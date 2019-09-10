Tuesday night scoreboard – September 10th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Tuesday’s results from across KELOLAND.

Boys Golf

West Central Quad

1 West Central 330

2 Madison 349

3 Lennox 354

4 Flandreau 406

*Medalist: Trey Even (West Central) 79

Men’s Soccer

DWU 2 vs. York 0

Bethel 4 vs. Mount Marty 0

Women’s Soccer

SDSU 1 vs. Hawaii 0

Northwestern 7 vs. Buena Vista 0

Boys Soccer

Watertown 6 vs. Harrisburg 0

Rapid City Stevens 1 vs. Rapid City Central 0

Washington 3 vs. Lincoln 0

Sturgis 3 vs. St. Thomas More 2

Spearfish 3 vs. Belle Fourche 2

Sioux Falls Christian 8 vs. Vermillion 3

Girls Soccer

Watertown 2 vs. Harrisburg 2

Rapid City Central 2 vs. Rapid City Stevens 2

West Central 5 vs. Garretson 1

Sturgis 1 vs. St. Thomas More 0

High School Volleyball

South Dakota

Aberdeen Roncalli def. Waubay/Summit, 25-11, 25-13, 25-12

Bowman County, N.D. def. Harding County, 25-13, 21-25, 25-12, 25-19

Brandon Valley def. Mitchell, 25-15, 25-14, 25-14

Bridgewater-Emery def. Menno, 25-11, 25-12, 25-17

Burke def. Chamberlain, 25-17, 26-24, 25-15

Canistota def. Viborg-Hurley, 25-17, 25-21, 25-12

Castlewood def. Arlington, 25-18, 25-21, 27-25

Chester Area def. Baltic, 25-16, 25-18, 25-13

Dakota Valley def. Beresford, 25-22, 25-16, 25-15

Deubrook Area def. Flandreau, 18-25, 25-21, 25-17, 25-17

Elk Point-Jefferson def. West Central, 25-13, 25-10, 22-25, 25-22

Elkton-Lake Benton def. De Smet, 25-14, 25-12, 25-11

Estelline/Hendricks def. Oldham-Ramona/Rutland, 25-21, 25-15, 25-16

Faulkton Area def. Hitchcock-Tulare, 25-19, 25-16, 25-19

Florence/Henry def. Wilmot, 25-16, 15-25, 22-25, 26-24, 15-7

Freeman def. Centerville, 25-11, 25-6, 27-25

Gayville-Volin def. Scotland, 23-25, 23-25, 25-20, 25-22, 15-12

Groton Area def. Webster, 25-12, 25-18, 25-21

Hanson def. Howard, 11-25, 22-25, 25-17, 25-18, 18-16

Hill City def. Douglas, 25-21, 25-13, 25-12

Ipswich def. Sully Buttes, 25-22, 25-21, 25-21

Langford Area def. Aberdeen Christian, 25-14, 25-17, 16-25, 25-20

Lead-Deadwood def. Edgemont, 25-21, 25-16, 22-25, 31-29

Lennox def. Tea Area, 25-14, 25-17, 25-22

McCook Central/Montrose def. Sioux Valley, 25-9, 25-11, 25-13

Miller def. Warner, 25-19, 25-19, 22-25, 25-20

Mitchell Christian def. Wessington Springs, 25-16, 25-19, 26-24

Mobridge-Pollock def. North Central, 25-23, 24-26, 25-17, 25-17

Parkston def. Andes Central/Dakota Christian, 25-12, 25-17, 25-13

Redfield def. Leola/Frederick, 25-13, 25-13, 25-16

Santee, Neb. def. Marty Indian, 25-18, 8-25, 14-25, 25-22, 15-9

Sioux Falls Christian def. Madison, 25-14, 25-15, 25-13

Sioux Falls Lincoln def. Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 26-24, 25-22, 17-25, 22-25, 15-13

Sioux Falls O’Gorman def. Huron, 23-25, 23-25, 25-19, 25-12, 15-10

Sioux Falls Washington def. Yankton, 25-18, 25-10, 25-12

St. Thomas More def. Belle Fourche, 25-14, 25-17, 25-16

Vermillion def. Bon Homme, 25-11, 25-12, 25-17

Wagner def. Platte-Geddes, 25-14, 25-15, 25-14

Watertown def. Brookings, 25-16, 25-17, 25-19

High School Softball

Roosevelt 9 vs. Watertown 0

Roosevelt 8 vs. Watertown 0