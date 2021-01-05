Tuesday night scoreboard – January 5

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Tuesday’s results from across KELOLAND.

High School Boys Basketball

Brookings 55, Watertown 54, OT

Canistota 62, Elk Point-Jefferson 29

Centerville 48, Mitchell Christian 46

Dakota Valley 88, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Iowa 79

Deuel 72, Deubrook 45

Florence/Henry 72, Hamlin 45

Freeman 58, Irene-Wakonda 30

Harrisburg 67, Western Christian, Iowa 48

Howard 72, Menno 22

Lake Preston 63, Hitchcock-Tulare 40

Mobridge-Pollock 80, Potter County 51

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 58, Lennox 47

Parker 66, Bon Homme 45

Redfield 68, Langford 44

Sioux Falls Washington 74, Sioux Falls Lincoln 49

St. Thomas More 68, Belle Fourche 42

Vermillion 73, Tea Area 56

White River 73, Kadoka Area 46

Winner 59, Chamberlain 52

Yankton 72, Sioux City, East, Iowa 59

High School Girls Basketball

Aberdeen Christian 59, Iroquois 56

Avon 46, Alcester-Hudson 37

Bon Homme 54, Parker 49

Bridgewater-Emery 59, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 47

Canton 71, Elkton-Lake Benton 32

Castlewood 67, Flandreau 53

Corsica/Stickney 63, Platte-Geddes 38

DeSmet 58, Clark/Willow Lake 55

Garretson 71, Dell Rapids St. Mary 60

Hamlin 57, Florence/Henry 40

Harrisburg 56, Western Christian, Iowa 42

James Valley Christian 69, Sunshine Bible Academy 14

Lemmon 52, Flasher, N.D. 42

Madison 66, Arlington 58

McCook Central/Montrose 56, Dell Rapids 41

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 58, Lennox 47

New Underwood 57, Rapid City Christian 47

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 54, Freeman Academy/Marion 24

Parkston 47, Hanson 43, OT

Rapid City Central 82, Douglas 29

Rapid City Stevens 62, Spearfish 31

Redfield 43, Tiospa Zina Tribal 30

Scotland 70, Gayville-Volin 26

Sioux Falls Christian 54, Wagner 33

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 58, Pierre 21

Tea Area 51, Vermillion 44

Tri-Valley 66, Baltic 39

Waverly-South Shore 57, Waubay/Summit 45

West Central 55, Elk Point-Jefferson 29

Winner 62, Chamberlain 22

High School Wrestling

Sturgis 57, Rapid City Central 12

Huron 40, Brookings 25

Milbank 55, Sisseton 21

106: Holden Hawkins (SISS) over Chrystian Canaday (MILB) (Fall 1:17)

113: Ian Metz (SISS) over Jayce Jonason (MILB) (Fall 2:35)

120: Jacob Johnson (MILB) over Riley Steen (SISS) (Fall 1:28)

126: Noah Garcia (MILB) over Boe Iverson (SISS) (Fall 1:12)

132: Brayden Christensen (MILB) over (SISS) (For.)

138: Josh Long (SISS) over Tate Schlueter (MILB) (Dec 6-1)

145: Joseph French (MILB) over Tyan Johnson (SISS) (Dec 3-0)

152: Jesse Schneck (MILB) over (SISS) (For.)

160: Mason Schultz (SISS) over Paul VanDover (MILB) (Fall 0:58)

170: Leyton Raffety (MILB) over (SISS) (For.)

182: Nick Trevett (MILB) over (SISS) (For.)

195: Toby Schneck (MILB) over Mason Gray (SISS) (Fall 0:57)

220: Logan Meyer (MILB) over Devan Appel (SISS) (Fall 1:51)

285: Landon Novy (MILB) over Ethan Skarnagel (SISS) (MD 11-3)