SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Tuesday’s results from across the area including scores from the South Dakota Class ‘A’ and Class ‘B’ Volleyball playoffs.

Men’s Basketball

Dordt 74, Dakota St. 63

Women’s Basketball

Dordt 89, Dakota St. 68

College Volleyball

SDSU 3, NDSU 1

USD 3, UND 2

Mount Marty 3, Doane 0

High School Volleyball

Brandon Valley def. Mitchell, 25-19, 26-24, 23-25, 25-21

Harrisburg def. Watertown, 25-21, 25-22, 25-16

Sioux Falls Jefferson def. Pierre, 25-13, 25-14, 25-17

Sioux Falls O’Gorman def. Huron, 25-23, 25-17, 25-12

Class A Playoffs

Region 1

Aberdeen Roncalli def. Waubay/Summit, 25-13, 25-9, 25-7

Groton Area def. Webster, 25-16, 25-19, 25-21

Milbank def. Tiospa Zina Tribal, 25-14, 25-17, 25-16

Redfield def. Sisseton, 25-14, 25-16, 25-17

Region 2

Elkton-Lake Benton def. Great Plains Lutheran, 25-15, 25-16, 25-6

Flandreau def. Florence/Henry, 20-25, 25-22, 25-21, 23-25, 15-8

Hamlin def. Clark/Willow Lake, 25-12, 25-16, 25-18

Sioux Valley def. Estelline/Hendricks, 25-16, 25-16, 25-19

Region 3

Baltic def. Tri-Valley, 25-15, 25-16, 25-18

Garretson def. Dell Rapids, 25-19, 21-25, 25-16, 22-25, 15-10

McCook Central/Montrose def. Madison, 22-25, 25-23, 22-25, 25-23, 16-14

Sioux Falls Christian def. West Central, 25-10, 25-14, 25-11

Region 4

Canton def. Vermillion, 25-20, 25-23, 24-26, 25-22

Dakota Valley def. Parker, 25-7, 25-9, 25-7

Elk Point-Jefferson def. Beresford, 27-25, 25-23, 25-12

Tea Area def. Lennox, 20-25, 25-23, 25-9, 25-17

Region 5

Kimball/White Lake def. Bon Homme, 22-25, 25-27, 25-21, 25-22, 16-14

Mt. Vernon def. Parkston, 25-21, 27-25, 25-23

Platte-Geddes def. Hanson, 25-13, 25-13, 25-16

Wagner def. Sanborn Central/Woonsocket, 25-19, 25-2, 25-11

Region 6

Dupree def. North Central Co-Op, 22-25, 25-20, 29-27, 25-23

Miller def. Crow Creek, 25-15, 25-3, 25-4

Mobridge-Pollock def. McLaughlin, 25-6, 25-8, 25-11

Stanley County def. Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 25-19, 25-20, 21-25, 25-19

Region 7

Lakota Tech def. Todd County, 25-11, 25-14, 25-13

Little Wound def. St. Francis Indian, 25-11, 25-23, 25-16

Pine Ridge def. Bennett County, 25-15, 25-20, 25-19

Winner def. Red Cloud, 25-18, 25-23, 25-15

Region 8

Belle Fourche def. Lead-Deadwood, 25-10, 25-8, 25-7

Hill City def. Custer, 25-9, 25-21, 25-10

Class B Playoffs

Region 1

Hitchcock-Tulare def. Britton-Hecla, 21-25, 25-21, 25-12, 25-23

Leola/Frederick def. Langford, 25-14, 25-16, 25-23

Northwestern def. Wilmot, 25-4, 25-10, 25-3

Warner def. Aberdeen Christian, 25-6, 25-6, 25-12

Region 2

Arlington def. James Valley Christian, 25-13, 25-21, 25-18

Castlewood def. De Smet, 25-13, 25-11, 25-12

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland def. Deubrook, 25-18, 25-17, 19-25, 25-20

Wolsey-Wessington def. Iroquois/Lake Preston, 25-14, 25-18, 25-9

Region 3

Chester def. Bridgewater-Emery, 25-10, 25-16, 25-16

Colman-Egan def. Canistota, 25-16, 25-20, 25-20

Dell Rapids St. Mary def. Sioux Falls Lutheran, 20-25, 25-14, 25-16, 25-16

Ethan def. Howard, 18-25, 25-22, 25-15, 25-22

Region 4

Freeman def. Irene-Wakonda, 25-19, 25-11, 25-12

Gayville-Volin def. Menno, 25-18, 25-15, 23-25, 25-17

Scotland def. Alcester-Hudson, 25-22, 22-25, 20-25, 25-21, 15-11

Viborg-Hurley def. Centerville, 25-20, 25-8, 25-8

Region 5

Burke def. Corsica/Stickney, 25-13, 25-13, 25-14

Gregory def. Andes Central/Dakota Christian, 25-21, 25-19, 29-27

Tripp-Delmont/Armour def. Colome, 25-8, 25-17, 25-13

Wessington Springs def. Avon, 25-16, 26-24, 25-18

Region 6

Faulkton Area def. Lower Brule, 25-9, 25-7, 25-5

Herreid/Selby Area def. Highmore-Harrold, 25-21, 25-17, 25-18

Ipswich def. Lyman 25-17, 25-16, 25-11

Potter County def. Sully Buttes, 22-25, 25-20, 25-18, 25-14

Region 7

Jones County def. Crazy Horse, 25-1, 25-2, 25-2

New Underwood def. Kadoka Area, 25-17, 25-17, 26-24

Philip def. White River, 25-15, 25-9, 25-16

Wall def. Edgemont, 25-19, 21-25, 25-23, 22-25, 15-9

Region 8

Faith def. McIntosh, 25-17, 25-21, 25-16

Lemmon def. Bison, 25-13, 25-21, 26-24

Newell def. Harding County, 25-16, 25-16, 25-22

Timber Lake def. Takini, 25-14, 25-5, 25-8