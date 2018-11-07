Sports

Tuesday Night Scoreboard - November 6th



Posted: Nov 06, 2018 08:44 PM CST

Updated: Nov 06, 2018 09:46 PM CST

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - Here are Tuesday's results from across KELOLAND.

Men's Basketball

SDSU 79 vs. Grand Canyon 74

Women's Basketball

Marquette 91 vs. SDSU 52

Iowa 102 vs. DWU 54

College Volleyball
NSIC Tournament Quarterfinals

USF 3 vs. Concordia-St. Paul 1 (25-23, 19-25, 25-21, 25-21)

Northern State 3 vs. MSU-Mankato 2 (22-25, 25-18, 25-16, 24-26, 15-10)

SMSU 3 vs. Wayne State 0 (25-17, 28-26, 25-21)

High School Volleyball
South Dakota
Class A
State Qualifier    

Aberdeen Roncalli def. Groton Area, 25-22, 25-21, 25-13

Elk Point-Jefferson def. Dell Rapids, 25-11, 25-12, 25-16

McCook Central/Montrose def. Dakota Valley, 25-13, 25-21, 29-27

Miller def. Chamberlain, 25-6, 25-4, 25-8

Parker def. Madison, 25-17, 25-17, 25-16

Rapid City Christian def. St. Thomas More, 22-25, 29-27, 16-25, 25-22, 15-13

Sioux Falls Christian def. Hamlin, 25-10, 25-13, 25-9

Winner def. Pine Ridge, 25-9, 25-7, 25-9
    
Class B
State Qualifier    

Burke def. Philip, 17-25, 25-17, 25-19, 25-17

Chester Area def. Sully Buttes, 25-15, 25-14, 25-20

Ethan def. Arlington, 25-22, 27-25, 25-11

Faith def. Bridgewater-Emery, 25-23, 23-25, 20-25, 25-17, 17-15

Faulkton Area def. Deubrook Area, 25-16, 25-19, 25-22

Kimball/White Lake def. Kadoka Area, 25-19, 25-23, 23-25, 17-25, 15-6

Northwestern def. Harding County, 25-13, 25-14, 25-9

Warner def. Freeman, 25-6, 25-13, 25-12

 


 

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


