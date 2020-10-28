Tuesday night scoreboard – October 27th

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Tuesday’s results from across KELOLAND.

High School Volleyball
Aberdeen Central def. Harrisburg, 24-26, 25-17, 25-22, 25-12

Aberdeen Roncalli def. Milbank, 25-17, 25-10, 25-10

Arlington def. DeSmet, 25-13, 21-25, 25-11, 25-10

Bridgewater-Emery def. Centerville, 25-14, 25-10, 25-9

Brookings def. Pierre, 25-19, 25-22, 18-25, 28-26

Castlewood def. Flandreau, 25-18, 25-13, 21-25, 25-14

Clark/Willow Lake def. Britton-Hecla, 25-14, 25-19, 25-15

Colman-Egan def. Garretson, 25-19, 25-18, 18-25, 18-25, 15-13

Corsica/Stickney def. Colome, 25-21, 25-15, 25-16

Dell Rapids St. Mary def. Canistota, 25-19, 25-21, 25-5

Elkton-Lake Benton def. Estelline/Hendricks, 25-16, 25-13, 25-23

Ethan def. Platte-Geddes, 26-24, 25-18, 21-25, 18-25, 15-6

Faulkton def. Wolsey-Wessington, 25-20, 25-17, 25-16

Freeman def. Alcester-Hudson, 15-25, 25-23, 27-25, 25-9

Harding County def. Lemmon, 20-25, 25-21, 23-25, 25-14, 15-13

Herreid/Selby Area def. Faith, 25-16, 25-20, 12-25, 27-25

Highmore-Harrold def. Miller, 25-21, 25-20, 25-27, 25-20

Hitchcock-Tulare def. Wessington Springs, 25-13, 25-10, 25-13

Howard def. Irene-Wakonda, 25-18, 19-25, 25-15, 25-20

Huron def. Mitchell, 25-7, 25-15, 25-19

Lennox def. Canton, 25-22, 25-21, 25-11

Madison def. Dakota Valley, 25-23, 27-25, 16-25, 22-25, 15-11

Mitchell Christian def. Freeman Academy/Marion, 25-17, 25-19, 25-15

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton def. Sanborn Central/Woonsocket, 25-23, 25-19, 26-24

Parker def. West Central, 25-14, 25-20, 25-17

Parkston def. Kimball/White Lake, 25-23, 25-20, 16-25, 25-15

Potter County def. Leola/Frederick, 25-17, 25-14, 25-15

Rapid City Central def. Spearfish, 25-20, 22-25, 25-18, 25-20

Rapid City Stevens def. Sturgis Brown, 25-21, 25-12, 25-14

Scotland def. Menno, 25-16, 15-25, 25-18, 22-25, 15-9

Sioux Falls O’Gorman def. Sioux Falls Washington, 25-21, 30-28, 25-27, 21-25, 15-9

Sioux Falls Roosevelt def. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 26-24, 25-11, 25-22

St. Thomas More def. Douglas, 15-25, 25-14, 25-20, 25-19

Tea Area def. Yankton, 25-15, 17-25, 25-22, 25-23

Tiospa Zina Tribal def. Deuel, 25-17, 25-15, 25-12

Wagner def. Tripp-Delmont/Armour, 25-16, 25-21, 25-9

Warner def. Langford, 25-17, 25-17, 25-13

Watertown def. Brandon Valley, 23-25, 16-25, 25-23, 25-16, 16-14

Waverly-South Shore def. Great Plains Lutheran, 25-17, 25-22, 27-25

Vermillion Triangular

Elk Point-Jefferson def. Vermillion, 25-20, 14-25, 25-21, 25-23

Gayville-Volin def. Elk Point-Jefferson, 25-19, 25-17, 25-17

Gayville-Volin def. Vermillion, 25-14, 25-14, 25-17

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Continuing The Conversation

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 

More Contests