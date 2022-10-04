SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Scores from around the local area can be viewed below:
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
No. 1 Wayne State 3 Augustana 1
No. 8 Southwest Minnesota State 3 Sioux Falls 1
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Arlington def. Deuel, 25-6, 25-14, 25-13
Britton-Hecla def. Waubay/Summit, 25-14, 25-12, 25-12
Deubrook def. Milbank, 25-17, 25-18, 25-18
Elk Point-Jefferson def. Viborg-Hurley, 20-25, 25-22, 25-16, 25-15
Elkton-Lake Benton def. West Central, 25-9, 25-15, 25-22
Estelline/Hendricks def. Waverly-South Shore, 25-13, 25-9, 25-13
Garretson def. Dell Rapids St. Mary, 25-9, 25-14, 19-25, 25-15
Gayville-Volin def. Irene-Wakonda, 25-22, 25-11, 25-13
Groton Area def. Mobridge-Pollock, 25-22, 25-18, 25-18
Hamlin def. Sioux Valley, 25-23, 25-20, 25-19
Highmore-Harrold def. Sully Buttes, 25-13, 28-26, 19-25, 25-22
Kadoka Area def. Lyman, 25-7, 25-21, 25-10
Kimball/White Lake def. Chamberlain, 25-17, 25-6, 25-18
Lead-Deadwood def. Harding County, 19-25, 25-22, 25-11, 25-17
Lennox def. Parker, 25-17, 25-12, 25-16
McCook Central/Montrose def. Howard, 25-22, 25-18, 25-23
Northwestern def. Aberdeen Christian, 25-14, 25-4, 25-9
Oldham-Ramona/Rutland def. James Valley Christian, 25-14, 25-22, 12-25, 25-17
Rapid City Christian def. Chadron, Neb., 25-18, 25-14, 30-28
Tea Area def. Madison, 25-23, 25-22, 20-25, 25-15
Wagner def. Scotland, 25-9, 25-10, 25-20
Warner def. Hitchcock-Tulare, 25-6, 25-13, 25-12
Webster def. Tiospa Zina Tribal, 25-19, 25-17, 25-17
Cheer and Dance Results from the Brandon Valley Invite
Stunt / Tumble
SF Jefferson T 92 92.5 94.5
O’Gorman T 88.5 88.5 91
Harrisburg T 87.5 86.5 86.5
Brookings T 86.5 86.5 85.5
Sioux Valley T 89 88.5 87.5
SF Roosevelt T 81 81 83.5
Watertown T 81 81 82.5
Brandon Valley T 80 80 79.5
SF Washington T 62.5 76 73
Mitchell T 71 71 70.5
Pierre T 69 68.5 69
Huron T 62.5 62.5 63
SF Lincoln T 65 64 67
Platte-Geddes T 60 59 57
Dakota Valley T 59.5 60 57
Tea Area T 60 61 58
Dell Rapids T 59 58 56
Yankton T 58 59 59.5
Lakota Tech T 0 0 0
GRAND CHAMPION CHEER
SF Jefferson 279.00 1st
O’Gorman 268.00 2nd
Harrisburg 260.50 3rd
Brookings 258.50 4th
Sioux Valley 255.00 5th
SF Roosevelt 245.50 6th
Watertown 244.50 7th
Brandon Valley 227.50 8th
SF Washington 214.50 9th
Mitchell 211.50 10th
Pierre 205.50 11th
Huron 186.00 12th
SF Lincoln 186.00 13th
Platte-Geddes 176.00 14th
Dakota Valley 175.50 15th
Tea Area 174.00 16th
Dell Rapids 173.00 17th
Yankton 166.50 18th
Lakota Tech 0.00 19th
HIP HOP
Harrisburg H/H 93.5 95 95 1 282.5 1st
O’Gorman H/H 93 92.5 94 0 279.5 2nd
SF Washington H/H 93.5 92 94 0 279.5 3rd
Beresford H/H 89.5 88.5 91.5 0 269.5 4th
SF Jefferson H/H 88 88 88.5 2 262.5 5th
SF Roosevelt H/H 85.5 88 87.5 0 261 6th
SF Lincoln H/H 82 86 86 3 251 7th
Mitchell H/H 86 81.5 79.5 2 245 8th
Tea Area H/H 81.5 80 83 1 243.5 9th
Watertown H/H 80 78.5 79 1 236.5 10th
Pierre H/H 77 78 77 2 230 11th
Huron H/H 79.5 78.5 76.5 6 228.5 12th
Brookings H/H 72 76 73.5 3 218.5 13th
Lakota Tech H/H 65.5 66 68 2 197.5 14th
JAZZ
Brandon Valley JAZZ 95.5 98 96.5 0 290 1st
SF Washington JAZZ 96.5 92 95 0 283.5 2nd
Dakota Valley JAZZ 93.5 93 96 0 282.5 3rd
Yankton JAZZ 92.5 89 93 0 274.5 4th
Harrisburg JAZZ 89 91 93 0 273 5th
SF Lincoln JAZZ 89.5 88 92 0 269.5 6th
Platte-Geddes JAZZ 81 79 79.5 0 239.5 7th
Huron JAZZ 77 79.5 78 0 234.5 8th
Mitchell JAZZ 76 75 73.5 0 224.5 9th
Lakota Tech JAZZ 64 66.5 67 0 197.5 10th
POM
Brandon Valley POM 98.5 98.5 98 0 295 1st
Dakota Valley POM 94.5 94.5 95.5 0 284.5 2nd
O’Gorman POM 94.5 91 95.5 1 280 3rd
Yankton POM 89.5 92 93 0 274.5 4th
Beresford POM 91 90 91 0 272 5th
SF Jefferson POM 87.5 88 88.5 0 264 6th
Pierre POM 88.5 87.5 86.5 1 261.5 7th
SF Roosevelt POM 86.5 87.5 86.5 0 260.5 8th
Tea Area POM 86 84.5 84 0 254.5 9th
Platte-Geddes POM 83.5 84 81 0 248.5 10th
Brookings POM 79.5 80.5 78.5 0 238.5 11th
Watertown POM 81.5 82 79 10 232.5 12th
GRAND CHAMPION DANCE
Brandon Valley 292.50 1st
Dakota Valley 283.50 2nd
SF Washington 281.50 3rd
O’Gorman 279.75 4th
Harrisburg 277.75 5th
Yankton 274.50 6th
Beresford 270.75 7th
SF Jefferson 263.25 8th
SF Roosevelt 260.75 9th
SF Lincoln 260.25 10th
Tea Area 249.00 11th
Pierre 245.75 12th
Platte-Geddes 244.00 13th
Mitchell 234.75 14th
Watertown 234.50 15th
Huron 231.50 16th
Brookings 228.50 17th
Lakota Tech 197.50 18th