Tuesday night scoreboard – September 24th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Tuesday’s results from across KELOLAND.
College Volleyball
Northwestern 3 vs. DWU 1 (25-21, 14-25, 25-22, 26-24)
Boys Golf
City Tournament
Team (Round 3) Final
1 Lincoln (295) 907
2 Roosevelt (291) 914
3 O’Gorman (301) 927
4 Washington (358) 1101
*Medalist: Nash Stenberg (Lincoln) (75) 218
Boys Soccer
Spearfish 5 vs. Belle Fourche 1
Roosevelt 6 vs. Watertown 3
Mitchell 1 vs. James Valley Christian 1
Yankton 4 vs. Brookings 2
Sturgis 2 vs. St. Thomas More 0
O’Gorman 3 vs. Harrisburg 0
Brandon Valley 1 vs. Huron 0
Girls Soccer
Rapid City Stevens 2 vs. Rapid City Central 0
Sioux Falls Christian 1 vs. West Central 0
O’Gorman 1 vs. Harrisburg 0
Roosevelt 2 vs. Watertown 2
Brandon Valley 7 vs. Huron 0
Yankton 2 vs. Brookings 0
Cheer
Huron Invitational
1 Harrisburg 240.5
2 Washington 235
3 Brookings 223
Dance
Huron Invitational
1 Washington 274.33
2 Huron 248.83
3 Yankton 235.17
High School Volleyball
South Dakota
Aberdeen Christian def. Waubay/Summit, 25-21, 26-24, 25-20
Andes Central/Dakota Christian def. Tripp-Delmont/Armour, 25-21, 25-22, 22-25, 26-24
Bridgewater-Emery def. Hanson, 25-20, 25-15, 25-13
Burke def. Platte-Geddes, 25-15, 25-19, 25-16
Colman-Egan def. Canistota, 25-9, 19-25, 25-16, 25-10
Dakota Valley def. West Central, 25-13, 25-13, 25-8
Dupree def. Tiospaye Topa, 25-11, 25-10, 25-16
Edgemont def. Crawford, Neb., 25-18, 25-21, 25-19
Elkton-Lake Benton def. Baltic, 25-18, 20-25, 25-22, 25-18
Estelline/Hendricks def. Lake Preston, 25-14, 25-15, 25-18
Faulkton def. Highmore-Harrold, 25-16, 22-25, 25-11, 25-6
Freeman def. Scotland, 21-25, 25-18, 25-20, 25-20
Garretson def. Dell Rapids, 25-16, 25-12, 25-18
Great Plains Lutheran def. Sisseton, 25-22, 25-19, 25-23
Harrisburg def. Brookings, 25-19, 20-25, 25-14, 25-20
Hitchcock-Tulare def. Iroquois/Doland, 25-7, 25-19, 25-10
Langford Area def. Wilmot, 25-12, 25-18, 25-9
Lennox def. Irene-Wakonda, 25-17, 22-25, 25-12, 25-17
Little Wound def. Oelrichs, 25-20, 25-17, 25-19
Madison def. Chamberlain, 25-14, 25-12, 25-17
McCook Central/Montrose def. Flandreau, 25-22, 25-15, 25-7
Menno def. Viborg-Hurley, 25-15, 16-25, 24-26, 25-18, 16-14
Milbank Area def. Sioux Valley, 16-25, 25-21, 25-21, 19-25, 15-10
Miller def. Redfield, 25-18, 25-18, 25-21
New Underwood def. Newell, 25-16, 25-7, 25-19
Northwestern def. Leola/Frederick, 25-1, 25-6, 25-13
Oldham-Ramona/Rutland def. Flandreau Indian, 25-8, 25-10, 25-6
Rapid City Christian def. Belle Fourche, 25-11, 25-17, 25-17
Red Cloud def. Douglas, 15-25, 25-22, 22-25, 25-16, 15-13
Tea Area def. Vermillion, 22-25, 10-25, 25-20, 25-12, 15-8
Timber Lake def. McLaughlin, 25-10, 25-15, 25-16
Tri-Valley def. Canton, 25-19, 24-26, 25-20, 25-12
Waverly-South Shore def. Britton-Hecla, 25-13, 25-14, 25-20