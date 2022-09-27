SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Tuesday’s results from across KELOLAND.
Boys Soccer
Aberdeen Central 7, Mitchell 1
Huron 1, Pierre 1
Jefferson 4, Harrisburg 0
O’Gorman 3, Tea Area 0
Vermillion 6, Freeman Academy 0
Girls Soccer
Aberdeen Central 2, Mitchell 0
Brookings 3, Washington 1
Harrisburg 6, Jefferson 0
Pierre 8, Huron 0
Roosevelt 5, Yankton 2
Sioux Falls Christian 1, Vermillion 0
West Central 1, O’Gorman 0
Girls Tennis
ESD Tennis Tournament Team Standings
- Watertown 282
- Aberdeen Central 255
- Pierre 214.5
- Mitchell 164.5
- Yankton 164
- Brandon Valley 135.5
- Huron 55.5
- Harrisburg 18.5
- Brookings 0
College Volleyball
NDSU 3, USD 2
SDSU 3, UND 1
High School Volleyball
Andes Central/Dakota Christian def. Colome, 16-25, 25-18, 25-13, 25-22
Baltic def. Dell Rapids St. Mary, 25-10, 25-16, 25-18
Canton def. West Central, 25-19, 25-13, 25-16
Colman-Egan def. Howard, 19-25, 25-13, 25-21, 25-19
DeSmet def. Clark/Willow Lake, 25-18, 25-22, 27-29
Dell Rapids def. Montrose, 25-23, 25-21, 25-17
Elkton-Lake Benton def. Flandreau, 25-16, 25-12, 25-14
Ethan def. Bridgewater-Emery, 25-14, 25-16, 25-15
Faulkton def. Langford, 25-6, 25-5, 25-12
Garretson def. Alcester-Hudson, 25-20, 25-21, 25-17
Hamlin def. Castlewood, 25-18, 25-15, 25-22
Harding County def. Dupree, 25-17, 22-25, 25-23, 15-24, 15-7
Harrisburg def. Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 25-18, 25-19, 25-18
Kimball/White Lake def. James Valley Christian, 25-16, 25-16, 25-16
Lennox def. Beresford, 26-24, 15-25, 25-14, 25-23
Madison def. Parker, 23-25, 25-13, 25-16, 25-12
Miller def. Chamberlain, 25-10, 25-11, 25-14
Rapid City Christian def. Pierre, 25-22, 25-17, 22-25, 25-21
Red Cloud def. Lead-Deadwood, 25-21, 16-25, 25-23, 25-17
Sioux Falls Jefferson def. Yankton, 25-16, 27-25, 25-19
Sioux Falls Lincoln def. Mitchell, 25-14, 25-22, 25-10
Tri-Valley def. Canistota, 25-18, 21-25, 25-20, 25-17
Warner def. Aberdeen Roncalli, 25-8, 25-20, 25-8
Wessington Springs def. Corsica/Stickney, 25-22, 25-21, 23-25, 25-17
Hay Springs Triangular
Hay Springs, Neb. def. Edgemont, 25-15, 25-19
Hay Springs, Neb. def. Oelrichs, 25-13, 25-23
Boys Cross Country
Sioux Valley Invite
- Flandreau 19
- Madison 41
- Deubrook Area 53
- Sioux Valley 66
- Great Plains Lutheran 90
- Webster Area 97
- Clark/Willow Lake 97
Girls Cross Country
Sioux Valley Invite
- Clark/Willow Lake 31
- Flandreau 33
- Sioux Valley 42
- Great Plains Lutheran 56
- Madison 68
- Webster Area 119
Boys Golf
Metro Championship Team Results
1. O’Gorman +11
2. Harrisburg +14
3. Lincoln +32
4. Jefferson +42
5. Brandon Valley +48
6. Washington +89
7. Roosevelt +108
Individual Leaderboard