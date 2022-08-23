SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Tuesday’s results from across KELOLAND, including the opening night of South Dakota high school volleyball.

High School Volleyball

Aberdeen Central def. Brookings, 13-25, 25-22, 25-9, 25-21

Belle Fourche def. Sturgis Brown, 25-14, 25-11, 25-21

Bon Homme def. Winner, 25-15, 25-19, 25-18

Chester def. Flandreau, 25-12, 25-14, 25-17

Elkton-Lake Benton def. Dell Rapids, 25-21, 25-23, 25-20

Florence/Henry def. Redfield, 25-21, 17-25, 25-27, 25-8, 15-7

Garretson def. Tri-Valley, 25-12, 25-18, 25-9

Hanson def. Avon, 25-23, 25-17

Ipswich def. Aberdeen Christian, 25-22, 25-16, 25-17

Leola/Frederick def. Britton-Hecla, 27-25, 25-14, 25-20

McCook Central/Montrose def. Bridgewater-Emery, 25-9, 25-13, 25-8

Menno def. Alcester-Hudson, 25-11, 25-20, 25-20

Miller def. Kimball/White Lake, 25-20, 27-25, 25-22

Northwestern def. Aberdeen Roncalli, 25-17, 25-18, 25-22

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland def. Canistota, 17-25, 25-22, 25-17, 25-21

Parker def. Irene-Wakonda, 25-15, 25-17, 23-25, 26-24

Pierre def. Watertown, 20-25, 25-13, 25-20, 25-23

Sioux Falls Jefferson def. Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 25-18, 25-15, 23-25, 24-26, 15-13

Sioux Falls O’Gorman def. Yankton, 25-12, 25-17, 25-16

Sioux Falls Washington def. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 25-22, 25-23, 25-20

Sioux Valley def. Deuel, 25-14, 25-14, 23-25, 25-17

Sisseton def. Wilmot, 25-18, 25-22, 25-13

Tripp-Delmont/Armour def. Colome, 25-16, 25-8, 25-17

Webster def. Great Plains Lutheran, 25-16, 25-14, 23-25, 31-29

West Central def. Vermillion, 25-13, 25-20, 25-21

Wolsey-Wessington def. Arlington, 25-21, 25-23, 25-22

Hansen Early Bird Tournament

First Round

Andes Central/Dakota Christian def. Sanborn Central/Woonsocket, 26-24, 17-25, 25-22

Avon def. Freeman Academy/Marion, 25-17, 25-10

Platte-Geddes def. Freeman, 25-15, 25-10

Wessington Springs def. Hanson, 26-24, 25-23, 25-17

Semifinal

Andes Central/Dakota Christian def. Platte-Geddes, 25-11, 25-9

Girls Soccer

Aberdeen Central 5, Pierre 1

Lincoln 4, Washington 1

Sioux Falls Christian 2, Dakota Valley 0

Tea Area 1, Watertown 0

Boys Soccer

Aberdeen Central 2, Pierre 1

Huron 1, Sioux Falls Christian 1

Lincoln 2, Washington 1

Sturgis 6, Belle Fourche 2

Watertown 4, Tea Area 0

Men’s Soccer

Mount Marty 4, York 2

Women’s Soccer

Mount Mary 1, York 1