SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area on Tuesday here:
MLB BASEBALL
Red Sox 5, Twins 4 – Final / 10 Innings
COLLEGE BASEBALL
SDSU 19, Northwestern (Iowa) 11
DSU 16, DWU 2
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Dickinson, ND 10, Presentation 2
Briar Cliff 6, DSU 0
Northwestern 6, Dordt 2
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Brandon Valley 13, Jefferson 3
Washington 8, Brandon Valley 0
Roosevelt 5, Brookings 1
Brookings 10, Roosevelt 8
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Brookings 7, Jefferson 5
Lincoln 16, Mitchell 0
Brandon Valley 12, O’Gorman 11
Arlington 19, Flandreau 9
Arlington 17, Flandreau 13
Alcester-Hudson 16, Colman-Egan 0
Alcester-Hudson 13, Colman-Egan 3
Dell Rapids 27, Canton 0
Madison 15, Castlewood 2
Washington 9, Watertown 6