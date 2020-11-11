Tuesday night scoreboard – November 10

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Tuesday’s results from across KELOLAND including the Class “A” and Class “B” SoDak 16 Volleyball results.
Class A SoDak 16 Volleyball
#1 Sioux Falls Christian def. #16 Miller, 25-16, 25-13, 25-7
#2 Hill City def. #15 Clark/Willow Lake, 25-13, 25-18, 25-14
#3 Rapid City Christian def. #14 Redfield, 25-8, 25-15, 25-14
#4 Winner def. #13 Tea Area, 25-19, 25-14, 25-11
#5 Hamlin def. #12 Mobridge-Pollock, 25-13, 25-20, 25-14
#6 Dakota Valley def. #11 St. Thomas More, 25-11, 25-10, 25-14
#7 Parker vs. #10 Baltic, postponed to 11/11
#8 Madison def. #9 Aberdeen Roncalli, 25-16, 25-16, 25-15
Class B SoDak 16 Volleyball
#1 Northwestern def. #16 Timber Lake, 25-6, 25-9, 25-7
#2 Warner def. #15 Faith, 25-11, 25-16, 25-13
#3 Chester Area def. #14 Freeman, 25-23, 25-13, 25-13
#4 Colman-Egan def. #13 Kadoka Area, 25-16, 25-15, 25-13
#5 Bridgewater-Emery def. #12 Philip, 25-18, 25-12, 25-14
#6 Faulkton Area def. #11 Kimball/White Lake, 28-26, 18-25, 19-25, 25-23, 15-5
#7 Hitcock-Tulare def. #10 Ipswich, 19-25, 25-21, 25-17, 25-18
#9 Corsica-Stickney def. #8 Castlewood, 26-28, 25-27, 25-23, 25-14, 17-15