SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Tuesday’s results from across KELOLAND.

Boys Golf

Madison Quadrangular

Team Standings

1 Madison 173 2 Flandreau 196 3 Tri-Valley 197

Individual Standings

1 MAD Jack Olson, Jr 39 2 MAD Kaden Guischer, Jr 41 3 TV Carson Sanders 43 4 F Kaden Burshiem 45 5 MAD Casyn Crabtree, Fr 46 6 F Alfie Henderson 46 7 MAD Eli Oaks, So 47 8 TV Mason Rise 49 9 TV Jaxson Rise 52 10 F Brant LeBrun 52 11 TV Nathan Madison 53 12 MAD Hayden Kane 53 13 F Jon Burshiem 53 14 TV Tanner Van Asselt 55 15 TV Derek Van Asselt 56 16 MAD Lucas Mork, Sr 56

Girls Soccer

Brandon Valley 2, Watertown 0

Harrisburg 10, O’Gorman 0

Lincoln 3, Brookings 0

Rapid City Stevens 6, St. Thomas More 0

Vermillion 5, Garretson 0

Yankton 6, Huron 0

Boys Soccer

Huron 3, Yankton 2

James Valley Christian 4, Freeman Academy 0

Lincoln 2, Brookings 0

Watertown 1, Brandon Valley 0

Girls Tennis

Rapid City Stevens 9, Rapid City Central 0

Watertown 9, Roosevelt 0

Yankton 5, Mitchell 4

High School Volleyball

Arlington def. Waverly-South Shore, 25-6, 25-11, 25-14

Brandon Valley def. Brookings, 25-18, 23-25, 25-15

Edgemont def. Hemingford, Neb., 25-14, 23-25, 25-15, 25-15

Freeman def. Bridgewater-Emery, 25-19, 29-27, 25-9

Howard def. Menno, 25-17, 15-25, 25-14, 25-23

Huron def. Yankton, 25-22, 25-18, 16-25, 25-21

Jones County def. White River, 25-16, 25-15, 25-19

Madison def. Ethan, 25-19, 25-22, 25-18

Milbank def. Waubay/Summit, 25-16, 25-11, 25-11

Miller def. Northwestern, 25-12, 24-26, 25-16, 25-15

Mobridge-Pollock def. Timber Lake, 25-14, 25-15, 25-18

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton def. Redfield, 25-19, 25-17, 25-21

North Central Co-Op def. Langford, 23-25, 20-25, 25-20, 25-19, 15-13

Potter County def. Highmore-Harrold, 25-22, 25-21, 25-17

Rapid City Central def. Douglas, 23-25, 27-25, 25-23, 25-14

Scotland def. Andes Central/Dakota Christian, 30-28, 25-10, 22-25, 25-19

Sioux Falls Christian def. Vermillion, 25-16, 25-14, 25-15

Sioux Falls O’Gorman def. Watertown, 25-18, 25-15, 25-21

Tea Area def. Parker, 25-20, 25-15, 25-9

Tripp-Delmont/Armour def. Bon Homme, 15-25, 26-24, 25-14, 25-15

Warner def. Ipswich, 25-14, 25-15, 25-13

Wessington Springs def. Sanborn Central/Woonsocket, 21-25, 25-11, 25-15, 25-13

Irene-Wakonda Invite

Elk Point-Jefferson def. Lennox, 19-25, 25-16, 19-25, 25-21, 15-11

Rapid City Christian Tournament

Rapid City Christian def. Philip, 25-17, 25-13, 25-14