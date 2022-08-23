SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Tuesday’s results from across KELOLAND, including the opening night of South Dakota high school volleyball.
High School Volleyball
Aberdeen Central def. Brookings, 13-25, 25-22, 25-9, 25-21
Belle Fourche def. Sturgis Brown, 25-14, 25-11, 25-21
Bon Homme def. Winner, 25-15, 25-19, 25-18
Chester def. Flandreau, 25-12, 25-14, 25-17
Elkton-Lake Benton def. Dell Rapids, 25-21, 25-23, 25-20
Florence/Henry def. Redfield, 25-21, 17-25, 25-27, 25-8, 15-7
Garretson def. Tri-Valley, 25-12, 25-18, 25-9
Hanson def. Avon, 25-23, 25-17
Ipswich def. Aberdeen Christian, 25-22, 25-16, 25-17
Leola/Frederick def. Britton-Hecla, 27-25, 25-14, 25-20
McCook Central/Montrose def. Bridgewater-Emery, 25-9, 25-13, 25-8
Menno def. Alcester-Hudson, 25-11, 25-20, 25-20
Miller def. Kimball/White Lake, 25-20, 27-25, 25-22
Northwestern def. Aberdeen Roncalli, 25-17, 25-18, 25-22
Oldham-Ramona/Rutland def. Canistota, 17-25, 25-22, 25-17, 25-21
Parker def. Irene-Wakonda, 25-15, 25-17, 23-25, 26-24
Pierre def. Watertown, 20-25, 25-13, 25-20, 25-23
Sioux Falls Jefferson def. Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 25-18, 25-15, 23-25, 24-26, 15-13
Sioux Falls O’Gorman def. Yankton, 25-12, 25-17, 25-16
Sioux Falls Washington def. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 25-22, 25-23, 25-20
Sioux Valley def. Deuel, 25-14, 25-14, 23-25, 25-17
Sisseton def. Wilmot, 25-18, 25-22, 25-13
Tripp-Delmont/Armour def. Colome, 25-16, 25-8, 25-17
Webster def. Great Plains Lutheran, 25-16, 25-14, 23-25, 31-29
West Central def. Vermillion, 25-13, 25-20, 25-21
Wolsey-Wessington def. Arlington, 25-21, 25-23, 25-22
Hansen Early Bird Tournament
First Round
Andes Central/Dakota Christian def. Sanborn Central/Woonsocket, 26-24, 17-25, 25-22
Avon def. Freeman Academy/Marion, 25-17, 25-10
Platte-Geddes def. Freeman, 25-15, 25-10
Wessington Springs def. Hanson, 26-24, 25-23, 25-17
Semifinal
Andes Central/Dakota Christian def. Platte-Geddes, 25-11, 25-9
Girls Soccer
Aberdeen Central 5, Pierre 1
Lincoln 4, Washington 1
Sioux Falls Christian 2, Dakota Valley 0
Tea Area 1, Watertown 0
Boys Soccer
Aberdeen Central 2, Pierre 1
Huron 1, Sioux Falls Christian 1
Lincoln 2, Washington 1
Sturgis 6, Belle Fourche 2
Watertown 4, Tea Area 0
Men’s Soccer
Mount Marty 4, York 2
Women’s Soccer
Mount Mary 1, York 1