ocheyedan 37

Sigourney 52, Tri-County, Thornburg 12

Sioux Center 44, Boyden-Hull 38

Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 64, St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 40

Sioux City, East 60, Sioux City, North 53

South O’Brien, Paullina 69, Trinity Christian High School 39

Spencer 74, Unity Christian 54

Stanton 78, Essex 5

Storm Lake 80, Spirit Lake 53

Treynor 49, Tri-Center, Neola 33

Underwood 60, Logan-Magnolia 44

Urbandale 65, Marshalltown 56

Valley, West Des Moines 73, Ottumwa 52

WACO, Wayland 64, Van Buren, Keosauqua 28

Wapello 48, Lone Tree 37

Washington 75, Oskaloosa 63

Wayne, Corydon 57, East Union, Afton 36

Webster City 64, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 54, OT

Williamsburg 63, Benton Community 36

Winterset 75, Carroll 52

Woodbury Central, Moville 67, MVAOCOU 39

