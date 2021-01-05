Tuesday night scoreboard – January 5

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Tuesday’s results from across KELOLAND.
High School Boys Basketball
Brookings 55, Watertown 54, OT
Canistota 62, Elk Point-Jefferson 29
Centerville 48, Mitchell Christian 46
Dakota Valley 88, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Iowa 79
Deuel 72, Deubrook 45
Florence/Henry 72, Hamlin 45
Freeman 58, Irene-Wakonda 30
Harrisburg 67, Western Christian, Iowa 48
Howard 72, Menno 22
Lake Preston 63, Hitchcock-Tulare 40
Mobridge-Pollock 80, Potter County 51
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 58, Lennox 47
Parker 66, Bon Homme 45
Redfield 68, Langford 44
Sioux Falls Washington 74, Sioux Falls Lincoln 49
St. Thomas More 68, Belle Fourche 42
Vermillion 73, Tea Area 56
White River 73, Kadoka Area 46
Winner 59, Chamberlain 52
Yankton 72, Sioux City, East, Iowa 59
High School Girls Basketball
Aberdeen Christian 59, Iroquois 56
Avon 46, Alcester-Hudson 37
Bon Homme 54, Parker 49
Bridgewater-Emery 59, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 47
Canton 71, Elkton-Lake Benton 32
Castlewood 67, Flandreau 53
Corsica/Stickney 63, Platte-Geddes 38
DeSmet 58, Clark/Willow Lake 55
Garretson 71, Dell Rapids St. Mary 60
Hamlin 57, Florence/Henry 40
Harrisburg 56, Western Christian, Iowa 42
James Valley Christian 69, Sunshine Bible Academy 14
Lemmon 52, Flasher, N.D. 42
Madison 66, Arlington 58
McCook Central/Montrose 56, Dell Rapids 41
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 58, Lennox 47
New Underwood 57, Rapid City Christian 47
Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 54, Freeman Academy/Marion 24
Parkston 47, Hanson 43, OT
Rapid City Central 82, Douglas 29
Rapid City Stevens 62, Spearfish 31
Redfield 43, Tiospa Zina Tribal 30
Scotland 70, Gayville-Volin 26
Sioux Falls Christian 54, Wagner 33
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 58, Pierre 21
Tea Area 51, Vermillion 44
Tri-Valley 66, Baltic 39
Waverly-South Shore 57, Waubay/Summit 45
West Central 55, Elk Point-Jefferson 29
Winner 62, Chamberlain 22
High School Wrestling
Sturgis 57, Rapid City Central 12
Huron 40, Brookings 25
Milbank 55, Sisseton 21
106: Holden Hawkins (SISS) over Chrystian Canaday (MILB) (Fall 1:17)
113: Ian Metz (SISS) over Jayce Jonason (MILB) (Fall 2:35)
120: Jacob Johnson (MILB) over Riley Steen (SISS) (Fall 1:28)
126: Noah Garcia (MILB) over Boe Iverson (SISS) (Fall 1:12)
132: Brayden Christensen (MILB) over (SISS) (For.)
138: Josh Long (SISS) over Tate Schlueter (MILB) (Dec 6-1)
145: Joseph French (MILB) over Tyan Johnson (SISS) (Dec 3-0)
152: Jesse Schneck (MILB) over (SISS) (For.)
160: Mason Schultz (SISS) over Paul VanDover (MILB) (Fall 0:58)
170: Leyton Raffety (MILB) over (SISS) (For.)
182: Nick Trevett (MILB) over (SISS) (For.)
195: Toby Schneck (MILB) over Mason Gray (SISS) (Fall 0:57)
220: Logan Meyer (MILB) over Devan Appel (SISS) (Fall 1:51)
285: Landon Novy (MILB) over Ethan Skarnagel (SISS) (MD 11-3)