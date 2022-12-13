SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area on Tuesday here:

SOUTH DAKOTA HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

Elk Point-Jefferson 54, Dakota Valley 10

Vermillion 48, Dakota Valley 23

Elk Point-Jefferson 37, Vermillion 22

SOUTH DAKOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Dakota Valley 82, Beresford 44

Freeman Academy/Marion 65, Centerville 60

Lincoln 68, Harrisburg 63

Roosevelt 58, O’Gorman 50

SOUTH DAKOTA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Beresford 47, Dakota Valley 40

Harrisburg 54, Lincoln 52

Jefferson 47, Brandon Valley 38

O’Gorman 50, Roosevelt 22

Scotland 47, Menno 33

IOWA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Bedford 58, Nodaway Valley 50

Bellevue Marquette Catholic 55, Midland, Wyoming 35

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 68, Sioux City, West 51

Burlington Notre Dame 61, Holy Trinity 20

Calamus-Wheatland 46, Lisbon 44

Cascade,Western Dubuque 45, Monticello 41

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 63, Cedar Falls 54

Clear Lake 79, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 38

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 56, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 37

Creston 64, Shenandoah 24

Davenport, North 77, Muscatine 44

Durant-Bennett 57, Tipton 53

East Buchanan, Winthrop 60, Edgewood-Colesburg 55

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 42, Bishop Garrigan 23

Harlan 47, Glenwood 44

Hudson 45, South Hardin 34

LeMars 83, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 47

Mid-Prairie, Wellman 48, Wilton 39

Nevada 35, South Hamilton, Jewell 34

North Union 76, Belmond-Klemme 20

Norwalk 67, Lewis Central 40

Solon 77, Clear Creek-Amana 38

Treynor 66, Tri-Center, Neola 52

Wahlert, Dubuque 67, Iowa City West 56

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 62, AGWSR, Ackley 40

Waterloo, West 71, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 34

Waverly-Shell Rock 79, Charles City 18

IOWA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 55, Missouri Valley 29

AGWSR, Ackley 38, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 31

Alburnett 65, Starmont 25

Algona 55, Humboldt 40

Assumption, Davenport 45, Clinton 23

Atlantic 47, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 40

Bellevue Marquette Catholic 60, Midland, Wyoming 28

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 66, Sioux City, West 36

Burlington Notre Dame 61, Holy Trinity 20

Carlisle 57, Ballard 48

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 56, Cedar Falls 53

Center Point-Urbana 62, Independence 26

Centerville 58, Albia 50

Clear Creek-Amana 75, Solon 57

Collins-Maxwell 51, North Tama, Traer 21

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 46, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 36

Creston 51, Shenandoah 48

Decorah 60, Crestwood, Cresco 31

Des Moines, Lincoln 51, Marshalltown 39

Dubuque, Senior 56, Iowa City High 51

Earlham 45, West Central Valley, Stuart 38

East Buchanan, Winthrop 60, Edgewood-Colesburg 55

Fort Dodge 58, Des Moines, Hoover 10

Glidden-Ralston 67, Paton-Churdan 45

Griswold 53, Hamburg 37

Harlan 60, Glenwood 56

Hinton 54, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 32

Hudson 45, South Hardin 34

Iowa Falls-Alden 51, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 45

LeMars 71, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 22

Louisa, Va. 64, Monticello 27

Louisa-Muscatine 51, Lone Tree 48

Maquoketa 70, Beckman, Dyersville 40

Mid-Prairie, Wellman 48, Wilton 39

Nevada 35, South Hamilton, Jewell 34

Nodaway Valley 97, Bedford 18

North Fayette Valley 49, South Winneshiek, Calmar 22

North Iowa, Buffalo Center 52, West Hancock, Britt 49

North Linn, Troy Mills 88, Central City 29

North Polk, Alleman 50, ADM, Adel 31

Osage 55, North Butler, Greene 27

Oskaloosa 63, Burlington 40

Pella 79, Fairfield 27

Springville 49, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 44

Treynor 60, Tri-Center, Neola 21

Underwood 52, Logan-Magnolia 35

Valley, West Des Moines 69, Cedar Rapids, Washington 29

WACO, Wayland 49, Highland, Riverside 20

Waukee 64, Urbandale 47

Waukon 68, New Hampton 62

Wayne, Corydon 66, East Union, Afton 31

West Fork, Sheffield 75, Central Springs 31

Winterset 41, Carroll 29

MINNESOTA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

AC/GE 60, Mankato Loyola 37

Andover 67, Osseo 59

Anoka 75, Park Center 58

Bloomington Jefferson 87, Burnsville 63

Caledonia 63, Rushford-Peterson 42

Chatfield 76, Wabasha-Kellogg 41

Cleveland 56, Madelia 28

Concordia Academy 76, New Life Academy 42

Delano 64, Buffalo 44

Eden Prairie 87, Waconia 48

Ellsworth 59, Hastings 58

Holy Angels 82, Bloomington Kennedy 30

Holy Family Catholic 60, Glencoe-Silver Lake 56

Kittson County Central 69, Red Lake Falls 62

Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 63, Nicollet 23

Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 55, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 43

Mahtomedi 84, Fridley 59

Maple Grove 85, Spring Lake Park 45

Minneapolis Washburn 56, Tartan 41

Mound Westonka 67, Two Rivers 57

New Ulm 64, Fairmont 60

Providence Academy 75, Watertown-Mayer 40

Robbinsdale Cooper 93, Columbia Heights 21

Roseville 58, Park (Cottage Grove) 47

Southwest Christian (Chaska) 72, Belle Plaine 49

St. Croix Lutheran 66, St. Paul Humboldt 9

Stillwater 84, Woodbury 31

Superior, Wis. 56, Proctor 52

White Bear Lake 59, Forest Lake 57