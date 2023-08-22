SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area on Tuesday below:
MLB
Brewers 7, Twins 3
AMERICAN ASSOCIATION
Canaries 6, Winnipeg 5
WNBA
Lynx 91, Wings 86
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Aberdeen Central 3, Brookings 0
Alcester-Hudson 3, Menno 2
Avon 2, Wessington Springs 0
Belle Fourche 3, Sturgis 0
Britton-Hecla 3, Leola-Frederick Area 2
Canistota 3, Oldham-Ramona-Rutland 0
Canton 3, Beresford 0
Castlewood 3, Clark-Willow Lake 0
Centerville 3, Viborg-Hurley 0
De Smet 3, Howard 2
Deuel 3, Sioux Valley 2
Douglas 3, St. Thomas More 0
Florence-Henry 3, Redfield 0
Freeman 2, Sanborn Central-Woonsocket 0
Garretson 3, Tri-Valley 0
Great Plains Lutheran 3, Webster Area 1
Hanson 2, Avon 1
James Valley Christian 3, Iroquois-Lake Preston 0
McCook Central-Montrose 3, Bridgewater-Emery 2
Miller 3, Kimball-White Lake 0
Newell 3, Lead-Deadwood 0
Northwestern 3, Aberdeen Roncalli 1
O’Gorman 3, Yankton 2
Parker 3, Irene-Wakonda 0
Parkston 3, Mt. Vernon-Plankinton 1
Platte-Geddes 2, Freeman Academy-Marion 0
Sully Buttes 3, Jones County 0
Tripp-Delmont-Armour 3, Colome 0
West Central 3, Vermillion 2
Wilmot 3, Sisseton 0
Wolsey-Wessington 3, Arlington 1