SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Tuesday night’s results from across KELOLAND including scores from the Class ‘A’ and Class ‘B’ South Dakota boys basketball playoffs.
Women’s GPAC Championship
Dakota Wesleyan 83, Morningside 60
High School Boys Basketball
SDHSAA Playoffs
Class A
Quarterfinal
Region 1
Clark/Willow Lake 62, Webster 47
Groton Area 54, Sisseton 38
Milbank 57, Florence/Henry 45
Tiospa Zina Tribal 49, Redfield 43
Region 2
Deubrook 64, Deuel 48
Flandreau 86, Flandreau Indian 43
Hamlin 75, Elkton-Lake Benton 43
Sioux Valley 60, Great Plains Lutheran 40
Region 3
Dell Rapids 75, Tri-Valley 67
Madison 55, Garretson 52
Sioux Falls Christian 68, McCook Central/Montrose 38
West Central 70, Baltic 45
Region 4
Dakota Valley 75, Parker 52
Lennox 77, Canton 46
Tea Area 79, Beresford 46
Vermillion 63, Elk Point-Jefferson 48
Region 5
Bon Homme 60, Wagner 59
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 85, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 43
Parkston 62, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 47
Region 6
Chamberlain 75, Dupree 27
Mobridge-Pollock 73, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 71
Stanley County 63, Crow Creek 50
Winner 62, McLaughlin 31
Region 7
Little Wound 65, Pine Ridge 49
Red Cloud 80, St. Francis Indian 47
Todd County 60, Bennett County 52
Region 8
Belle Fourche 58, Hill City 55
Custer 44, Hot Springs 34
Rapid City Christian 72, Lead-Deadwood 38
Class B
Quarterfinal
Region 1
Britton-Hecla 54, Aberdeen Christian 30
Langford 53, Northwestern 42
Warner 51, Aberdeen Roncalli 34
Waubay/Summit 64, Leola/Frederick 47
Region 2
Faulkton 64, Herreid/Selby Area 44
Ipswich 64, Highmore-Harrold 50
Lower Brule 90, Miller 44
Potter County 72, Sully Buttes 26
Region 3
Castlewood 59, Arlington 37
DeSmet 78, Waverly-South Shore 27
Estelline/Hendricks 67, James Valley Christian 55
Wolsey-Wessington 70, Hitchcock-Tulare 50
Region 4
Bridgewater-Emery 61, Dell Rapids St. Mary 47
Chester 58, Canistota 46
Ethan 65, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 53
Howard 70, Mitchell Christian 32
Region 5
Centerville 59, Gayville-Volin 48
Freeman Academy/Marion 70, Alcester-Hudson 34
Irene-Wakonda 57, Scotland 51
Viborg-Hurley 58, Menno 25
Region 6
Burke 44, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 38
Corsica/Stickney 48, Marty Indian 44
Gregory 59, Wessington Springs 36
Platte-Geddes 57, Kimball/White Lake 36
Region 7
Lyman 69, Crazy Horse 42
Philip 47, Kadoka Area 46
Wall 70, Oelrichs 39
White River 86, Jones County 61
Region 8
Faith 78, McIntosh 34
Harding County 80, Takini 23
Lemmon 78, Wakpala 52
Timber Lake 67, Tiospaye Topa 30