SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Tuesday night’s results from across KELOLAND including scores from the Class ‘A’ and Class ‘B’ South Dakota boys basketball playoffs.

Women’s GPAC Championship
Dakota Wesleyan 83, Morningside 60

High School Boys Basketball
SDHSAA Playoffs

Class A

Quarterfinal

Region 1

Clark/Willow Lake 62, Webster 47

Groton Area 54, Sisseton 38

Milbank 57, Florence/Henry 45

Tiospa Zina Tribal 49, Redfield 43

Region 2

Deubrook 64, Deuel 48

Flandreau 86, Flandreau Indian 43

Hamlin 75, Elkton-Lake Benton 43

Sioux Valley 60, Great Plains Lutheran 40

Region 3

Dell Rapids 75, Tri-Valley 67

Madison 55, Garretson 52

Sioux Falls Christian 68, McCook Central/Montrose 38

West Central 70, Baltic 45

Region 4

Dakota Valley 75, Parker 52

Lennox 77, Canton 46

Tea Area 79, Beresford 46

Vermillion 63, Elk Point-Jefferson 48

Region 5

Bon Homme 60, Wagner 59

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 85, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 43

Parkston 62, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 47

Region 6

Chamberlain 75, Dupree 27

Mobridge-Pollock 73, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 71

Stanley County 63, Crow Creek 50

Winner 62, McLaughlin 31

Region 7

Little Wound 65, Pine Ridge 49

Red Cloud 80, St. Francis Indian 47

Todd County 60, Bennett County 52

Region 8

Belle Fourche 58, Hill City 55

Custer 44, Hot Springs 34

Rapid City Christian 72, Lead-Deadwood 38

Class B

Quarterfinal

Region 1

Britton-Hecla 54, Aberdeen Christian 30

Langford 53, Northwestern 42

Warner 51, Aberdeen Roncalli 34

Waubay/Summit 64, Leola/Frederick 47

Region 2

Faulkton 64, Herreid/Selby Area 44

Ipswich 64, Highmore-Harrold 50

Lower Brule 90, Miller 44

Potter County 72, Sully Buttes 26

Region 3

Castlewood 59, Arlington 37

DeSmet 78, Waverly-South Shore 27

Estelline/Hendricks 67, James Valley Christian 55

Wolsey-Wessington 70, Hitchcock-Tulare 50

Region 4

Bridgewater-Emery 61, Dell Rapids St. Mary 47

Chester 58, Canistota 46

Ethan 65, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 53

Howard 70, Mitchell Christian 32

Region 5

Centerville 59, Gayville-Volin 48

Freeman Academy/Marion 70, Alcester-Hudson 34

Irene-Wakonda 57, Scotland 51

Viborg-Hurley 58, Menno 25

Region 6

Burke 44, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 38

Corsica/Stickney 48, Marty Indian 44

Gregory 59, Wessington Springs 36

Platte-Geddes 57, Kimball/White Lake 36

Region 7

Lyman 69, Crazy Horse 42

Philip 47, Kadoka Area 46

Wall 70, Oelrichs 39

White River 86, Jones County 61

Region 8

Faith 78, McIntosh 34

Harding County 80, Takini 23

Lemmon 78, Wakpala 52

Timber Lake 67, Tiospaye Topa 30