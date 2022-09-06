SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Tuesday’s results from across KELOLAND.
Boys Soccer
Aberdeen Central 3, Roosevelt 0
Huron 7, Brookings 2
Lincoln 2, Jefferson 0
Tea Area 12, West Central 0
Watertown 8, Mitchell 0
Girls Soccer
Aberdeen Central 2, Roosevelt 1
Brandon Valley 2, Yankton 1
Brookings 10, Huron 0
Lincoln 2, Jefferson 0
Sioux Falls Christian 10, Worthington, MN 0
West Central 6, Garretson 1
Girls Tennis
Aberdeen Roncalli 7, Rapid City Central 2
Pierre 9, Aberdeen Roncalli 0
Pierre 9, Rapid City Central 0
Rapid City Stevens 8, St. Thomas More 1
Watertown 9, Milbank 0
College Volleyball
SDSU 3, Chicago State 5
High School Volleyball
Belle Fourche def. St. Thomas More, 25-18, 25-17, 25-21
Bowman County, N.D. def. Harding County, 25-19, 25-17, 25-14
Bridgewater-Emery def. Menno, 19-25, 25-20, 25-20, 18-25, 15-13
Castlewood def. Waverly-South Shore, 25-7, 25-4, 25-5
Chester def. Baltic, 25-17, 25-17, 25-19
Clark/Willow Lake def. Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op, 25-15, 25-19, 25-22
Dakota Valley def. Beresford, 25-8, 25-15, 25-11
Elk Point-Jefferson def. West Central, 25-11, 25-19, 25-17
Estelline/Hendricks def. Colman-Egan, 25-21, 25-16, 27-25
Faulkton def. Hitchcock-Tulare, 25-8, 25-12, 25-21
Highmore-Harrold def. Sunshine Bible Academy, 25-13, 25-15, 25-15
Howard def. Hanson, 14-25, 25-18, 25-23, 25-17
Huron def. Watertown, 19-25, 25-19, 25-18, 25-22
Ipswich def. Sully Buttes, 24-26, 25-15, 25-16, 25-20
Lemmon def. McIntosh, 23-25, 25-19, 25-20, 25-10
Lennox def. Tea Area, 28-26, 25-11, 18-25, 21-25, 15-7
Lyman def. Colome, 19-25, 25-15, 20-25, 25-20, 15-6
Marty Indian def. Santee, Neb., 25-12, 25-22, 25-22
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton def. Ethan, 25-12, 27-25, 25-11
Pierre def. Mitchell, 25-22, 25-19, 25-15
Platte-Geddes def. Wagner, 19-25, 25-19, 25-23, 25-20
Rapid City Christian def. Spearfish, 25-20, 25-9, 25-12
Scotland def. Gayville-Volin, 23-25, 25-23, 25-18, 25-12
Sioux Falls Lincoln def. Brandon Valley, 25-22, 25-21, 22-25, 25-15
Sisseton def. Hankinson, N.D., 22-25, 25-19, 24-19
Sturgis Brown def. Custer, 25-12, 25-21, 25-20
Tripp-Delmont/Armour def. Avon, 26-24, 25-16, 25-20
Warner def. Miller, 25-13, 25-23, 23-25, 25-22
Wessington Springs def. Freeman Academy/Marion, 25-11, 25-13, 25-13