Tuesday night scoreboard – October 5

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Tuesday’s results from across KELOLAND.
Class AA Boys State Golf Tournament
Final Team Standings
1. O’Gorman +28
2. Lincoln +28
3. Watertown +43
4. Harrisburg +49
5. Brandon Valley +58
6. Yankton +65
6. Pierre +65
8. Mitchell +69
9. Roosevelt +72
10. Spearfish +94
11. Rapid City Stevens +100
12. Aberdeen Central +134
13. Rapid City Central +149
14. Brookings +150
Class A Boys State Golf Tournament
Final Team Standings
1. Tea Area +101
2. West Central +106
3. Vermillion +113
4. Aberdeen Roncalli +119
5. Parkston +151
6. St. Thomas More +170
7. Sioux Valley +172
8. Chamberlain +178
9. Winner Area +191
10. Tri-Valley +215
11. Belle Fourche +289
12. Custer +306
Class A Girls State Tennis Tournament
Final Team Standings
1. Mitchell 499.5
2. RC Christian 408
3. Yankton 406.5
4. Pierre T.F. Riggs 289
5. St. Thomas More 249.5
6. Huron 195
7. Vermillion 156.5
8. Aberdeen Roncalli 104
9. Lennox 99.5
10. Madison 86
11. Milbank 79.5
12. SF Christian 76.5
13. Spearfish 69.5
High School Soccer Playoffs
Class A Girls
Dakota Valley 1 Groton Area 0
Sioux Falls Christian 1 St. Thomas More 0
Class AA Girls
Aberdeen Central 6 Brookings 1
Watertown 2 Harrisburg 0
Rapid City Stevens 3 Yankton 0
Spearfish 4 O’Gorman 1
Brandon Valley 3 Sturgis 1
Roosevelt 1 Pierre 0
Lincoln 1 Jefferson 0
Rapid City Central 5 Mitchell 2
Class A Boys
Belle Fourche 2 Vermillion 1
St. Thomas More 13 Groton Area 3
Class AA Boys
Jefferson 3 Harrisburg 0
O’Gorman 2 Huron 1
Aberdeen Central 8 Roosevelt 0
Washington 3 Brandon Valley 0
Rapid City Stevens 10 Watertown 0
Lincoln 1 Pierre 0
Yankton 3 Brookings 0
Rapid City Central 6 Spearfish 6
High School Volleyball
Aberdeen Central def. Pierre, 25-17, 25-20, 25-22
Aberdeen Roncalli def. Langford, 25-7, 25-16, 25-21
Arlington def. Deuel, 25-13, 25-19, 25-22
Baltic def. Alcester-Hudson, 25-16, 25-14, 25-17
Bennett County def. Red Cloud, 25-18, 22-25, 25-11, 25-13
Beresford def. Flandreau, 25-21, 22-25, 23-25, 25-21, 15-12
Bon Homme def. Freeman, 22-25, 25-21, 25-12, 25-18
Britton-Hecla def. Waubay/Summit, 25-22, 25-12, 25-12
Burke def. Avon, 25-6, 25-11, 25-15
Castlewood def. Florence/Henry, 25-19, 25-21, 23-25, 19-25, 16-14
Chester def. Tri-Valley, 25-10, 25-9, 25-14
Crow Creek def. Marty Indian, 25-17, 25-10, 25-15
DeSmet def. Lake Preston, 25-14, 17-25, 25-18, 25-14
Deubrook def. Milbank, 21-25, 25-13, 25-19, 22-25, 15-3
Elk Point-Jefferson def. Viborg-Hurley, 25-21, 25-14, 25-11
Elkton-Lake Benton def. West Central, 25-18, 25-12, 25-17
Estelline/Hendricks def. Waverly-South Shore, 25-16, 25-7, 25-5
Ethan def. Wessington Springs, 25-11, 21-25, 25-23, 25-18
Faulkton def. Ipswich, 25-11, 25-15, 25-10
Garretson def. Dell Rapids St. Mary, 25-9, 25-14, 25-14
Gayville-Volin def. Irene-Wakonda, 23-25, 25-18, 25-19, 25-13
Great Plains Lutheran def. Clark/Willow Lake, 25-16, 25-15, 25-22
Hamlin def. Sioux Valley, 16-25, 25-11, 18-25, 25-23, 15-11
Harding County def. Lead-Deadwood, 25-18, 27-25, 25-23
Highmore-Harrold def. Sully Buttes, 25-16, 25-22, 25-15
Huron def. Watertown, 25-19, 28-26, 25-19
Kimball/White Lake def. Chamberlain, 25-16, 25-22, 25-16
Leola/Frederick def. North Central Co-Op, 25-17, 25-13, 25-11
McCook Central/Montrose def. Howard, 25-21, 25-16, 25-12
McLaughlin def. Wakpala, 25-23, 19-25, 25-16, 25-16
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton def. Miller, 22-25, 25-19, 18-25, 26-24, 15-12
Northwestern def. Aberdeen Christian, 30-28, 22-25, 25-14, 25-6
Parker def. Lennox, 25-13, 25-23, 25-10
Platte-Geddes def. Parkston, 25-18, 25-14, 25-20
Potter County def. Herreid/Selby Area, 25-19, 25-11, 25-19
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket def. Sunshine Bible Academy, 25-4, 25-13, 21-25, 25-14
Sioux Falls O’Gorman def. Brandon Valley, 25-12, 25-21, 25-22
Sioux Falls Roosevelt def. Sioux Falls Jefferson, 25-15, 26-24, 25-14
Sioux Falls Washington def. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 25-16, 25-20, 25-16
Tea Area def. Madison, 25-20, 10-25, 25-21, 25-22
Timber Lake def. Lemmon, 25-20, 25-13, 25-14
Vermillion def. Dell Rapids, 25-11, 25-12, 16-25, 10-25, 15-11
Wagner def. Scotland, 25-9, 25-15, 25-17
Warner def. Hitchcock-Tulare, 28-26, 25-10, 25-8
Webster def. Wilmot, 25-19, 25-19, 25-18
White River def. Todd County, 25-19, 25-7, 25-19
Wolsey-Wessington def. Iroquois, 25-13, 25-12, 25-10
Yankton def. Mitchell, 22-25, 25-21, 21-25, 25-18, 15-11