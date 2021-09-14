Tuesday night scoreboard – September 14

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Tuesday’s results from across KELOLAND.
High School Volleyball
Aberdeen Christian def. Hitchcock-Tulare, 25-20, 25-20, 19-25, 17-25, 15-13
Andes Central/Dakota Christian def. Scotland, 25-18, 25-13, 25-27, 25-22, 15-7
Arlington def. Waverly-South Shore, 25-11, 25-7, 25-8
Baltic def. West Central, 25-21, 25-12, 22-25, 25-22
Bison def. Newell, 25-23, 25-22, 25-21
Brandon Valley def. Brookings, 25-11, 25-18, 25-17
Bridgewater-Emery def. Freeman, 25-16, 25-21, 25-23
Castlewood def. Deuel, 13-25, 25-23, 25-14, 25-23
Chamberlain def. Todd County, 25-21, 25-18, 25-14
Chester def. Elkton-Lake Benton, 25-17, 25-16, 25-22
DeSmet def. Sioux Valley, 23-25, 21-25, 25-17, 25-20, 15-11
Dell Rapids def. Canton, 25-12, 25-20, 25-13
Deubrook def. Webster, 25-13, 25-21, 25-19
Elk Point-Jefferson def. Lennox, 25-18, 31-29, 25-16
Faulkton def. Leola/Frederick, 25-11, 25-16, 25-17
Florence/Henry def. Clark/Willow Lake, 23-25, 25-12, 26-24, 25-17
Gayville-Volin def. Viborg-Hurley, 25-19, 25-14, 25-11
Great Plains Lutheran def. Estelline/Hendricks, 25-15, 25-19, 18-25, 25-18
Hamlin def. Aberdeen Roncalli, 13-25, 22-25, 25-21, 25-22, 16-14
Hanson def. Canistota, 25-22, 25-23, 17-25, 8-25, 17-15
Harrisburg def. Dakota Valley, 26-24, 25-14, 25-9
Hemingford, Neb. def. Edgemont, 22-25, 25-21, 25-20, 23-25, 15-4
Hettinger/Scranton, N.D. def. Harding County, 25-13, 25-11, 25-16
Howard def. Menno, 25-19, 26-24, 22-25, 25-18
Irene-Wakonda def. Freeman Academy/Marion, 25-9, 26-24, 25-12
Langford def. North Central Co-Op, 23-25, 25-16, 25-21, 25-13
Madison def. Ethan, 25-22, 25-20, 25-17
Milbank def. Waubay/Summit, 22-25, 25-17, 19-25, 25-18, 15-8
Mitchell Christian def. Marty Indian, 25-11, 25-14, 25-14
Mobridge-Pollock def. Timber Lake, 25-11, 25-16, 33-31
Mott-Regent, N.D. def. Lemmon, 25-21, 15-25, 25-23, 19-25, 15-12
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton def. Kimball/White Lake, 23-25, 21-25, 25-13, 25-9, 15-8
Northwestern def. Miller, 25-18, 25-21, 25-13
Oldham-Ramona/Rutland def. Iroquois, 25-16, 25-22, 25-10
Parkston def. Corsica/Stickney, 25-12, 25-21, 16-25, 25-17
Potter County def. Highmore-Harrold, 25-18, 25-10, 13-25, 16-25, 15-7
Rapid City Central def. Douglas, 19-25, 25-19, 25-9, 19-25, 15-7
Rapid City Christian def. Philip, 25-19, 18-25, 25-11, 25-16
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket def. Wessington Springs, 25-8, 25-17, 25-21
Sioux Falls Christian def. McCook Central/Montrose, 25-18, 25-11, 25-21
Sioux Falls O’Gorman def. Watertown, 25-14, 25-13, 25-14
Spearfish def. Lead-Deadwood, 20-25, 25-17, 25-16, 25-16
Sunshine Bible Academy def. Crow Creek, 25-21, 25-22, 26-24
Tea Area def. Parker, 25-23, 25-23, 25-17
Tripp-Delmont/Armour def. Bon Homme, 25-21, 25-21, 25-18
Wagner def. Avon, 25-21, 25-22, 18-25, 25-23
Warner def. Ipswich, 25-17, 25-12, 25-22
White River def. Jones County, 25-18, 21-25, 25-14, 21-25, 15-8
Wilmot def. Tiospa Zina Tribal, 25-18, 25-17, 25-17
Winner def. Lyman, 25-15, 25-15, 25-8
Yankton def. Huron, 23-25, 25-14, 20-25, 25-15, 15-10
High School Softball
Roosevelt 4 Brandon Valley 3
Roosevelt 7 Brandon Valley 4
Girls Tennis
Lincoln 5 Mitchell 4
Lincoln 5 Yankton 4
Girls Soccer
Lincoln 6 Brookings 1
Yankton 7 Huron 0
Boys Soccer
Brandon Valley 2 Watertown 1
Lincoln 3 Brookings 0
Yankton 1 Huron 0
Boys Golf
Boys City Championship Second Round Results
|Team
|2nd Round Score
|2 Round Total
|1
|OGorman HS
|+4
|+26
|2
|Lincoln HS
|+8
|+32
|3
|Roosevelt HS
|+31
|+88
|4
|Jefferson HS
|+54
|+144
|5
|Washington HS
|+63
|+153
Big Dakota Conference Team Results
1. Winner 342
2. Chamberlain 377
3. Mobridge-Pollock 409
Redfield Invite
|1
|Roncalli
|76
|85
|87
|93
|341
|2
|Sioux Valley
|79
|87
|89
|89
|344
|3
|Milbank
|89
|94
|94
|106
|383
|4
|Groton
|80
|99
|103
|104
|386
|5
|Redfield
|92
|99
|99
|116
|406
Girls Cross Country
Sioux Falls Christian Team Results
1. Sioux Falls Christian 37
2. Vermillion 42
3. Lennox 48
4. Milbank 74
5. Sioux Falls Lincoln 81
6. Tea Area 95
7. West Central 120
8. Canton 147
9. Beresford 148
10. Madison 164
11. Deubrook Area 187
12. Dakota Valley 188
Webster Invite Team Results
1. James Valley Christian 19
2. Great Plains Lutheran 20
3. Clark/Willow Lake 50
4. Webster Area 56
Boys Cross Country
Sioux Falls Christian Invite Team Results
1. Sioux Falls Christian 13
2. Milbank 45
3. Sioux Falls Lincoln 69
4. Dakota Valley 71
5. Madison 88
6. Lennox 94
7. Tea Area 123
8. West Central 134
9. Vermillion 152
Webster Invite Team Results
1. Clark/Willow Lake 16
2. Frederick Area 34
3. James Valley Christian 60
4. Webster Area 69
5. Tri-State 72
6. Florence/Henry 76
7. Great Plains Lutheran 115