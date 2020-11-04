Tuesday night scoreboard – November 3

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Tuesday’s results from across KELOLAND.
High School Volleyball
Aberdeen Central def. Sioux Falls Washington, 25-27, 26-24, 25-21, 25-19
Harrisburg def. Brookings, 25-15, 25-10, 25-23
Huron def. Brandon Valley, 21-25, 25-19, 25-15, 24-26, 15-13
Mitchell def. Pierre, 20-25, 25-23, 15-13
Sioux Falls O’Gorman def. Watertown, 25-19, 19-25, 25-15, 22-25, 15-12
Sioux Falls Roosevelt def. Yankton, 25-14, 25-14, 25-20
Region 1A
Redfield def. Tiospa Zina Tribal, 25-13, 25-13, 25-23
Milbank def. Webster Area 25-13, 25-18, 13-25, 25-20
Region 1B
Northwestern def. Leola/Frederick, 25-6, 25-6, 25-15
Waubay/Summit def. Waverly-South Shore
Aberdeen Christian def. Langford Area, 25-16, 25-11, 25-22
Warner def. Great Plains Lutheran 25-3, 25-8, 25-11
Region 2A
Sioux Valley def. Deuel, 25-8, 25-13, 22-25, 27-25
Region 2B
Faulkton def. Sunshine Bible Academy, 25-5, 25-16, 25-4
Highmore-Harrold def. North Central Co-Op, 25-14, 25-22, 25-13
Ipswich def. Sully Buttes, 25-12, 25-15, 25-12
Potter County def. Herreid/Selby Area 25-23, 25-17, 25-20
Region 3A
Tri-Valley def. West Central, 25-13, 25-17, 21-25, 25-15
Baltic def. Dell Rapids, 23-25, 25-19, 25-18, 21-25, 15-12
Region 3B
Castlewood def. Wessington Springs, 25-14, 25-12, 25-15
Deubrook Area def. Wolsey-Wessington 23-23, 25-17, 27-25, 25-23, 15-10
Estelline/Hendricks def. Arlington, 25-20, 25-23, 27-25
Hitchcock-Tulare def. DeSmet, 25-16, 25-7, 25-21
Region 4A
Elk Point-Jefferson def. Beresford, 25-12, 25-11, 25-8
Tea Area def. Canton, 25-13, 21-25, 25-12, 25-18
Lennox def. Vermillion, 25-27, 25-15, 17-25, 25-21, 15-11
Region 4B
Chester def. Oldham-Ramona/Rutland, 25-13, 25-15, 25-18
Colman-Egan def. Sanborn Central/Woonsocket, 25-18, 25-15, 25-19
Dell Rapids St. Mary def. Ethan, 25-22, 25-18, 25-15
Elkton-Lake Benton def. Howard, 25-13, 25-20, 25-12
Region 5A
McCook Central/Montrose def. Wagner, 25-18, 25-23, 21-25, 25-22
Parkston def. Mount Vernon/Plankinton, 25-17, 25-17, 25-22
Region 5B
Bridgewater-Emery def. Canistota, 25-20, 25-18, 25-15
Alcester-Hudson def. Scotland, 25-18, 18-25, 25-21, 25-19
Freeman def. Irene-Wakonda, 25-19, 25-13, 26-24
Gayville-Volin def. Menno, 25-21, 25-16, 25-14
Region 6A
Stanley County def. McLaughlin, 25-13, 25-15, 25-13
Region 6B
Corsica-Stickney def. Gregory, 25-14, 25-21, 25-9
Platte-Geddes def. Burke, 25-20, 25-23, 25-18
Kimball/White Lake def. Bon Homme, 25-13, 25-15, 25-21
Avon def. Colome, 25-14, 25-17, 25-19
Region 7A
Lead-Deadwood def. Bennett County, 25-20, 25-17, 25-22
Region 7B
Kadoka Area def. Jones County, 25-17, 25-17, 25-20
New Underwood def. Edgemont, 25-15, 25-27, 25-22, 25-13
Philip def. Lyman, 25-11, 25-11, 25-22
White River def. Wall 25-14, 28-26, 25-7
Region 8B
Faith def. Newell, 25-21, 25-10, 25-15
Timber Lake def. Harding County 25-22, 16-25, 25-22, 25-22