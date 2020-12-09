Tuesday night scoreboard – December 8

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
KELO-sports-generic-basketball-2_1529437981447.jpg

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Tuesday’s results from across KELOLAND.

High School Girls Basketball
Canistota 38, Centerville 36

Chamberlain 47, Stanley County 20

Dakota Valley 61, Lennox 38

Hanson 57, Gregory 52

Ipswich 52, Sully Buttes 47

Lakota Tech 48, Kimball/White Lake 40

McCook Central/Montrose 57, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 44

West Central 88, Huron 81, OT

Wolsey-Wessington 45, Wessington Springs 30

High School Gymnastics
Lincoln/Roosevelt/Washington/Yankton Quad
1. SF Lincoln 134.700
2. Yankton 130.700
3. SF Roosevelt 129.200
4. SF Washington 95.850

Madison 134.350 West Central/Montrose 117.100

High School Wrestling
Flandreau 48 Chester Area 24
Flandreau 48 Hamlin 12
Flandreau 45 Viborg-Hurley 24
Chester Area 30 Hamlin 24
Chester Area 36 Viborg-Hurley 33
Viborg-Hurley 42 Hamlin 23
Washington 38 Lincoln 34
Washington 54 Lennox 12
Washington 57 Yankton 16
Tea Area 51 O’Gorman 17
Tea Area 58 Roosevelt 15

USHL Hockey
Sioux Falls 4 Des Moines 2

Iowa High School Boys Basketball
Boyden-Hull 75, West Lyon, Inwood 66

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 61, Sioux Center 58

Sheldon 64, George-Little Rock 44

West Sioux 76, Akron-Westfield 32

Western Christian 76, Estherville Lincoln Central 45

Iowa Girls High School Basketball

Sioux Center 51, Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 43

Unity Christian 69, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 49

West Sioux 50, Akron-Westfield 38

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss
More Contests


 