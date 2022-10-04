SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Scores from around the local area can be viewed below:

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

No. 1 Wayne State 3 Augustana 1

No. 8 Southwest Minnesota State 3 Sioux Falls 1

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Arlington def. Deuel, 25-6, 25-14, 25-13

Britton-Hecla def. Waubay/Summit, 25-14, 25-12, 25-12

Deubrook def. Milbank, 25-17, 25-18, 25-18

Elk Point-Jefferson def. Viborg-Hurley, 20-25, 25-22, 25-16, 25-15

Elkton-Lake Benton def. West Central, 25-9, 25-15, 25-22

Estelline/Hendricks def. Waverly-South Shore, 25-13, 25-9, 25-13

Garretson def. Dell Rapids St. Mary, 25-9, 25-14, 19-25, 25-15

Gayville-Volin def. Irene-Wakonda, 25-22, 25-11, 25-13

Groton Area def. Mobridge-Pollock, 25-22, 25-18, 25-18

Hamlin def. Sioux Valley, 25-23, 25-20, 25-19

Highmore-Harrold def. Sully Buttes, 25-13, 28-26, 19-25, 25-22

Kadoka Area def. Lyman, 25-7, 25-21, 25-10

Kimball/White Lake def. Chamberlain, 25-17, 25-6, 25-18

Lead-Deadwood def. Harding County, 19-25, 25-22, 25-11, 25-17

Lennox def. Parker, 25-17, 25-12, 25-16

McCook Central/Montrose def. Howard, 25-22, 25-18, 25-23

Northwestern def. Aberdeen Christian, 25-14, 25-4, 25-9

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland def. James Valley Christian, 25-14, 25-22, 12-25, 25-17

Rapid City Christian def. Chadron, Neb., 25-18, 25-14, 30-28

Tea Area def. Madison, 25-23, 25-22, 20-25, 25-15

Wagner def. Scotland, 25-9, 25-10, 25-20

Warner def. Hitchcock-Tulare, 25-6, 25-13, 25-12

Webster def. Tiospa Zina Tribal, 25-19, 25-17, 25-17

Cheer and Dance Results from the Brandon Valley Invite

Stunt / Tumble

SF Jefferson T 92 92.5 94.5

O’Gorman T 88.5 88.5 91

Harrisburg T 87.5 86.5 86.5

Brookings T 86.5 86.5 85.5

Sioux Valley T 89 88.5 87.5

SF Roosevelt T 81 81 83.5

Watertown T 81 81 82.5

Brandon Valley T 80 80 79.5

SF Washington T 62.5 76 73

Mitchell T 71 71 70.5

Pierre T 69 68.5 69

Huron T 62.5 62.5 63

SF Lincoln T 65 64 67

Platte-Geddes T 60 59 57

Dakota Valley T 59.5 60 57

Tea Area T 60 61 58

Dell Rapids T 59 58 56

Yankton T 58 59 59.5

Lakota Tech T 0 0 0

GRAND CHAMPION CHEER

SF Jefferson 279.00 1st

O’Gorman 268.00 2nd

Harrisburg 260.50 3rd

Brookings 258.50 4th

Sioux Valley 255.00 5th

SF Roosevelt 245.50 6th

Watertown 244.50 7th

Brandon Valley 227.50 8th

SF Washington 214.50 9th

Mitchell 211.50 10th

Pierre 205.50 11th

Huron 186.00 12th

SF Lincoln 186.00 13th

Platte-Geddes 176.00 14th

Dakota Valley 175.50 15th

Tea Area 174.00 16th

Dell Rapids 173.00 17th

Yankton 166.50 18th

Lakota Tech 0.00 19th

HIP HOP

Harrisburg H/H 93.5 95 95 1 282.5 1st

O’Gorman H/H 93 92.5 94 0 279.5 2nd

SF Washington H/H 93.5 92 94 0 279.5 3rd

Beresford H/H 89.5 88.5 91.5 0 269.5 4th

SF Jefferson H/H 88 88 88.5 2 262.5 5th

SF Roosevelt H/H 85.5 88 87.5 0 261 6th

SF Lincoln H/H 82 86 86 3 251 7th

Mitchell H/H 86 81.5 79.5 2 245 8th

Tea Area H/H 81.5 80 83 1 243.5 9th

Watertown H/H 80 78.5 79 1 236.5 10th

Pierre H/H 77 78 77 2 230 11th

Huron H/H 79.5 78.5 76.5 6 228.5 12th

Brookings H/H 72 76 73.5 3 218.5 13th

Lakota Tech H/H 65.5 66 68 2 197.5 14th

JAZZ

Brandon Valley JAZZ 95.5 98 96.5 0 290 1st

SF Washington JAZZ 96.5 92 95 0 283.5 2nd

Dakota Valley JAZZ 93.5 93 96 0 282.5 3rd

Yankton JAZZ 92.5 89 93 0 274.5 4th

Harrisburg JAZZ 89 91 93 0 273 5th

SF Lincoln JAZZ 89.5 88 92 0 269.5 6th

Platte-Geddes JAZZ 81 79 79.5 0 239.5 7th

Huron JAZZ 77 79.5 78 0 234.5 8th

Mitchell JAZZ 76 75 73.5 0 224.5 9th

Lakota Tech JAZZ 64 66.5 67 0 197.5 10th

POM

Brandon Valley POM 98.5 98.5 98 0 295 1st

Dakota Valley POM 94.5 94.5 95.5 0 284.5 2nd

O’Gorman POM 94.5 91 95.5 1 280 3rd

Yankton POM 89.5 92 93 0 274.5 4th

Beresford POM 91 90 91 0 272 5th

SF Jefferson POM 87.5 88 88.5 0 264 6th

Pierre POM 88.5 87.5 86.5 1 261.5 7th

SF Roosevelt POM 86.5 87.5 86.5 0 260.5 8th

Tea Area POM 86 84.5 84 0 254.5 9th

Platte-Geddes POM 83.5 84 81 0 248.5 10th

Brookings POM 79.5 80.5 78.5 0 238.5 11th

Watertown POM 81.5 82 79 10 232.5 12th

GRAND CHAMPION DANCE

Brandon Valley 292.50 1st

Dakota Valley 283.50 2nd

SF Washington 281.50 3rd

O’Gorman 279.75 4th

Harrisburg 277.75 5th

Yankton 274.50 6th

Beresford 270.75 7th

SF Jefferson 263.25 8th

SF Roosevelt 260.75 9th

SF Lincoln 260.25 10th

Tea Area 249.00 11th

Pierre 245.75 12th

Platte-Geddes 244.00 13th

Mitchell 234.75 14th

Watertown 234.50 15th

Huron 231.50 16th

Brookings 228.50 17th

Lakota Tech 197.50 18th