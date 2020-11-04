Tuesday night scoreboard – November 3

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Tuesday’s results from across KELOLAND.

High School Volleyball
Aberdeen Central def. Sioux Falls Washington, 25-27, 26-24, 25-21, 25-19

Harrisburg def. Brookings, 25-15, 25-10, 25-23

Huron def. Brandon Valley, 21-25, 25-19, 25-15, 24-26, 15-13

Mitchell def. Pierre, 20-25, 25-23, 15-13

Sioux Falls O’Gorman def. Watertown, 25-19, 19-25, 25-15, 22-25, 15-12

Sioux Falls Roosevelt def. Yankton, 25-14, 25-14, 25-20

Region 1A

Redfield def. Tiospa Zina Tribal, 25-13, 25-13, 25-23

Milbank def. Webster Area 25-13, 25-18, 13-25, 25-20

Region 1B

Northwestern def. Leola/Frederick, 25-6, 25-6, 25-15

Waubay/Summit def. Waverly-South Shore

Aberdeen Christian def. Langford Area, 25-16, 25-11, 25-22

Warner def. Great Plains Lutheran 25-3, 25-8, 25-11

Region 2A

Sioux Valley def. Deuel, 25-8, 25-13, 22-25, 27-25

Region 2B

Faulkton def. Sunshine Bible Academy, 25-5, 25-16, 25-4

Highmore-Harrold def. North Central Co-Op, 25-14, 25-22, 25-13

Ipswich def. Sully Buttes, 25-12, 25-15, 25-12

Potter County def. Herreid/Selby Area 25-23, 25-17, 25-20

Region 3A

Tri-Valley def. West Central, 25-13, 25-17, 21-25, 25-15

Baltic def. Dell Rapids, 23-25, 25-19, 25-18, 21-25, 15-12

Region 3B

Castlewood def. Wessington Springs, 25-14, 25-12, 25-15

Deubrook Area def. Wolsey-Wessington 23-23, 25-17, 27-25, 25-23, 15-10

Estelline/Hendricks def. Arlington, 25-20, 25-23, 27-25

Hitchcock-Tulare def. DeSmet, 25-16, 25-7, 25-21

Region 4A

Elk Point-Jefferson def. Beresford, 25-12, 25-11, 25-8

Tea Area def. Canton, 25-13, 21-25, 25-12, 25-18

Lennox def. Vermillion, 25-27, 25-15, 17-25, 25-21, 15-11

Region 4B

Chester def. Oldham-Ramona/Rutland, 25-13, 25-15, 25-18

Colman-Egan def. Sanborn Central/Woonsocket, 25-18, 25-15, 25-19

Dell Rapids St. Mary def. Ethan, 25-22, 25-18, 25-15

Elkton-Lake Benton def. Howard, 25-13, 25-20, 25-12

Region 5A

McCook Central/Montrose def. Wagner, 25-18, 25-23, 21-25, 25-22

Parkston def. Mount Vernon/Plankinton, 25-17, 25-17, 25-22

Region 5B

Bridgewater-Emery def. Canistota, 25-20, 25-18, 25-15

Alcester-Hudson def. Scotland, 25-18, 18-25, 25-21, 25-19

Freeman def. Irene-Wakonda, 25-19, 25-13, 26-24

Gayville-Volin def. Menno, 25-21, 25-16, 25-14

Region 6A

Stanley County def. McLaughlin, 25-13, 25-15, 25-13

Region 6B

Corsica-Stickney def. Gregory, 25-14, 25-21, 25-9

Platte-Geddes def. Burke, 25-20, 25-23, 25-18

Kimball/White Lake def. Bon Homme, 25-13, 25-15, 25-21

Avon def. Colome, 25-14, 25-17, 25-19

Region 7A

Lead-Deadwood def. Bennett County, 25-20, 25-17, 25-22

Region 7B

Kadoka Area def. Jones County, 25-17, 25-17, 25-20

New Underwood def. Edgemont, 25-15, 25-27, 25-22, 25-13

Philip def. Lyman, 25-11, 25-11, 25-22

White River def. Wall 25-14, 28-26, 25-7

Region 8B

Faith def. Newell, 25-21, 25-10, 25-15

Timber Lake def. Harding County 25-22, 16-25, 25-22, 25-22

