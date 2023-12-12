SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area on Tuesday night:

G LEAGUE
Sioux Falls 110, Motor City 106

SD BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Canton 82, Garretson 39

Castlewood 75, Elkton-Lake Benton 32

Centerville 56, Freeman Academy-Marion 33

Corsica/Stickney 40, Avon 29

DeSmet 59, Clark-Willow Lake 50

Dell Rapids St. Mary 62, Mitchell Christian 29

Estelline-Hendricks 73, Langford 24

Faulkton 58, Sunshine Bible Academy 30

Gregory 62, Chamberlain 36

Hamlin 68, Flandreau 27

Hanson 48, McCook Central-Montrose 41

Harrisburg 81, Sioux Falls Lincoln High School 61

Leola-Frederick High School 70, Oakes, N.D. 56

Potter County 58, Miller 47

Sioux Falls Washington 53, Yankton 37

Vermillion 62, West Central 55

Warner 50, Aberdeen Christian 37

Waubay/Summit 66, Webster 38

Winner 56, Stanley County 26

Wolsey-Wessington 69, Iroquois-Lake Preston 32

Viborg-Hurley 52, Bridgewater-Emery 50

Wagner 57, Sioux Falls Christian 41

Warner 56, Aberdeen Christian 28

Winner 61, Stanley County 31

SD GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Aberdeen Roncalli 53, Mobridge-Pollock 37

Avon 45, Corsica/Stickney 38

Bon Homme 74, Irene-Wakonda 35

Canton 57, Garretson 32

Centerville 60, Freeman Academy-Marion 4

Colman-Egan 46, Canistota 39

Dakota Valley 59, Beresford 52

Deubrook 61, Deuel 31

Elkton-Lake Benton 37, Castlewood 21

Estelline-Hendricks 40, Langford 37

Ethan 83, Andes Central-Dakota Christian 44

Faulkton 59, Sunshine Bible Academy 26

Flandreau 59, Hamlin 39

Freeman 73, McCook Central-Montrose 46

Gayville-Volin High School 61, Wausa, Neb. 35

Herreid/Selby Area 57, Timber Lake 44

Howard 59, Chester 28

Huron 65, Brookings 44

James Valley Christian 59, Highmore-Harrold 42

Kadoka Area 53, Jones County 18

Kimball/White Lake 56, Platte-Geddes 46

Lemmon High School 52, Hettinger/Scranton, N.D. 33

Lennox 66, Dell Rapids 35

Lyman 66, Sully Buttes 48

Miller 33, Potter County 30

Mitchell 56, Watertown 33

Newell 54, Lead-Deadwood 17

North Central Co-Op 42, Ipswich 35

Northwestern 52, Wilmot 28

Parkston 62, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 43

Sanborn Central-Woonsocket 46, Hitchcock-Tulare 44

Scotland 44, Menno 40

Sioux Falls Jefferson 55, Brandon Valley 48

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 58, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 16

Sioux Falls Washington 55, Yankton 36

Tri-Valley 51, Madison 20

Vermillion 55, West Central 31

Viborg-Hurley 52, Bridgewater-Emery 50

Wagner 57, Sioux Falls Christian 41

Warner 56, Aberdeen Christian 28

Winner 61, Stanley County 31