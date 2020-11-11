Tuesday night scoreboard – November 10

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (SANFORD PENTAGON) – All four Division I men’s basketball programs from the Dakotas will face off against each during a three-day round-robin event at the Sanford Pentagon Dec. 10-12. The CU Mortgage Direct Dakota Showcase features South Dakota State, South Dakota, North Dakota State and North Dakota in a non-conference event.

Midco Sports Network will broadcast all games. A limited number of tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Nov. 23 at ticketmaster.com. Tickets are $20 (all fees included) per game. For information on purchasing suites, contact Derek Sparks at derek.sparks@sanfordhealth.org or at 605-312-7917.