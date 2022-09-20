SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Tuesday’s results from across KELOLAND.

Boys Golf

Sioux Falls City Championship

Final Team Standings

1 OGorman HS +24 291 297 292 880 2 Jefferson HS +91 312 316 319 947 3 Lincoln HS +107 324 320 319 963 4 Roosevelt HS +249 361 368 376 1105 5 Washington HS +353 423 396 390 1209

Huron Cheer & Dance Invite

Grand Champion Dance

Washington 280.75 Yankton 269.75 Harrisburg 268.5 Aberdeen Central 234.5 Pierre 229.75 Huron 229 Mitchell 229 Watertown 216.5 Brookings 207.75

Grand Champion Cheer

1. Harrisburg 268.5

2. Brandon Valley 237

3. Brookings 236

4. Watertown 214.5

5. Mitchell 205

6. Washington 191.5

7. Pierre 185.5

8. Huron 183

9. Yankton 169

10. Aberdeen Central 166

Boys Soccer

Aberdeen Central 1, Watertown 0

Brandon Valley 7, Mitchell 2

Harrisburg 4, Brookings 3

O’Gorman 1, Huron 0

Rapid City Stevens 5, Rapid City Central 0

Tea Area 2, Jefferson 0

Girls Soccer

Aberdeen Central 7, Watertown 0

Brandon Valley 2, Mitchell 1

Harrisburg 6, Brookings 0

O’Gorman 7, Huron 0

Pierre 1, Yankton 0

Rapid City Central 1, Rapid City Stevens 0

Girls Tennis

Brandon Valley 9, Washington 0

O’Gorman 9, Roosevelt 0

Rapid City Christian 8, Rapid City Central 1

Watertown 8, Mitchell 1

High School Volleyball

Aberdeen Christian def. Waubay/Summit, 25-16, 14-25, 25-20, 25-23

Arlington def. Madison, 25-16, 25-18, 25-20

Britton-Hecla def. Waverly-South Shore, 25-15, 25-10, 25-19

Canton def. Tri-Valley, 25-16, 25-12, 21-25, 25-14

Castlewood def. Great Plains Lutheran, 25-23, 25-18, 25-4

Chester def. Parker, 25-9, 25-4, 25-12

Colman-Egan def. Canistota, 25-21, 25-14, 25-7

Dakota Valley def. West Central, 25-8, 25-6, 25-10

DeSmet def. James Valley Christian, 25-21, 25-18, 26-24

Deubrook def. Deuel

Edgemont def. Crawford, Neb., 25-19, 25-16, 25-9

Elk Point-Jefferson def. Beresford, 25-22, 25-23, 25-12

Elkton-Lake Benton def. Baltic, 0-0

Faulkton def. Highmore-Harrold, 25-14, 25-16, 25-14

Florence/Henry def. Sisseton, 25-20, 25-7, 25-11

Freeman def. Scotland, 25-13, 25-12, 25-17

Garretson def. Dell Rapids, 25-23, 25-16, 25-19

Hill City def. Lead-Deadwood, 25-13, 25-17, 25-17

Howard def. Dell Rapids St. Mary, 25-21, 25-23, 22-25, 27-25

Huron def. Aberdeen Central, 25-22, 25-20, 25-22

Lower Brule def. Sunshine Bible Academy, 25-17, 25-17, 24-26, 25-21

McCook Central/Montrose def. Flandreau, 20-25, 25-13, 25-10, 25-20

Miller def. Redfield, 25-23, 25-20, 25-17

Mitchell def. Brookings, 19-25, 25-15, 25-21, 15-11

Mobridge-Pollock def. Lemmon, 24-26, 25-10, 25-9, 25-7

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton def. Lennox, 25-23, 26-24, 25-16

Northwestern def. Leola/Frederick, 25-5, 25-5, 25-10

Parkston def. Winner, 25-12, 25-12, 22-25, 25-18

Philip def. White River, 28-26, 25-23, 25-15

Platte-Geddes def. Burke, 25-22, 16-25, 25-9, 26-24

Rapid City Christian def. Belle Fourche, 27-25, 25-20, 25-14

Sioux Falls Lincoln def. Yankton, 25-16, 25-11, 25-16

Sioux Falls Lutheran def. Centerville, 25-12, 23-25, 25-16, 25-21

Sioux Falls O’Gorman def. Sioux Falls Jefferson, 25-16, 25-9, 23-25, 25-20, 0-0

Sioux Falls Roosevelt def. Brandon Valley, 25-19, 25-23, 25-22

Sioux Falls Washington def. Harrisburg, 25-15, 22-25, 25-14, 23-25, 15-12

Sioux Valley def. Milbank

Timber Lake def. McLaughlin, 25-18, 25-15, 25-9

Tripp-Delmont/Armour def. Andes Central/Dakota Christian, 25-20, 25-15, 25-16

Wall def. Lyman, 20-25, 26-24, 19-25, 25-13, 16-14

Warner def. Groton Area, 25-10, 25-15, 25-10

Webster def. Wilmot, 25-11, 25-18, 25-20

Wolsey-Wessington def. Sanborn Central/Woonsocket, 25-17, 25-10, 25-8

Bridgewater-Emery Tournament

Hanson def. Bridgewater-Emery, 25-16, 23-25, 25-21, 18-25, 15-2

Triangular

Wagner def. Bon Homme, 25-20, 25-14, 25-11