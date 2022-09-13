SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Tuesday’s results from across KELOLAND.

Boys Golf
Madison Quadrangular

Team Standings

1Madison173
2Flandreau196
3Tri-Valley197

Individual Standings

1MAD Jack Olson, Jr39
2MAD Kaden Guischer, Jr41
3TVCarson Sanders43
4FKaden Burshiem45
5MAD Casyn Crabtree, Fr46
6FAlfie Henderson46
7MAD Eli Oaks, So47
8TVMason Rise49
9TVJaxson Rise 52
10FBrant LeBrun52
11TVNathan Madison53
12MAD Hayden Kane53
13FJon Burshiem53
14TVTanner Van Asselt55
15TVDerek Van Asselt56
16MAD Lucas Mork, Sr56

Girls Soccer
Brandon Valley 2, Watertown 0

Harrisburg 10, O’Gorman 0

Lincoln 3, Brookings 0

Rapid City Stevens 6, St. Thomas More 0

Vermillion 5, Garretson 0

Yankton 6, Huron 0

Boys Soccer
Huron 3, Yankton 2

James Valley Christian 4, Freeman Academy 0

Lincoln 2, Brookings 0

Watertown 1, Brandon Valley 0

Girls Tennis
Rapid City Stevens 9, Rapid City Central 0

Watertown 9, Roosevelt 0

Yankton 5, Mitchell 4

High School Volleyball
Arlington def. Waverly-South Shore, 25-6, 25-11, 25-14

Brandon Valley def. Brookings, 25-18, 23-25, 25-15

Edgemont def. Hemingford, Neb., 25-14, 23-25, 25-15, 25-15

Freeman def. Bridgewater-Emery, 25-19, 29-27, 25-9

Howard def. Menno, 25-17, 15-25, 25-14, 25-23

Huron def. Yankton, 25-22, 25-18, 16-25, 25-21

Jones County def. White River, 25-16, 25-15, 25-19

Madison def. Ethan, 25-19, 25-22, 25-18

Milbank def. Waubay/Summit, 25-16, 25-11, 25-11

Miller def. Northwestern, 25-12, 24-26, 25-16, 25-15

Mobridge-Pollock def. Timber Lake, 25-14, 25-15, 25-18

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton def. Redfield, 25-19, 25-17, 25-21

North Central Co-Op def. Langford, 23-25, 20-25, 25-20, 25-19, 15-13

Potter County def. Highmore-Harrold, 25-22, 25-21, 25-17

Rapid City Central def. Douglas, 23-25, 27-25, 25-23, 25-14

Scotland def. Andes Central/Dakota Christian, 30-28, 25-10, 22-25, 25-19

Sioux Falls Christian def. Vermillion, 25-16, 25-14, 25-15

Sioux Falls O’Gorman def. Watertown, 25-18, 25-15, 25-21

Tea Area def. Parker, 25-20, 25-15, 25-9

Tripp-Delmont/Armour def. Bon Homme, 15-25, 26-24, 25-14, 25-15

Warner def. Ipswich, 25-14, 25-15, 25-13

Wessington Springs def. Sanborn Central/Woonsocket, 21-25, 25-11, 25-15, 25-13

Irene-Wakonda Invite

Elk Point-Jefferson def. Lennox, 19-25, 25-16, 19-25, 25-21, 15-11

Rapid City Christian Tournament

Rapid City Christian def. Philip, 25-17, 25-13, 25-14