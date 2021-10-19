Tuesday night scoreboard – October 19

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- It was a top-three matchup in Sioux Falls as Washington hosted Brandon Valley, and the match lived up to the hype as the Warriors outlasted the Lynx in five sets.

Brandon Valley grabbed the 1-0 lead in the match, winning the opening set, 28-26. Washington would bounce back in the second, 25-18 to tie the match at one set a piece.