Tuesday Night Scoreboard - November 6th
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - Here are Tuesday's results from across KELOLAND.
Men's Basketball
SDSU 79 vs. Grand Canyon 74
Women's Basketball
Marquette 91 vs. SDSU 52
Iowa 102 vs. DWU 54
College Volleyball
NSIC Tournament Quarterfinals
USF 3 vs. Concordia-St. Paul 1 (25-23, 19-25, 25-21, 25-21)
Northern State 3 vs. MSU-Mankato 2 (22-25, 25-18, 25-16, 24-26, 15-10)
SMSU 3 vs. Wayne State 0 (25-17, 28-26, 25-21)
High School Volleyball
South Dakota
Class A
State Qualifier
Aberdeen Roncalli def. Groton Area, 25-22, 25-21, 25-13
Elk Point-Jefferson def. Dell Rapids, 25-11, 25-12, 25-16
McCook Central/Montrose def. Dakota Valley, 25-13, 25-21, 29-27
Miller def. Chamberlain, 25-6, 25-4, 25-8
Parker def. Madison, 25-17, 25-17, 25-16
Rapid City Christian def. St. Thomas More, 22-25, 29-27, 16-25, 25-22, 15-13
Sioux Falls Christian def. Hamlin, 25-10, 25-13, 25-9
Winner def. Pine Ridge, 25-9, 25-7, 25-9
Class B
State Qualifier
Burke def. Philip, 17-25, 25-17, 25-19, 25-17
Chester Area def. Sully Buttes, 25-15, 25-14, 25-20
Ethan def. Arlington, 25-22, 27-25, 25-11
Faith def. Bridgewater-Emery, 25-23, 23-25, 20-25, 25-17, 17-15
Faulkton Area def. Deubrook Area, 25-16, 25-19, 25-22
Kimball/White Lake def. Kadoka Area, 25-19, 25-23, 23-25, 17-25, 15-6
Northwestern def. Harding County, 25-13, 25-14, 25-9
Warner def. Freeman, 25-6, 25-13, 25-12
