Tuesday night scoreboard – October 19

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Tuesday’s results from across KELOLAND.

High School Volleyball
Aberdeen Central def. Mitchell, 19-25, 25-8, 25-19, 25-27, 15-11

Alcester-Hudson def. Freeman Academy/Marion, 25-13, 25-11, 25-19

Arlington def. Oldham-Ramona/Rutland, 25-19, 21-25, 25-20, 25-15

Baltic def. Howard, 25-23, 25-18, 25-17

Belle Fourche def. St. Thomas More, 20-25, 25-18, 25-14, 16-25, 15-13

Beresford def. Vermillion, 23-25, 25-18, 25-20, 25-20

Bison def. Tiospaye Topa, 25-12, 25-7, 25-14

Bowman County, N.D. def. Lemmon, 25-16, 25-23, 25-20

Britton-Hecla def. Langford, 25-19, 25-21, 25-21

Chester def. Sioux Valley, 25-21, 25-18, 25-22

Colman-Egan def. Deubrook, 25-19, 25-18, 25-19

Corsica/Stickney def. Avon, 32-30, 25-23, 25-21

DeSmet def. Castlewood, 25-22, 25-23, 25-14

Douglas def. Lead-Deadwood, 25-14, 25-23, 20-25, 25-20

Elkton-Lake Benton def. Dell Rapids St. Mary, 25-11, 25-17, 25-23

Estelline/Hendricks def. Lake Preston, 25-20, 25-23, 25-14

Faulkton def. Aberdeen Roncalli, 25-20, 25-17, 25-21

Flandreau def. Parker, 25-20, 25-10, 15-25, 25-20

Florence/Henry def. Deuel, 25-27, 25-8, 25-20, 25-14

Freeman def. Hanson, 25-19, 25-23, 25-17

Garretson def. West Central, 25-9, 25-15, 25-19

Great Plains Lutheran def. Waubay/Summit, 25-15, 25-10, 25-10

Herreid/Selby Area def. Sully Buttes, 26-24, 27-25, 16-25, 25-14

Highmore-Harrold def. Lyman, 25-11, 25-6, 25-9

Hill City def. Custer, 25-18, 25-13, 25-10

Hot Springs def. Spearfish, 21-25, 27-25, 25-14, 25-17

Huron def. Pierre, 25-23, 19-25, 25-14, 25-19

Irene-Wakonda def. Viborg-Hurley, 25-21, 25-22, 28-26

Lakota Tech def. Edgemont, 25-14, 25-21, 25-20

Linton/HMB, N.D. def. Mobridge-Pollock, 25-13, 25-15, 25-10

McCook Central/Montrose def. Tea Area, 25-19, 25-23, 20-25, 25-14

Milbank def. Waverly-South Shore, 25-15, 25-10, 25-7

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton def. Tri-Valley, 25-12, 25-21, 30-28

Northwestern def. Groton Area, 25-13, 25-16, 25-11

Omaha Nation, Neb. def. Marty Indian, 12-25, 25-9, 18-25, 25-23

Parkston def. Bon Homme, 26-28, 25-12, 25-19, 25-15

Philip def. Bennett County, 25-15, 25-12, 25-14

Platte-Geddes def. Kimball/White Lake, 25-13, 25-23, 25-13

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket def. Hitchcock-Tulare, 25-23, 25-13, 25-15

Sioux Falls Christian def. Harrisburg, 25-18, 25-18, 25-20

Sioux Falls Jefferson def. Watertown, 25-14, 24-26, 25-14, 25-10

Sioux Falls O’Gorman def. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 23-25, 25-12, 25-21, 28-26

Sioux Falls Roosevelt def. Brookings, 25-18, 25-22, 25-16

Sioux Falls Washington def. Brandon Valley, 26-28, 25-18, 22-25, 25-13, 15-9

Strasburg-Zeeland, N.D. def. Potter County, 25-23, 25-22, 25-16

Timber Lake def. Faith, 18-25, 25-22, 25-23, 25-13

Tiospa Zina Tribal def. Clark/Willow Lake, 22-25, 22-25, 25-19, 25-16, 15-10

Wagner def. Winner, 25-12, 25-16, 25-21

Wheaton/Herman-Norcross, Minn. def. Sisseton, 25-21, 25-22, 25-20

Wolsey-Wessington def. Sunshine Bible Academy, 25-13, 25-12, 25-10

Chamberlain Triangular

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte def. Chamberlain, 25-9, 25-18, 17-25, 25-23

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte def. McLaughlin, 22-25, 23-25, 25-13, 25-22, 15-12

Kadoka Triangular

Kadoka Area def. Stanley County, 17-25, 25-15, 25-17, 25-13

New Underwood def. Kadoka Area, 25-20, 25-20, 25-10

New Underwood def. Stanley County, 25-19, 25-18, 19-25, 26-24

