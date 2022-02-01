SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Tuesday’s results from across KELOLAND.

High School Girls Basketball

Aberdeen Christian 65, North Central Co-Op 32

Avon 48, Menno 24

Bison 62, Oelrichs 19

Centerville 50, Alcester-Hudson 38

Chester 63, Parker 52

Clark/Willow Lake 51, Tiospa Zina Tribal 40

Colman-Egan 49, Bridgewater-Emery 45

Corsica/Stickney 53, Burke 36

Crow Creek 63, McLaughlin 36

Custer 54, Douglas 44

Deubrook 57, Madison 37

Deuel 50, Elkton-Lake Benton 48

Ethan 40, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 33

Faith 42, Herreid/Selby Area 38

Faulkton 51, Warner 43

Gayville-Volin 56, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 50, 2OT

Great Plains Lutheran 57, Lake Preston 39

Hamlin 61, Arlington 34

Hanson 44, Wagner 40

Harding County 41, Lemmon 39

Highmore-Harrold 65, Sunshine Bible Academy 24

Ipswich 48, Leola/Frederick 41

Irene-Wakonda 61, Howard 55, OT

James Valley Christian 50, Hitchcock-Tulare 36

Lakota Tech 102, St. Francis Indian 18

Marty Indian 55, Freeman Academy/Marion 51

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 64, Gregory 46

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 52, Mitchell Christian 35

Pierre 63, Harrisburg 54

Platte-Geddes 41, Chamberlain 40, OT

Rapid City Christian 53, Lyman 41

Scotland 49, Freeman 36

Sioux Falls Lincoln 53, Watertown 44

Sioux Falls Washington 61, Brookings 40

Spearfish 58, Lead-Deadwood 20

Sully Buttes 50, Jones County 34

Timber Lake 52, Dupree 47

Vermillion 54, Beresford 25

Viborg-Hurley 62, Canistota 25

Wakpala 84, Solen, N.D. 35

Webster 64, Wilmot 41

West Central 79, Tri-Valley 47

Winner 52, Miller 24

Wolsey-Wessington 54, Kimball/White Lake 41

High School Boys Basketball

Aberdeen Christian 73, North Central Co-Op 33

Canistota 68, Viborg-Hurley 49

Centerville 44, Alcester-Hudson 39

Clark/Willow Lake 54, Tiospa Zina Tribal 51

Crow Creek 63, McLaughlin 62

Deuel 56, Elkton-Lake Benton 44

Estelline/Hendricks 64, Waverly-South Shore 40

Ethan 57, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 45

Faulkton 60, Warner 50

Flandreau 64, Dell Rapids 51

Freeman Academy/Marion 93, Marty Indian 65

Garretson 52, Baltic 43

Great Plains Lutheran 50, Lake Preston 38

Groton Area 65, Langford 27

Hamlin 79, Arlington 42

Hanson 52, Wagner 50

Harrisburg 60, Brandon Valley 58

Highmore-Harrold 60, Sunshine Bible Academy 22

Hitchcock-Tulare 68, James Valley Christian 61

Howard 64, Irene-Wakonda 35

Kadoka Area 64, Bennett County 39

Kimball/White Lake 52, Colome 45

Lennox 67, Elk Point-Jefferson 65

Mobridge-Pollock 73, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 59

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 63, Gregory 60

Oelrichs 76, Bison 16

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 69, Mitchell Christian 44

Parker 68, Chester 52

Parkston 60, McCook Central/Montrose 54

Philip 57, New Underwood 40

Platte-Geddes 46, Chamberlain 44

Potter County 68, Aberdeen Roncalli 40

Rapid City Christian 53, Lyman 44

Sioux Falls Christian 52, Canton 48

Sioux Falls Jefferson 54, Mitchell 45

Sioux Falls Lincoln 58, Watertown 45

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 72, Huron 39

Sioux Falls Washington 62, Brookings 33

Sisseton 54, Britton-Hecla 47

St. Thomas More 58, Sturgis Brown 28

Stanley County 42, Todd County 34

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 54, Gayville-Volin 41

Vermillion 67, Beresford 31

Wakpala 80, Solen, N.D. 71

Webster 64, Wilmot 30

West Central 67, Tri-Valley 33

Western Christian, Iowa 77, Tea Area 42

White River 103, St. Francis Indian 42

Winner 72, Miller 38