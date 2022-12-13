SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area on Tuesday here:
SOUTH DAKOTA HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
Elk Point-Jefferson 54, Dakota Valley 10
Vermillion 48, Dakota Valley 23
Elk Point-Jefferson 37, Vermillion 22
SOUTH DAKOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Dakota Valley 82, Beresford 44
Freeman Academy/Marion 65, Centerville 60
Lincoln 68, Harrisburg 63
Roosevelt 58, O’Gorman 50
SOUTH DAKOTA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Beresford 47, Dakota Valley 40
Harrisburg 54, Lincoln 52
Jefferson 47, Brandon Valley 38
O’Gorman 50, Roosevelt 22
Scotland 47, Menno 33
IOWA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Bedford 58, Nodaway Valley 50
Bellevue Marquette Catholic 55, Midland, Wyoming 35
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 68, Sioux City, West 51
Burlington Notre Dame 61, Holy Trinity 20
Calamus-Wheatland 46, Lisbon 44
Cascade,Western Dubuque 45, Monticello 41
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 63, Cedar Falls 54
Clear Lake 79, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 38
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 56, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 37
Creston 64, Shenandoah 24
Davenport, North 77, Muscatine 44
Durant-Bennett 57, Tipton 53
East Buchanan, Winthrop 60, Edgewood-Colesburg 55
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 42, Bishop Garrigan 23
Harlan 47, Glenwood 44
Hudson 45, South Hardin 34
LeMars 83, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 47
Mid-Prairie, Wellman 48, Wilton 39
Nevada 35, South Hamilton, Jewell 34
North Union 76, Belmond-Klemme 20
Norwalk 67, Lewis Central 40
Solon 77, Clear Creek-Amana 38
Treynor 66, Tri-Center, Neola 52
Wahlert, Dubuque 67, Iowa City West 56
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 62, AGWSR, Ackley 40
Waterloo, West 71, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 34
Waverly-Shell Rock 79, Charles City 18
IOWA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 55, Missouri Valley 29
AGWSR, Ackley 38, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 31
Alburnett 65, Starmont 25
Algona 55, Humboldt 40
Assumption, Davenport 45, Clinton 23
Atlantic 47, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 40
Bellevue Marquette Catholic 60, Midland, Wyoming 28
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 66, Sioux City, West 36
Burlington Notre Dame 61, Holy Trinity 20
Carlisle 57, Ballard 48
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 56, Cedar Falls 53
Center Point-Urbana 62, Independence 26
Centerville 58, Albia 50
Clear Creek-Amana 75, Solon 57
Collins-Maxwell 51, North Tama, Traer 21
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 46, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 36
Creston 51, Shenandoah 48
Decorah 60, Crestwood, Cresco 31
Des Moines, Lincoln 51, Marshalltown 39
Dubuque, Senior 56, Iowa City High 51
Earlham 45, West Central Valley, Stuart 38
East Buchanan, Winthrop 60, Edgewood-Colesburg 55
Fort Dodge 58, Des Moines, Hoover 10
Glidden-Ralston 67, Paton-Churdan 45
Griswold 53, Hamburg 37
Harlan 60, Glenwood 56
Hinton 54, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 32
Hudson 45, South Hardin 34
Iowa Falls-Alden 51, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 45
LeMars 71, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 22
Louisa, Va. 64, Monticello 27
Louisa-Muscatine 51, Lone Tree 48
Maquoketa 70, Beckman, Dyersville 40
Mid-Prairie, Wellman 48, Wilton 39
Nevada 35, South Hamilton, Jewell 34
Nodaway Valley 97, Bedford 18
North Fayette Valley 49, South Winneshiek, Calmar 22
North Iowa, Buffalo Center 52, West Hancock, Britt 49
North Linn, Troy Mills 88, Central City 29
North Polk, Alleman 50, ADM, Adel 31
Osage 55, North Butler, Greene 27
Oskaloosa 63, Burlington 40
Pella 79, Fairfield 27
Springville 49, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 44
Treynor 60, Tri-Center, Neola 21
Underwood 52, Logan-Magnolia 35
Valley, West Des Moines 69, Cedar Rapids, Washington 29
WACO, Wayland 49, Highland, Riverside 20
Waukee 64, Urbandale 47
Waukon 68, New Hampton 62
Wayne, Corydon 66, East Union, Afton 31
West Fork, Sheffield 75, Central Springs 31
Winterset 41, Carroll 29
MINNESOTA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
AC/GE 60, Mankato Loyola 37
Andover 67, Osseo 59
Anoka 75, Park Center 58
Bloomington Jefferson 87, Burnsville 63
Caledonia 63, Rushford-Peterson 42
Chatfield 76, Wabasha-Kellogg 41
Cleveland 56, Madelia 28
Concordia Academy 76, New Life Academy 42
Delano 64, Buffalo 44
Eden Prairie 87, Waconia 48
Ellsworth 59, Hastings 58
Holy Angels 82, Bloomington Kennedy 30
Holy Family Catholic 60, Glencoe-Silver Lake 56
Kittson County Central 69, Red Lake Falls 62
Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 63, Nicollet 23
Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 55, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 43
Mahtomedi 84, Fridley 59
Maple Grove 85, Spring Lake Park 45
Minneapolis Washburn 56, Tartan 41
Mound Westonka 67, Two Rivers 57
New Ulm 64, Fairmont 60
Providence Academy 75, Watertown-Mayer 40
Robbinsdale Cooper 93, Columbia Heights 21
Roseville 58, Park (Cottage Grove) 47
Southwest Christian (Chaska) 72, Belle Plaine 49
St. Croix Lutheran 66, St. Paul Humboldt 9
Stillwater 84, Woodbury 31
Superior, Wis. 56, Proctor 52
White Bear Lake 59, Forest Lake 57