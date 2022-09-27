SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Tuesday’s results from across KELOLAND.

Boys Soccer
Aberdeen Central 7, Mitchell 1

Huron 1, Pierre 1

Jefferson 4, Harrisburg 0

O’Gorman 3, Tea Area 0

Vermillion 6, Freeman Academy 0

Girls Soccer
Aberdeen Central 2, Mitchell 0

Brookings 3, Washington 1

Harrisburg 6, Jefferson 0

Pierre 8, Huron 0

Roosevelt 5, Yankton 2

Sioux Falls Christian 1, Vermillion 0

West Central 1, O’Gorman 0

Girls Tennis
ESD Tennis Tournament Team Standings

  1. Watertown 282
  2. Aberdeen Central 255
  3. Pierre 214.5
  4. Mitchell 164.5
  5. Yankton 164
  6. Brandon Valley 135.5
  7. Huron 55.5
  8. Harrisburg 18.5
  9. Brookings 0

College Volleyball
NDSU 3, USD 2

SDSU 3, UND 1

High School Volleyball
Andes Central/Dakota Christian def. Colome, 16-25, 25-18, 25-13, 25-22

Baltic def. Dell Rapids St. Mary, 25-10, 25-16, 25-18

Canton def. West Central, 25-19, 25-13, 25-16

Colman-Egan def. Howard, 19-25, 25-13, 25-21, 25-19

DeSmet def. Clark/Willow Lake, 25-18, 25-22, 27-29

Dell Rapids def. Montrose, 25-23, 25-21, 25-17

Elkton-Lake Benton def. Flandreau, 25-16, 25-12, 25-14

Ethan def. Bridgewater-Emery, 25-14, 25-16, 25-15

Faulkton def. Langford, 25-6, 25-5, 25-12

Garretson def. Alcester-Hudson, 25-20, 25-21, 25-17

Hamlin def. Castlewood, 25-18, 25-15, 25-22

Harding County def. Dupree, 25-17, 22-25, 25-23, 15-24, 15-7

Harrisburg def. Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 25-18, 25-19, 25-18

Kimball/White Lake def. James Valley Christian, 25-16, 25-16, 25-16

Lennox def. Beresford, 26-24, 15-25, 25-14, 25-23

Madison def. Parker, 23-25, 25-13, 25-16, 25-12

Miller def. Chamberlain, 25-10, 25-11, 25-14

Rapid City Christian def. Pierre, 25-22, 25-17, 22-25, 25-21

Red Cloud def. Lead-Deadwood, 25-21, 16-25, 25-23, 25-17

Sioux Falls Jefferson def. Yankton, 25-16, 27-25, 25-19

Sioux Falls Lincoln def. Mitchell, 25-14, 25-22, 25-10

Tri-Valley def. Canistota, 25-18, 21-25, 25-20, 25-17

Warner def. Aberdeen Roncalli, 25-8, 25-20, 25-8

Wessington Springs def. Corsica/Stickney, 25-22, 25-21, 23-25, 25-17

Hay Springs Triangular

Hay Springs, Neb. def. Edgemont, 25-15, 25-19

Hay Springs, Neb. def. Oelrichs, 25-13, 25-23

Boys Cross Country
Sioux Valley Invite

  1. Flandreau 19
  2. Madison 41
  3. Deubrook Area 53
  4. Sioux Valley 66
  5. Great Plains Lutheran 90
  6. Webster Area 97
  7. Clark/Willow Lake 97

Girls Cross Country
Sioux Valley Invite

  1. Clark/Willow Lake 31
  2. Flandreau 33
  3. Sioux Valley 42
  4. Great Plains Lutheran 56
  5. Madison 68
  6. Webster Area 119

Boys Golf

Metro Championship Team Results
1. O’Gorman +11
2. Harrisburg +14
3. Lincoln +32
4. Jefferson +42
5. Brandon Valley +48
6. Washington +89
7. Roosevelt +108

Individual Leaderboard