Tuesday night scoreboard – January 25

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Tuesday’s results from across KELOLAND.
Boys Wrestling
Madison 56, Tri-Valley 22
Tri-Valley 47, Dell Rapids 30
West Central 66, Dell Rapids 15
West Central 48, Madison 27
High School Girls Basketball
Aberdeen Central 44, Pierre 28
Andes Central/Dakota Christian 55, Wessington Springs 38
Avon 53, Burke 35
Bon Homme 62, Kimball/White Lake 54
Boyd County, Neb. 57, Colome 19
Brandon Valley 63, Brookings 30
Castlewood 55, Colman-Egan 30
Centerville 55, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 33
DeSmet 64, Sioux Valley 55, OT
Dell Rapids 60, Elkton-Lake Benton 46
Faulkton 60, Northwestern 44
Florence/Henry 55, Arlington 38
Gayville-Volin 57, Menno 42
Gregory 68, Stanley County 36
Hamlin 49, Aberdeen Roncalli 45
Hanson 47, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 39
Herreid/Selby Area 54, Aberdeen Christian 36
Hill City 52, Sturgis Brown 43
Irene-Wakonda 59, Parker 27
Langford 51, Great Plains Lutheran 48
Leola/Frederick 31, Britton-Hecla 30
Milbank 45, Deuel 28
Mitchell 46, Harrisburg 42
Parkston 48, Platte-Geddes 41
Rapid City Christian 70, Custer 52
Red Cloud 60, Douglas 26
Redfield 44, Hitchcock-Tulare 26
Scotland 43, Alcester-Hudson 41
Sioux Falls Jefferson 59, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 46
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 64, Tea Area 34
Sioux Falls Washington 61, Sioux Falls Lincoln 49
Sisseton 43, Elk Point-Jefferson 41
St. Thomas More 50, Spearfish 25
Tri-Valley 53, Canton 45
Wagner 48, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 40
Watertown 47, Huron 43
West Central 63, Vermillion 49
Wolsey-Wessington 51, Sunshine Bible Academy 11
High School Boys Basketball
Aberdeen Central 50, Pierre 35
Belle Fourche 65, Lemmon 51
Bon Homme 50, Kimball/White Lake 44
Brandon Valley 50, Brookings 40
Britton-Hecla 61, Leola/Frederick 44
Canistota 58, Chester 51
Canton 67, Tri-Valley 39
Castlewood 62, Colman-Egan 35
Centerville 44, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 42
Chamberlain 47, Madison 44
Dell Rapids 62, Elkton-Lake Benton 57
Dell Rapids St. Mary 81, Deubrook 62
Deuel 60, Milbank 54
Elk Point-Jefferson 62, Sisseton 36
Flandreau 75, Garretson 46
Florence/Henry 57, Arlington 40
Freeman Academy/Marion 52, Bridgewater-Emery 44
Gayville-Volin 62, Menno 37
Hamlin 55, Aberdeen Roncalli 23
Hanson 63, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 48
Harding County 67, Hulett, Wyo. 35
Herreid/Selby Area 52, Aberdeen Christian 36
Highmore-Harrold 59, James Valley Christian 53
Hot Springs 49, Wall 38
Little Wound 74, Pine Ridge 64
Lyman 64, Jones County 44
McCook Central/Montrose 59, Baltic 42
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 73, Wagner 53
New Underwood 73, Newell 32
Platte-Geddes 67, Parkston 55
Potter County 73, Faith 72
Redfield 51, Hitchcock-Tulare 39
Tea Area 61, Sioux Falls Christian 48
Timber Lake 58, Kadoka Area 55
Watertown 59, Huron 44
Webster 60, Waverly-South Shore 46
West Central 62, Vermillion 58
Winner 64, Todd County 48
Wolsey-Wessington 79, Sunshine Bible Academy 14