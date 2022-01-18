Tuesday night scoreboard – January 18

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Tuesday’s results from across KELOLAND.

High School Wrestling
Madison 58, Elk Point-Jefferson 22

Madison 78, Dakota Valley 4

Tri-Valley 48, Vermillion 36

West Central 54, Vermillion 23

High School Gymnastics
Deuel Quad
1. Britton-Hecla 127.15
2. Deuel 116.75
3. West Central 110.1
4. Sisseton 107.1

High School Girls Basketball
Baltic 61, McCook Central/Montrose 50

Belle Fourche 58, Hill City 50

Castlewood 56, Dell Rapids St. Mary 37

Chamberlain 55, Gregory 44

Colman-Egan 42, Arlington 40

Corsica/Stickney 61, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 38

Deubrook 56, Alcester-Hudson 34

Ellendale, N.D. 41, Leola/Frederick 36

Flandreau 58, Deuel 19

Florence/Henry 67, Webster 32

Hanson 53, Howard 37

Huron 55, Brookings 37

Kimball/White Lake 55, Bridgewater-Emery 52

Lennox 47, Parker 16

Milbank 59, Waubay/Summit 25

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 55, Redfield 23

New Underwood 39, Little Wound 34

Sioux Falls Christian 50, Garretson 32

Sioux Falls Jefferson 46, Yankton 42

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 78, Aberdeen Central 40

Sioux Falls Washington 64, Marshall, Minn. 58

Sioux Valley 86, Chester 53

Todd County 65, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 29

Vermillion 43, Elk Point-Jefferson 41, OT

Viborg-Hurley 58, Avon 23

Wagner 61, O’Neill, Neb. 14

West Central 73, Dell Rapids 23

White River 65, Lyman 28

281 Conference Tournament

Consolation Semifinal

Hitchcock-Tulare 46, Sunshine Bible Academy 8

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 57, Wessington Springs 39

Semifinal

Highmore-Harrold 58, Iroquois/Doland 35

Wolsey-Wessington 46, James Valley Christian 29

High School Boys Basketball
Bowman County, N.D. 77, Harding County 64

Dell Rapids St. Mary 56, Castlewood 50

Ellendale, N.D. 60, Leola/Frederick 29

Faulkton 41, Aberdeen Christian 37

Flandreau 77, Deuel 56

Great Plains Lutheran 58, Waverly-South Shore 51

Howard 50, Hanson 41

Lennox 74, Chamberlain 55

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 63, Redfield 52

O’Neill, Neb. 83, Wagner 43

Potter County 76, Herreid/Selby Area 60

Sioux Falls Jefferson 66, Yankton 61

Sioux Falls Lincoln 68, Huron 44

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 67, Aberdeen Central 37

Sioux Falls Washington 58, Marshall, Minn. 54

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 65, Bon Homme 60

Waubay/Summit 65, Milbank 46

281 Conference Tournament

Consolation Semifinal

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 50, Sunshine Bible Academy 18

Semifinal

Wessington Springs 48, James Valley Christian 45

Wolsey-Wessington 69, Hitchcock-Tulare 33

PAC Conference Tournament

Edgemont 40, Crawford, Neb. 28


