SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A look at the scores from around the local area can be seen below:
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Aberdeen Central def. Watertown, 28-26, 25-18, 19-25
Arlington def. DeSmet, 25-20, 25-13, 25-19
Avon def. Bon Homme, 25-21, 25-17, 25-23
Baltic def. Deubrook, 23-25, 26-24, 25-14, 25-17, 15-7
Bridgewater-Emery def. Centerville, 25-22, 25-23, 25-17
Britton-Hecla def. Aberdeen Christian, 25-11, 25-20, 25-18
Burke def. Parkston, 25-13, 25-16, 25-23
Canton def. Lennox, 25-20, 25-10, 25-21
Corsica/Stickney def. Colome, 25-17, 16-25, 25-20, 25-14
Crow Creek def. Todd County, 25-17, 28-26, 25-21
Dell Rapids def. Beresford, 25-23, 25-19, 25-18
Douglas def. St. Thomas More, 16-25, 25-15, 25-19, 26-24
Elkton-Lake Benton def. Sioux Valley, 25-18, 25-11, 25-16
Florence/Henry def. Waubay/Summit, 25-11, 25-15, 25-15
Freeman def. Alcester-Hudson, 25-17, 25-18, 25-19
Garretson def. Madison, 25-21, 22-25, 13-25, 25-14, 15-12
Great Plains Lutheran def. Waverly-South Shore, 25-14, 25-14, 25-19
Hamlin def. Clark/Willow Lake, 25-16, 25-18, 25-13
Harrisburg def. Sioux Falls O’Gorman, 25-21, 25-16, 25-17
Howard def. Irene-Wakonda, 34-32, 25-22, 25-18
Huron def. Mitchell, 25-9, 25-14, 25-21
Ipswich def. North Central Co-Op, 25-16, 25-9, 25-15
James Valley Christian def. Freeman Academy/Marion, 25-7, 25-10, 25-13
Lakota Tech def. Kadoka Area, 25-8, 24-26, 17-25, 25-18, 15-5
Lemmon def. Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 25-14, 25-23, 25-17
Lower Brule def. Sunshine Bible Academy, 14-25, 25-20, 21-25, 25-11, 15-11
Menno def. Scotland, 25-18, 27-25, 20-25, 28-26
Miller def. Highmore-Harrold, 25-5, 25-15, 25-10
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton def. Sanborn Central/Woonsocket, 25-23, 25-12, 25-14
New Underwood def. Philip, 25-22, 25-20, 25-12
Pierre def. Brookings, 25-16, 25-16, 17-25, 25-18
Platte-Geddes def. Ethan, 25-11, 25-17, 25-11
Potter County def. Leola/Frederick, 25-13, 25-14, 25-10
Rapid City Stevens def. Sturgis Brown, 25-18, 25-9, 25-7
Redfield def. Tiospa Zina Tribal, 23-25, 25-16, 22-25, 25-18, 15-12
Sioux Falls Lincoln def. Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 25-18, 25-21, 25-22
Sioux Falls Washington def. Sioux Falls Jefferson, 25-15, 25-17, 25-23
Spearfish def. Rapid City Central, 25-18, 25-22, 23-25, 25-21
St. Francis Indian def. Oelrichs, 12-25, 25-21, 25-16, 19-25, 15-10
Tea Area def. Yankton, 14-25, 25-23, 20-25, 25-16, 15-10
Timber Lake def. Wall, 25-18, 25-13, 13-25, 19-25, 15-13
Vermillion def. Elk Point-Jefferson, 25-16, 28-30, 25-23, 11-25, 15-12
Warner def. Langford, 25-15, 25-7, 25-9
Webster def. Milbank, 24-26, 25-23, 25-18
PREP FOOTBALL
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 62, Crazy Horse 20
Lower Brule 60, Marty Indian 0
Omaha Nation, Neb. 38, Crow Creek 22
Tiospa Zina Tribal 58, Flandreau Indian 6
Todd County 48, St. Francis Indian 0