SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Tuesday’s results from across KELOLAND.
Boys Golf
Madison Quadrangular
Team Standings
|1
|Madison
|173
|2
|Flandreau
|196
|3
|Tri-Valley
|197
Individual Standings
|1
|MAD
|Jack Olson, Jr
|39
|2
|MAD
|Kaden Guischer, Jr
|41
|3
|TV
|Carson Sanders
|43
|4
|F
|Kaden Burshiem
|45
|5
|MAD
|Casyn Crabtree, Fr
|46
|6
|F
|Alfie Henderson
|46
|7
|MAD
|Eli Oaks, So
|47
|8
|TV
|Mason Rise
|49
|9
|TV
|Jaxson Rise
|52
|10
|F
|Brant LeBrun
|52
|11
|TV
|Nathan Madison
|53
|12
|MAD
|Hayden Kane
|53
|13
|F
|Jon Burshiem
|53
|14
|TV
|Tanner Van Asselt
|55
|15
|TV
|Derek Van Asselt
|56
|16
|MAD
|Lucas Mork, Sr
|56
Girls Soccer
Brandon Valley 2, Watertown 0
Harrisburg 10, O’Gorman 0
Lincoln 3, Brookings 0
Rapid City Stevens 6, St. Thomas More 0
Vermillion 5, Garretson 0
Yankton 6, Huron 0
Boys Soccer
Huron 3, Yankton 2
James Valley Christian 4, Freeman Academy 0
Lincoln 2, Brookings 0
Watertown 1, Brandon Valley 0
Girls Tennis
Rapid City Stevens 9, Rapid City Central 0
Watertown 9, Roosevelt 0
Yankton 5, Mitchell 4
High School Volleyball
Arlington def. Waverly-South Shore, 25-6, 25-11, 25-14
Brandon Valley def. Brookings, 25-18, 23-25, 25-15
Edgemont def. Hemingford, Neb., 25-14, 23-25, 25-15, 25-15
Freeman def. Bridgewater-Emery, 25-19, 29-27, 25-9
Howard def. Menno, 25-17, 15-25, 25-14, 25-23
Huron def. Yankton, 25-22, 25-18, 16-25, 25-21
Jones County def. White River, 25-16, 25-15, 25-19
Madison def. Ethan, 25-19, 25-22, 25-18
Milbank def. Waubay/Summit, 25-16, 25-11, 25-11
Miller def. Northwestern, 25-12, 24-26, 25-16, 25-15
Mobridge-Pollock def. Timber Lake, 25-14, 25-15, 25-18
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton def. Redfield, 25-19, 25-17, 25-21
North Central Co-Op def. Langford, 23-25, 20-25, 25-20, 25-19, 15-13
Potter County def. Highmore-Harrold, 25-22, 25-21, 25-17
Rapid City Central def. Douglas, 23-25, 27-25, 25-23, 25-14
Scotland def. Andes Central/Dakota Christian, 30-28, 25-10, 22-25, 25-19
Sioux Falls Christian def. Vermillion, 25-16, 25-14, 25-15
Sioux Falls O’Gorman def. Watertown, 25-18, 25-15, 25-21
Tea Area def. Parker, 25-20, 25-15, 25-9
Tripp-Delmont/Armour def. Bon Homme, 15-25, 26-24, 25-14, 25-15
Warner def. Ipswich, 25-14, 25-15, 25-13
Wessington Springs def. Sanborn Central/Woonsocket, 21-25, 25-11, 25-15, 25-13
Irene-Wakonda Invite
Elk Point-Jefferson def. Lennox, 19-25, 25-16, 19-25, 25-21, 15-11
Rapid City Christian Tournament
Rapid City Christian def. Philip, 25-17, 25-13, 25-14