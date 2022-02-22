SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Tuesday night’s results from across KELOLAND.
High School Boys Basketball
Brookings 61, Yankton 51
Harrisburg 53, Watertown 48
Mitchell 59, Brandon Valley 46
Sioux Falls Jefferson 64, Pierre 54
Sioux Falls Washington 68, Sioux Falls Lincoln 65
Sturgis 52, Douglas 24
High School Girls Basketball
Brandon Valley 56, Mitchell 18
Brookings 61, Yankton 51
Harrisburg 53, Watertown 50
Pierre 43, Sioux Falls Jefferson 40
Sturgis Brown 56, Douglas 33
SDHSAA Playoffs
Class A
Quarterfinal
Region 2
Flandreau 67, Elkton-Lake Benton 32
Hamlin 71, Flandreau Indian 26
Region 3
Garretson 52, Madison 21
Sioux Falls Christian 71, Baltic 40
Tri-Valley 53, McCook Central/Montrose 49
West Central 69, Dell Rapids 16
Region 4
Dakota Valley 56, Parker 30
Elk Point-Jefferson 45, Tea Area 42
Lennox 50, Canton 45
Vermillion 52, Beresford 29
Region 5
Hanson 68, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 39
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 57, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 48
Parkston 45, Bon Homme 42, OT
Class B
Quarterfinal
Region 3
Arlington 39, Estelline/Hendricks 25
Castlewood 60, Hitchcock-Tulare 26
DeSmet 81, Iroquois/Doland 50
James Valley Christian 49, Wolsey-Wessington 44
Region 4
Bridgewater-Emery 59, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 47
Colman-Egan 59, Canistota 25
Ethan 69, Chester 39
Howard 60, Dell Rapids St. Mary 46
Region 5
Centerville 35, Menno 23
Freeman 39, Scotland 32
Irene-Wakonda 53, Alcester-Hudson 30
Viborg-Hurley 56, Gayville-Volin 39
Region 6
Avon 72, Marty Indian 29
Corsica/Stickney 66, Kimball/White Lake 28
Region 7
Jones County 58, Philip 44
Kadoka Area 51, Edgemont 39
Wall 32, Lyman 27
White River 60, New Underwood 31
Women’s College Basketball
Dakota State 94, Waldorf 52
Iowa High School Boys Basketball
Class 1A Substate 1
Semifinal
St. Mary’s, Remsen 29, South O’Brien, Paullina 23
Class 1A Substate 3
Semifinal
Edgewood-Colesburg 48, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 33
Class 1A Substate 4
Semifinal
Bellevue 73, Springville 68
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 52, Alburnett 42
Class 1A Substate 5
Semifinal
Danville 44, Winfield-Mount Union 41
WACO, Wayland 52, New London 48
Class 1A Substate 6
Semifinal
Lynnville-Sully 50, Martensdale-St. Marys 48
North Mahaska, New Sharon 69, Moravia 42
Class 1A Substate 7
Semifinal
Grand View Christian 68, Madrid 40
St. Albert, Council Bluffs 48, East Mills 44
Class 1A Substate 8
Semifinal
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 62, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 53
West Harrison, Mondamin 75, Coon Rapids-Bayard 40
Class 2A Substate 1
Semifinal
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 59, Hinton 42
Class 2A Substate 2
Semifinal
Newell-Fonda 71, Woodbury Central, Moville 51
Rock Valley 61, Boyden-Hull 59
Class 2A Substate 3
Semifinal
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 43, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 41
Roland-Story, Story City 80, South Central Calhoun 41
Class 2A Substate 4
Semifinal
Aplington-Parkersburg 52, Grundy Center 49
Jesup 75, Denver 62
Class 2A Substate 5
Semifinal
Monticello 60, MFL-Mar-Mac 42
Williamsburg 65, Beckman, Dyersville 43
Class 2A Substate 6
Semifinal
Mid-Prairie, Wellman 69, West Burlington 40
Northeast, Goose Lake 54, Camanche 51
Class 2A Substate 7
Semifinal
Des Moines Christian 58, PCM, Monroe 47
Pella Christian 76, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 35
Class 2A Substate 8
Semifinal
Red Oak 65, Treynor 63, OT
Van Meter 84, Panorama, Panora 52