Tuesday night scoreboard – October 5

HURON, S.D. (KELO) -- The Class 'AA' Boys State Golf Tournament continued on Tuesday at Broadland Golf Course in Huron. Watertown sophomore Jake Olson entered the final round with a four-stroke lead for the individual state championship, while defending state champion Lincoln sat atop the team leaderboard with a seven-stroke lead over O'Gorman.

Olson would play steady throughout his final 18 holes, carding an even par 72 to win the individual state championship by three-strokes over Lincoln's Luke Honner as Olson finished at -2 for the tournament.