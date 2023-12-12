SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area on Tuesday night:
G LEAGUE
Sioux Falls 110, Motor City 106
SD BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Canton 82, Garretson 39
Castlewood 75, Elkton-Lake Benton 32
Centerville 56, Freeman Academy-Marion 33
Corsica/Stickney 40, Avon 29
DeSmet 59, Clark-Willow Lake 50
Dell Rapids St. Mary 62, Mitchell Christian 29
Estelline-Hendricks 73, Langford 24
Faulkton 58, Sunshine Bible Academy 30
Gregory 62, Chamberlain 36
Hamlin 68, Flandreau 27
Hanson 48, McCook Central-Montrose 41
Harrisburg 81, Sioux Falls Lincoln High School 61
Leola-Frederick High School 70, Oakes, N.D. 56
Potter County 58, Miller 47
Sioux Falls Washington 53, Yankton 37
Vermillion 62, West Central 55
Warner 50, Aberdeen Christian 37
Waubay/Summit 66, Webster 38
Winner 56, Stanley County 26
Wolsey-Wessington 69, Iroquois-Lake Preston 32
SD GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Roncalli 53, Mobridge-Pollock 37
Avon 45, Corsica/Stickney 38
Bon Homme 74, Irene-Wakonda 35
Canton 57, Garretson 32
Centerville 60, Freeman Academy-Marion 4
Colman-Egan 46, Canistota 39
Dakota Valley 59, Beresford 52
Deubrook 61, Deuel 31
Elkton-Lake Benton 37, Castlewood 21
Estelline-Hendricks 40, Langford 37
Ethan 83, Andes Central-Dakota Christian 44
Faulkton 59, Sunshine Bible Academy 26
Flandreau 59, Hamlin 39
Freeman 73, McCook Central-Montrose 46
Gayville-Volin High School 61, Wausa, Neb. 35
Herreid/Selby Area 57, Timber Lake 44
Howard 59, Chester 28
Huron 65, Brookings 44
James Valley Christian 59, Highmore-Harrold 42
Kadoka Area 53, Jones County 18
Kimball/White Lake 56, Platte-Geddes 46
Lemmon High School 52, Hettinger/Scranton, N.D. 33
Lennox 66, Dell Rapids 35
Lyman 66, Sully Buttes 48
Miller 33, Potter County 30
Mitchell 56, Watertown 33
Newell 54, Lead-Deadwood 17
North Central Co-Op 42, Ipswich 35
Northwestern 52, Wilmot 28
Parkston 62, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 43
Sanborn Central-Woonsocket 46, Hitchcock-Tulare 44
Scotland 44, Menno 40
Sioux Falls Jefferson 55, Brandon Valley 48
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 58, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 16
Sioux Falls Washington 55, Yankton 36
Tri-Valley 51, Madison 20
Vermillion 55, West Central 31
