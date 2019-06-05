Tuesday night scoreboard – June 4th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Tuesday’s results from across KELOLAND.
Girls Golf
State “AA” Tournament
Team (Round 2) FINAL
1 O’Gorman (301) 614
2 Aberdeen Central (337) 669
2 Yankton (333) 669
4 Roosevelt (332) 677
5 Pierre (335) 691
Individual (Round 2) FINAL
1 Shannon McCormick (O’Gorman) (72) 149
2 Carly Kunkel (O’Gorman) (75) 150
3 Masy Mock (Mitchell) (75) 152
4 Reese Jansa (Harrisburg) (76) 153
4 Megan Dockter (Watertown) (75) 153
State “A” Tournament
Team (Round 2) FINAL
1 West Central (352) 703
2 Sisseton (351) 717
3 Hot Springs (356) 730
4 Madison (370) 743
5 Parkston (373) 744
Individual (Round 2) FINAL
1 Payson Birkeland (Belle Fourche) (76) 153
2 Lauren Timms (Sioux Falls Christian) (77) 156
3 Mya Maxwell (Madison) (76) 157
3 Kelsey Heath (Sisseton) (80) 157
5 Alex Carr (Vermillion) (73) 158
State “B” Tournament
Team (Round 2) FINAL
1 Burke (273) 541
2 Deubrook Area (276) 545
2 Flandreau (289) 593
4 Castlewood (303) 613
5 Estelline/Hendricks (303) 616
Individual (Round 2) FINAL
1 Taylee Indahl (Burke) (84) 167
2 Courtni Frank (Deubrook Area) (87) 168
3 Erin Moncur (Miller) (90) 178
4 Grace Johanson (Flandreau) (86) 180
4 Lauren Wittler (Sully Buttes) (86) 180
Boys Golf
State “B” Tournament
Team (Round 2) FINAL
1 James Valley Christian (244) 490
2 Platte-Geddes (251) 509
3 Deubrook Area (261) 519
4 Hamlin (261) 526
5 Parker (261) 527
Individual (Round 2) FINAL
1 Austin Boomsma (JVC) (74) 153
2 Devan Weelborg (Hamlin) (76) 156
3 Carter Wells (JVC) (82) 158
4 Brody Boltjes (Platte-Geddes) (78) 159
5 Tryg Aanenson (Freeman) (80) 163
Legion Baseball
Brandon Valley 5 vs. Sioux Falls East 4
Brandon Valley 4 vs. Sioux Falls East 3
Mitchell 14 vs. Pierre 4
Pierre 11 vs. Mitchell 1
Rapid City #22 8 vs. Sturgis 3