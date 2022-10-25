SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A look at the scores from around the local area can be seen below:

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Aberdeen Central def. Watertown, 28-26, 25-18, 19-25

Arlington def. DeSmet, 25-20, 25-13, 25-19

Avon def. Bon Homme, 25-21, 25-17, 25-23

Baltic def. Deubrook, 23-25, 26-24, 25-14, 25-17, 15-7

Bridgewater-Emery def. Centerville, 25-22, 25-23, 25-17

Britton-Hecla def. Aberdeen Christian, 25-11, 25-20, 25-18

Burke def. Parkston, 25-13, 25-16, 25-23

Canton def. Lennox, 25-20, 25-10, 25-21

Corsica/Stickney def. Colome, 25-17, 16-25, 25-20, 25-14

Crow Creek def. Todd County, 25-17, 28-26, 25-21

Dell Rapids def. Beresford, 25-23, 25-19, 25-18

Douglas def. St. Thomas More, 16-25, 25-15, 25-19, 26-24

Elkton-Lake Benton def. Sioux Valley, 25-18, 25-11, 25-16

Florence/Henry def. Waubay/Summit, 25-11, 25-15, 25-15

Freeman def. Alcester-Hudson, 25-17, 25-18, 25-19

Garretson def. Madison, 25-21, 22-25, 13-25, 25-14, 15-12

Great Plains Lutheran def. Waverly-South Shore, 25-14, 25-14, 25-19

Hamlin def. Clark/Willow Lake, 25-16, 25-18, 25-13

Harrisburg def. Sioux Falls O’Gorman, 25-21, 25-16, 25-17

Howard def. Irene-Wakonda, 34-32, 25-22, 25-18

Huron def. Mitchell, 25-9, 25-14, 25-21

Ipswich def. North Central Co-Op, 25-16, 25-9, 25-15

James Valley Christian def. Freeman Academy/Marion, 25-7, 25-10, 25-13

Lakota Tech def. Kadoka Area, 25-8, 24-26, 17-25, 25-18, 15-5

Lemmon def. Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 25-14, 25-23, 25-17

Lower Brule def. Sunshine Bible Academy, 14-25, 25-20, 21-25, 25-11, 15-11

Menno def. Scotland, 25-18, 27-25, 20-25, 28-26

Miller def. Highmore-Harrold, 25-5, 25-15, 25-10

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton def. Sanborn Central/Woonsocket, 25-23, 25-12, 25-14

New Underwood def. Philip, 25-22, 25-20, 25-12

Pierre def. Brookings, 25-16, 25-16, 17-25, 25-18

Platte-Geddes def. Ethan, 25-11, 25-17, 25-11

Potter County def. Leola/Frederick, 25-13, 25-14, 25-10

Rapid City Stevens def. Sturgis Brown, 25-18, 25-9, 25-7

Redfield def. Tiospa Zina Tribal, 23-25, 25-16, 22-25, 25-18, 15-12

Sioux Falls Lincoln def. Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 25-18, 25-21, 25-22

Sioux Falls Washington def. Sioux Falls Jefferson, 25-15, 25-17, 25-23

Spearfish def. Rapid City Central, 25-18, 25-22, 23-25, 25-21

St. Francis Indian def. Oelrichs, 12-25, 25-21, 25-16, 19-25, 15-10

Tea Area def. Yankton, 14-25, 25-23, 20-25, 25-16, 15-10

Timber Lake def. Wall, 25-18, 25-13, 13-25, 19-25, 15-13

Vermillion def. Elk Point-Jefferson, 25-16, 28-30, 25-23, 11-25, 15-12

Warner def. Langford, 25-15, 25-7, 25-9

Webster def. Milbank, 24-26, 25-23, 25-18

PREP FOOTBALL

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 62, Crazy Horse 20

Lower Brule 60, Marty Indian 0

Omaha Nation, Neb. 38, Crow Creek 22

Tiospa Zina Tribal 58, Flandreau Indian 6

Todd County 48, St. Francis Indian 0