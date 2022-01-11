Tuesday night scoreboard – January 11

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Tuesday’s results from across KELOLAND.
High School Wrestling
Madison 60, Dell Rapids 22
Parker 64, Flandreau 18
Parkston 48, Parker 30
West Lyon 41, Parker 39
Gymnastics
Madison 136.9, Vermillion 124.14
High School Girls Basketball
Aberdeen Christian 55, Groton Area 38
Aberdeen Roncalli 45, Faulkton 34
Andes Central/Dakota Christian 57, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 23
Arlington 55, Deuel 13
Belle Fourche 57, Lead-Deadwood 19
Bennett County 59, Little Wound 37
Bison 69, Tiospaye Topa 22
Bridgewater-Emery 69, Ethan 42
Britton-Hecla 41, Wilmot 27
Castlewood 56, Clark/Willow Lake 34
Centerville 38, Scotland 35
Colman-Egan 72, Chester 53
DeSmet 62, Howard 47
Dell Rapids St. Mary 55, Elkton-Lake Benton 51
Flandreau 55, Garretson 29
Freeman 52, Parker 43
Great Plains Lutheran 41, Estelline/Hendricks 32
Hamlin 56, Sioux Valley 30
Hanson 72, McCook Central/Montrose 22
Hill City 54, Philip 29
Huron 69, Mitchell 46
Lakota Tech 65, Pierre 60
Menno 36, Canistota 23
Potter County 48, Stanley County 38
Rapid City Christian 53, Sturgis Brown 40
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 48, Kimball/White Lake 32
Sisseton 70, Tiospa Zina Tribal 18
Tea Area 59, Tri-Valley 32
Vermillion 54, Madison 31
Viborg-Hurley 66, Alcester-Hudson 30
Wagner 53, Gregory 32
Warner 50, Hitchcock-Tulare 43
West Central 64, Dakota Valley 53
Yankton 44, Harrisburg 40
High School Boys Basketball
Belle Fourche 68, Lead-Deadwood 32
Beresford 61, McCook Central/Montrose 54
Bison 57, Tiospaye Topa 52
Bowman County, N.D. 72, Lemmon 61
Britton-Hecla 45, Wilmot 36
Centerville 57, Scotland 42
Clark/Willow Lake 55, Castlewood 48
Dakota Valley 73, West Central 60
DeSmet 59, Howard 38
Dell Rapids 66, Sioux Falls Christian 57
Deuel 79, Arlington 44
Estelline/Hendricks 53, Great Plains Lutheran 48, OT
Ethan 56, Bridgewater-Emery 41
Gayville-Volin 61, Sioux Falls Lutheran 26
Gregory 56, Wagner 55
Hamlin 56, Sioux Valley 30
Highmore-Harrold 59, Faulkton 58
Hitchcock-Tulare 54, Warner 49
Kimball/White Lake 61, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 50
Mitchell 64, Huron 51
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 62, Wessington Springs 46
Northwestern 32, Florence/Henry 31
Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 78, James Valley Christian 63
Redfield 59, Miller 32
Sully Buttes 35, Ipswich 33
Tripp-Delmont/Armour 69, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 38
Viborg-Hurley 53, Alcester-Hudson 23
Winner 46, Pierre 43
Yankton 46, Harrisburg 45