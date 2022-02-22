SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Tuesday night’s results from across KELOLAND.

High School Boys Basketball
Brookings 61, Yankton 51

Harrisburg 53, Watertown 48

Mitchell 59, Brandon Valley 46

Sioux Falls Jefferson 64, Pierre 54

Sioux Falls Washington 68, Sioux Falls Lincoln 65

Sturgis 52, Douglas 24

High School Girls Basketball
Brandon Valley 56, Mitchell 18

Brookings 61, Yankton 51

Harrisburg 53, Watertown 50

Pierre 43, Sioux Falls Jefferson 40

Sturgis Brown 56, Douglas 33

SDHSAA Playoffs

Class A

Quarterfinal

Region 2

Flandreau 67, Elkton-Lake Benton 32

Hamlin 71, Flandreau Indian 26

Region 3

Garretson 52, Madison 21

Sioux Falls Christian 71, Baltic 40

Tri-Valley 53, McCook Central/Montrose 49

West Central 69, Dell Rapids 16

Region 4

Dakota Valley 56, Parker 30

Elk Point-Jefferson 45, Tea Area 42

Lennox 50, Canton 45

Vermillion 52, Beresford 29

Region 5

Hanson 68, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 39

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 57, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 48

Parkston 45, Bon Homme 42, OT

Class B

Quarterfinal

Region 3

Arlington 39, Estelline/Hendricks 25

Castlewood 60, Hitchcock-Tulare 26

DeSmet 81, Iroquois/Doland 50

James Valley Christian 49, Wolsey-Wessington 44

Region 4

Bridgewater-Emery 59, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 47

Colman-Egan 59, Canistota 25

Ethan 69, Chester 39

Howard 60, Dell Rapids St. Mary 46

Region 5

Centerville 35, Menno 23

Freeman 39, Scotland 32

Irene-Wakonda 53, Alcester-Hudson 30

Viborg-Hurley 56, Gayville-Volin 39

Region 6

Avon 72, Marty Indian 29

Corsica/Stickney 66, Kimball/White Lake 28

Region 7

Jones County 58, Philip 44

Kadoka Area 51, Edgemont 39

Wall 32, Lyman 27

White River 60, New Underwood 31

Women’s College Basketball
Dakota State 94, Waldorf 52

Iowa High School Boys Basketball
Class 1A Substate 1

Semifinal

St. Mary’s, Remsen 29, South O’Brien, Paullina 23

Class 1A Substate 3

Semifinal

Edgewood-Colesburg 48, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 33

Class 1A Substate 4

Semifinal

Bellevue 73, Springville 68

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 52, Alburnett 42

Class 1A Substate 5

Semifinal

Danville 44, Winfield-Mount Union 41

WACO, Wayland 52, New London 48

Class 1A Substate 6

Semifinal

Lynnville-Sully 50, Martensdale-St. Marys 48

North Mahaska, New Sharon 69, Moravia 42

Class 1A Substate 7

Semifinal

Grand View Christian 68, Madrid 40

St. Albert, Council Bluffs 48, East Mills 44

Class 1A Substate 8

Semifinal

A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 62, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 53

West Harrison, Mondamin 75, Coon Rapids-Bayard 40

Class 2A Substate 1

Semifinal

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 59, Hinton 42

Class 2A Substate 2

Semifinal

Newell-Fonda 71, Woodbury Central, Moville 51

Rock Valley 61, Boyden-Hull 59

Class 2A Substate 3

Semifinal

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 43, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 41

Roland-Story, Story City 80, South Central Calhoun 41

Class 2A Substate 4

Semifinal

Aplington-Parkersburg 52, Grundy Center 49

Jesup 75, Denver 62

Class 2A Substate 5

Semifinal

Monticello 60, MFL-Mar-Mac 42

Williamsburg 65, Beckman, Dyersville 43

Class 2A Substate 6

Semifinal

Mid-Prairie, Wellman 69, West Burlington 40

Northeast, Goose Lake 54, Camanche 51

Class 2A Substate 7

Semifinal

Des Moines Christian 58, PCM, Monroe 47

Pella Christian 76, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 35

Class 2A Substate 8

Semifinal

Red Oak 65, Treynor 63, OT

Van Meter 84, Panorama, Panora 52