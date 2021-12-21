Tuesday night scoreboard – December 21

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Thursday’s results from across KELOLAND.

High School Boys Basketball
Aberdeen Roncalli 51, Northwestern 40

Canistota 50, Bridgewater-Emery 36

Canton 67, Alcester-Hudson 22

Chester 53, McCook Central/Montrose 44

Clark/Willow Lake 58, Florence/Henry 50

Deubrook 59, Madison 55

Elk Point-Jefferson 53, Viborg-Hurley 45

Faulkton 44, Wolsey-Wessington 36

Flandreau 78, Castlewood 56

Freeman Academy/Marion 68, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 41

Gayville-Volin 49, Centerville 42

Groton Area 70, Redfield 58

Harding County 54, Grant County/Mott-Regent Co-op, N.D. 49

Harding County 54, Mott-Regent, N.D. 49

LeMars, Iowa 56, Harrisburg 51, OT

Milbank 55, Webster 44

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 63, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 29

North Central, Neb. 52, Gregory 44

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 68, Arlington 62

Parkston 60, Parker 58

Philip 54, Kadoka Area 47

Sioux Falls Jefferson 63, Sioux Falls Lincoln 61

Sioux Falls Washington 61, Huron 53

Sioux Valley 77, Beresford 61

St. Thomas More 49, Hill City 38

Stanley County 56, Jones County 41

Vermillion 70, Tri-Valley 35

Wagner 69, Menno 31

Warner 69, Waverly-South Shore 34

Yankton 74, Aberdeen Central 43

High School Girls Basketball
Alcester-Hudson 52, Canton 46

Bennett County 37, Lead-Deadwood 21

Centerville 60, Gayville-Volin 40

Douglas 62, Rapid City Central 39

Florence/Henry 61, Clark/Willow Lake 36

Lemmon 55, New England, N.D. 34

Milbank 48, Webster 30

Miller 38, Wessington Springs 30

Rapid City Stevens 63, Sturgis Brown 34

Scotland 38, Burke 35

Sioux Falls Washington 72, Huron 50

Sioux Valley 58, Beresford 48

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 44, Freeman Academy/Marion 30

Vermillion 47, Tri-Valley 37

Wagner 60, Menno 16

Yankton 40, Aberdeen Central 37

Continuing The Conversation
