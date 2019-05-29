Tuesday night scoreboard - May 28th
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) - Here Tuesday's results from across KELOLAND.
High School Baseball
Class "B" State Championship
Lennox 6 Dakota Valley 1
Class "B" Semifinals
Lennox 11 Redfield 3
Dakota Valley 3 Madison 0
American Association
Sioux Falls 4 Chicago 2
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
