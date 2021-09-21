Tuesday night scoreboard – September 21

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Tuesday’s results from across KELOLAND.

College Volleyball
SMSU 3 Augustana 0
Northern St. 3 U-Mary 1
USF 3 Wayne St. 0

Boys Soccer
O’Gorman 2 Huron 1
Roosevelt 0 Lincoln 0
Washington 2 Jefferson 1

Girls Soccer
Jefferson 1 Washington 0
O’Gorman 10 Huron 0
Rapid City Central 2 Rapid City Stevens 1

High School Softball
Watertown 6 Washington 5
Roosevelt 7 Mitchell 0
Roosevelt 4 Mitchell 3

High School Volleyball
Baltic def. Elkton-Lake Benton, 25-17, 25-16, 25-19

Bridgewater-Emery def. Hanson, 25-11, 25-10, 25-14

Britton-Hecla def. Waverly-South Shore, 25-12, 25-10, 23-25, 25-19

Canton def. Tri-Valley, 25-12, 25-22, 25-16

Centerville def. Sioux Falls Lutheran, 21-25, 25-22, 25-21, 25-18

Chester def. Parker, 25-17, 25-17, 25-13

Clark/Willow Lake def. Lake Preston, 21-25, 25-13, 25-21, 25-15

Cody-Kilgore, Neb. def. Bennett County, 19-25, 25-15, 25-21, 25-16

Dakota Valley def. West Central, 25-3, 25-9, 25-12

DeSmet def. James Valley Christian, 25-9, 26-24, 25-13

Dell Rapids St. Mary def. Howard, 25-22, 20-25, 25-18, 22-25, 15-5

Deubrook def. Deuel, 25-9, 25-11, 25-11

Edgemont def. Crawford, Neb., 25-17, 13-25, 25-11, 25-16

Elk Point-Jefferson def. Beresford, 25-18, 25-13, 25-21

Faulkton def. Highmore-Harrold, 25-10, 25-10, 24-26, 25-20

Florence/Henry def. Sisseton, 25-21, 25-12, 26-24

Freeman def. Scotland, 23-25, 25-18, 25-16, 25-8

Garretson def. Dell Rapids, 17-25, 25-21, 25-15, 21-25, 15-12

Hill City def. Lead-Deadwood, 25-8, 25-9, 25-18

Huron def. Aberdeen Central, 25-17, 26-24, 18-25, 25-22

Kimball/White Lake def. Corsica/Stickney, 25-17, 12-25, 25-19, 18-25, 15-12

Langford def. Wilmot, 18-25, 25-20, 20-25, 25-19, 15-10

Madison def. Chamberlain, 25-10, 25-13, 25-14

McCook Central/Montrose def. Flandreau, 25-13, 25-12, 22-25, 25-22

Miller def. Redfield, 25-23, 25-22, 25-20

Mitchell def. Brookings, 25-18, 25-15, 25-22

Parkston def. Winner, 25-23, 20-25, 20-25, 25-20, 15-13

Platte-Geddes def. Burke, 23-25, 25-19, 25-21, 21-25, 15-9

Potter County def. Ipswich, 18-25, 25-16, 25-21, 25-19

Sioux Falls O’Gorman def. Sioux Falls Jefferson, 25-19, 25-22, 15-25, 25-23

Sioux Falls Roosevelt def. Brandon Valley, 18-25, 25-21, 20-25, 25-18, 15-11

Sioux Falls Washington def. Harrisburg, 25-23, 25-20, 25-20

Sioux Valley def. Milbank, 22-25, 25-18, 16-25, 25-15, 16-14

Spearfish def. Sturgis Brown, 25-15, 25-23, 17-25, 22-25, 15-11

Sully Buttes def. North Central Co-Op, 25-17, 25-20, 25-13

Tea Area def. Vermillion, 24-26, 25-22, 25-14, 25-18

Timber Lake def. McLaughlin, 25-8, 25-6, 25-13

Tripp-Delmont/Armour def. Andes Central/Dakota Christian, 23-25, 25-14, 25-19, 25-20

Viborg-Hurley def. Menno, 25-12, 25-23, 25-21

Wagner def. Bon Homme, 25-6, 25-6, 25-16

Warner def. Groton Area, 25-8, 25-9, 25-8

Wolsey-Wessington def. Sanborn Central/Woonsocket, 15-25, 27-25, 25-18, 25-20

