Tuesday night scoreboard – December 8

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Tuesday’s results from across KELOLAND.
High School Girls Basketball
Canistota 38, Centerville 36
Chamberlain 47, Stanley County 20
Dakota Valley 61, Lennox 38
Hanson 57, Gregory 52
Ipswich 52, Sully Buttes 47
Lakota Tech 48, Kimball/White Lake 40
McCook Central/Montrose 57, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 44
West Central 88, Huron 81, OT
Wolsey-Wessington 45, Wessington Springs 30
High School Gymnastics
Lincoln/Roosevelt/Washington/Yankton Quad
1. SF Lincoln 134.700
2. Yankton 130.700
3. SF Roosevelt 129.200
4. SF Washington 95.850
Madison 134.350 West Central/Montrose 117.100
High School Wrestling
Flandreau 48 Chester Area 24
Flandreau 48 Hamlin 12
Flandreau 45 Viborg-Hurley 24
Chester Area 30 Hamlin 24
Chester Area 36 Viborg-Hurley 33
Viborg-Hurley 42 Hamlin 23
Washington 38 Lincoln 34
Washington 54 Lennox 12
Washington 57 Yankton 16
Tea Area 51 O’Gorman 17
Tea Area 58 Roosevelt 15
USHL Hockey
Sioux Falls 4 Des Moines 2
Iowa High School Boys Basketball
Boyden-Hull 75, West Lyon, Inwood 66
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 61, Sioux Center 58
Sheldon 64, George-Little Rock 44
West Sioux 76, Akron-Westfield 32
Western Christian 76, Estherville Lincoln Central 45
Iowa Girls High School Basketball
Sioux Center 51, Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 43
Unity Christian 69, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 49
West Sioux 50, Akron-Westfield 38