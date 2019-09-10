Tuesday night scoreboard – September 10th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Tuesday’s results from across KELOLAND.
Boys Golf
West Central Quad
1 West Central 330
2 Madison 349
3 Lennox 354
4 Flandreau 406
*Medalist: Trey Even (West Central) 79
Men’s Soccer
DWU 2 vs. York 0
Bethel 4 vs. Mount Marty 0
Women’s Soccer
SDSU 1 vs. Hawaii 0
Northwestern 7 vs. Buena Vista 0
Boys Soccer
Watertown 6 vs. Harrisburg 0
Rapid City Stevens 1 vs. Rapid City Central 0
Washington 3 vs. Lincoln 0
Sturgis 3 vs. St. Thomas More 2
Spearfish 3 vs. Belle Fourche 2
Sioux Falls Christian 8 vs. Vermillion 3
Girls Soccer
Watertown 2 vs. Harrisburg 2
Rapid City Central 2 vs. Rapid City Stevens 2
West Central 5 vs. Garretson 1
Sturgis 1 vs. St. Thomas More 0
High School Volleyball
South Dakota
Aberdeen Roncalli def. Waubay/Summit, 25-11, 25-13, 25-12
Bowman County, N.D. def. Harding County, 25-13, 21-25, 25-12, 25-19
Brandon Valley def. Mitchell, 25-15, 25-14, 25-14
Bridgewater-Emery def. Menno, 25-11, 25-12, 25-17
Burke def. Chamberlain, 25-17, 26-24, 25-15
Canistota def. Viborg-Hurley, 25-17, 25-21, 25-12
Castlewood def. Arlington, 25-18, 25-21, 27-25
Chester Area def. Baltic, 25-16, 25-18, 25-13
Dakota Valley def. Beresford, 25-22, 25-16, 25-15
Deubrook Area def. Flandreau, 18-25, 25-21, 25-17, 25-17
Elk Point-Jefferson def. West Central, 25-13, 25-10, 22-25, 25-22
Elkton-Lake Benton def. De Smet, 25-14, 25-12, 25-11
Estelline/Hendricks def. Oldham-Ramona/Rutland, 25-21, 25-15, 25-16
Faulkton Area def. Hitchcock-Tulare, 25-19, 25-16, 25-19
Florence/Henry def. Wilmot, 25-16, 15-25, 22-25, 26-24, 15-7
Freeman def. Centerville, 25-11, 25-6, 27-25
Gayville-Volin def. Scotland, 23-25, 23-25, 25-20, 25-22, 15-12
Groton Area def. Webster, 25-12, 25-18, 25-21
Hanson def. Howard, 11-25, 22-25, 25-17, 25-18, 18-16
Hill City def. Douglas, 25-21, 25-13, 25-12
Ipswich def. Sully Buttes, 25-22, 25-21, 25-21
Langford Area def. Aberdeen Christian, 25-14, 25-17, 16-25, 25-20
Lead-Deadwood def. Edgemont, 25-21, 25-16, 22-25, 31-29
Lennox def. Tea Area, 25-14, 25-17, 25-22
McCook Central/Montrose def. Sioux Valley, 25-9, 25-11, 25-13
Miller def. Warner, 25-19, 25-19, 22-25, 25-20
Mitchell Christian def. Wessington Springs, 25-16, 25-19, 26-24
Mobridge-Pollock def. North Central, 25-23, 24-26, 25-17, 25-17
Parkston def. Andes Central/Dakota Christian, 25-12, 25-17, 25-13
Redfield def. Leola/Frederick, 25-13, 25-13, 25-16
Santee, Neb. def. Marty Indian, 25-18, 8-25, 14-25, 25-22, 15-9
Sioux Falls Christian def. Madison, 25-14, 25-15, 25-13
Sioux Falls Lincoln def. Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 26-24, 25-22, 17-25, 22-25, 15-13
Sioux Falls O’Gorman def. Huron, 23-25, 23-25, 25-19, 25-12, 15-10
Sioux Falls Washington def. Yankton, 25-18, 25-10, 25-12
St. Thomas More def. Belle Fourche, 25-14, 25-17, 25-16
Vermillion def. Bon Homme, 25-11, 25-12, 25-17
Wagner def. Platte-Geddes, 25-14, 25-15, 25-14
Watertown def. Brookings, 25-16, 25-17, 25-19
High School Softball
Roosevelt 9 vs. Watertown 0
Roosevelt 8 vs. Watertown 0