Tuesday night scoreboard – October 27th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Tuesday’s results from across KELOLAND.
High School Volleyball
Aberdeen Central def. Harrisburg, 24-26, 25-17, 25-22, 25-12
Aberdeen Roncalli def. Milbank, 25-17, 25-10, 25-10
Arlington def. DeSmet, 25-13, 21-25, 25-11, 25-10
Bridgewater-Emery def. Centerville, 25-14, 25-10, 25-9
Brookings def. Pierre, 25-19, 25-22, 18-25, 28-26
Castlewood def. Flandreau, 25-18, 25-13, 21-25, 25-14
Clark/Willow Lake def. Britton-Hecla, 25-14, 25-19, 25-15
Colman-Egan def. Garretson, 25-19, 25-18, 18-25, 18-25, 15-13
Corsica/Stickney def. Colome, 25-21, 25-15, 25-16
Dell Rapids St. Mary def. Canistota, 25-19, 25-21, 25-5
Elkton-Lake Benton def. Estelline/Hendricks, 25-16, 25-13, 25-23
Ethan def. Platte-Geddes, 26-24, 25-18, 21-25, 18-25, 15-6
Faulkton def. Wolsey-Wessington, 25-20, 25-17, 25-16
Freeman def. Alcester-Hudson, 15-25, 25-23, 27-25, 25-9
Harding County def. Lemmon, 20-25, 25-21, 23-25, 25-14, 15-13
Herreid/Selby Area def. Faith, 25-16, 25-20, 12-25, 27-25
Highmore-Harrold def. Miller, 25-21, 25-20, 25-27, 25-20
Hitchcock-Tulare def. Wessington Springs, 25-13, 25-10, 25-13
Howard def. Irene-Wakonda, 25-18, 19-25, 25-15, 25-20
Huron def. Mitchell, 25-7, 25-15, 25-19
Lennox def. Canton, 25-22, 25-21, 25-11
Madison def. Dakota Valley, 25-23, 27-25, 16-25, 22-25, 15-11
Mitchell Christian def. Freeman Academy/Marion, 25-17, 25-19, 25-15
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton def. Sanborn Central/Woonsocket, 25-23, 25-19, 26-24
Parker def. West Central, 25-14, 25-20, 25-17
Parkston def. Kimball/White Lake, 25-23, 25-20, 16-25, 25-15
Potter County def. Leola/Frederick, 25-17, 25-14, 25-15
Rapid City Central def. Spearfish, 25-20, 22-25, 25-18, 25-20
Rapid City Stevens def. Sturgis Brown, 25-21, 25-12, 25-14
Scotland def. Menno, 25-16, 15-25, 25-18, 22-25, 15-9
Sioux Falls O’Gorman def. Sioux Falls Washington, 25-21, 30-28, 25-27, 21-25, 15-9
Sioux Falls Roosevelt def. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 26-24, 25-11, 25-22
St. Thomas More def. Douglas, 15-25, 25-14, 25-20, 25-19
Tea Area def. Yankton, 25-15, 17-25, 25-22, 25-23
Tiospa Zina Tribal def. Deuel, 25-17, 25-15, 25-12
Wagner def. Tripp-Delmont/Armour, 25-16, 25-21, 25-9
Warner def. Langford, 25-17, 25-17, 25-13
Watertown def. Brandon Valley, 23-25, 16-25, 25-23, 25-16, 16-14
Waverly-South Shore def. Great Plains Lutheran, 25-17, 25-22, 27-25
Vermillion Triangular
Elk Point-Jefferson def. Vermillion, 25-20, 14-25, 25-21, 25-23
Gayville-Volin def. Elk Point-Jefferson, 25-19, 25-17, 25-17
Gayville-Volin def. Vermillion, 25-14, 25-14, 25-17