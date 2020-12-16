Tuesday night scoreboard – December 15

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Tuesday’s results from across KELOLAND.
Women’s Basketball
SDSU 87 Drake 73
High School Wrestling
Canton 53 Elk Point-Jefferson 18
Canton 66 Dakota Valley 3
Vermillion 49 Elk Point-Jefferson 20
Vermillion 60 Dakota Valley 8
High School Gymnastics
Madison 133.75 Huron 116.85
High School Boys Basketball
Baltic 67, Parker 62
Belle Fourche 51, Sturgis Brown 43
Britton-Hecla 42, Wilmot 35
Burke 53, North Central, Neb. 40
Chamberlain 47, Gregory 40
Dakota Valley 66, Beresford 35
DeSmet 57, Clark/Willow Lake 33
Dell Rapids St. Mary 67, Mitchell Christian 26
Elkton-Lake Benton 49, Castlewood 47
Ethan 85, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 55
Faith 67, Philip 21
Gayville-Volin 50, Wausa, Neb. 16
Hanson 84, McCook Central/Montrose 51
Harrisburg 67, Brookings 32
Howard 54, Chester 40
Ipswich 46, North Central Co-Op 26
Lyman 63, Sully Buttes 33
Mitchell 57, Sioux Falls Lincoln 45
Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 73, Alcester-Hudson 55
Parkston 59, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 21
Potter County 68, Miller 30
Rapid City Christian 90, Wall 36
Sisseton 66, Milbank 54
St. Thomas More 49, Douglas 42
Timber Lake 63, Herreid/Selby Area 58
Tri-Valley 56, Madison 41
Viborg-Hurley 69, Bridgewater-Emery 33
Wagner 65, Irene-Wakonda 50
Warner 57, Aberdeen Christian 56
Waubay/Summit 77, Webster 47
West Central 68, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 55
High School Girls Basketball
Aberdeen Roncalli 57, Mobridge-Pollock 24
Alcester-Hudson 54, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 35
Baltic 46, Parker 42
Belle Fourche 39, Sturgis Brown 24
Castlewood 49, Elkton-Lake Benton 36
Colman-Egan 46, Canistota 27
Corsica/Stickney 65, Avon 48
Dakota Valley 62, Beresford 38
Dell Rapids St. Mary 50, Mitchell Christian 32
Deubrook 56, Deuel 22
Ethan 67, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 37
Florence/Henry 57, Estelline/Hendricks 18
Garretson 70, Canton 54
Hamlin 46, Flandreau 45
Harrisburg 63, Brookings 29
Herreid/Selby Area 58, Timber Lake 51, OT
Howard 65, Chester 38
Huron 72, Pierre 71
Irene-Wakonda 57, Wagner 45
Iroquois 48, Wessington Springs 47
Jones County 39, Kadoka Area 35
Kimball/White Lake 32, Platte-Geddes 31
Lemmon 40, Dupree 39
Lower Brule 58, Bennett County 34
Menno 56, Scotland 40
Miller 37, Potter County 31
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 57, West Central 45
Newell 41, Lead-Deadwood 23
North Central, Neb. 47, Burke 14
Rapid City Christian 59, Douglas 49
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 43, Hitchcock-Tulare 42
Sioux Falls Christian 65, Dell Rapids 29
Sioux Falls Washington 67, Sioux Falls Lincoln 34
Sisseton 51, Milbank 31
Sully Buttes 52, Lyman 30
Tri-Valley 65, Madison 36
Viborg-Hurley 63, Bridgewater-Emery 50
Warner 45, Aberdeen Christian 36
Wausa, Neb. 56, Gayville-Volin 48
Waverly-South Shore 65, Clark/Willow Lake 51
Wilmot 51, Britton-Hecla 20
Winner 72, Stanley County 24
Iowa High School Boys Basketball
Ankeny Centennial 78, Newton 62
Aplington-Parkersburg 71, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 48
Ar-We-Va, Westside 50, Coon Rapids-Bayard 44
Assumption, Davenport 69, Muscatine 46
Baxter 53, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 41
Central Decatur, Leon 80, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 55
Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 62, West Central, Maynard 44
Clear Creek-Amana 65, Independence 49
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 46, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 39
Creston 71, Shenandoah 37
Denver 68, Sumner-Fredericksburg 48
Des Moines Christian 23, Madrid 17
Dunkerton 57, Waterloo Christian School 37
East Mills 56, Heartland Christian 22
East Sac County 54, PAC-LM 52
Easton Valley 64, Calamus-Wheatland 43
Eldon Cardinal 70, Hillcrest Academy 62
Epworth, Western Dubuque 67, Cedar Rapids Xavier 46
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 57, Bishop Garrigan 51
Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 59, West Sioux 55
Gilbert 57, Perry 27
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 46, BCLUW, Conrad 41
Knoxville 58, Davis County, Bloomfield 56
Louisa-Muscatine 48, Highland, Riverside 43
MFL-Mar-Mac 68, Kee, Lansing 57
Meskwaki Settlement School 73, Colo-NESCO 38
Mount Vernon 62, Vinton-Shellsburg 23
Nevada 61, South Hamilton, Jewell 55
North Fayette Valley 66, South Winneshiek, Calmar 61
North Scott, Eldridge 39, Clinton 27
Norwalk 61, Lewis Central 40
OA-BCIG 62, River Valley, Correctionville 48
Pekin 71, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 30
Pella 68, Ankeny 64
Ridge View 66, West Monona 41
Sidney 73, Fremont Mills, Tabor 54
Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 50, St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 23
Sioux City, West 62, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 54
Solon 55, Marion 43
South O’Brien, Paullina 67, Harris-Lake Park 27
Springville 68, Edgewood-Colesburg 45
Starmont 106, North Linn, Troy Mills 14
Tekamah-Herman, Neb. 71, Whiting 9
Tipton 79, West Liberty 53
Waterloo, East 54, Linn-Mar, Marion 53
Waukon 78, Decorah 65
Waverly-Shell Rock 50, Charles City 34
Wayne, Corydon 65, East Union, Afton 58
Webster City 58, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 55
Williamsburg 68, Benton Community 54
Iowa High School Girls Basketball
AC/GC 53, Earlham 29
AGWSR, Ackley 53, East Marshall, LeGrand 21
Ankeny Centennial 60, Newton 19
Aplington-Parkersburg 70, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 20
Atlantic 60, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 48
Audubon 65, Tri-Center, Neola 36
Ballard 62, Carlisle 19
Baxter 52, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 23
Beckman, Dyersville 69, Maquoketa 62, 2OT
Belle Plaine 41, Tri-County, Thornburg 19
Bishop Garrigan 59, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 23
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 52, Sioux City, West 28
Boyden-Hull 52, Sioux Center 48
Calamus-Wheatland 52, Easton Valley 40
Cascade,Western Dubuque 66, North Cedar, Stanwood 29
Central City 60, Alburnett 40
Central Decatur, Leon 55, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 54
Cherokee, Washington 62, Estherville Lincoln Central 41
Collins-Maxwell 71, Valley Lutheran, Cedar Falls 8
Coon Rapids-Bayard 50, Ar-We-Va, Westside 35
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 56, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 46
Creston 56, Shenandoah 23
Danville 64, Holy Trinity 45
Denver 54, Sumner-Fredericksburg 29
Des Moines Christian 54, Madrid 16
Dike-New Hartford 68, Jesup 32
Dubuque, Senior 57, Dubuque, Hempstead 36
Eagle Grove 41, Lake Mills 36
East Mills 60, Heartland Christian 21
Gilbert 71, Perry 14
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 46, BCLUW, Conrad 41
Grinnell 83, Ottumwa 24
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 38, Webster City 36
Humboldt 47, Algona 36
Kingsley-Pierson 73, Siouxland Christian 26
Knoxville 64, Davis County, Bloomfield 52
LeMars 46, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 19
Lenox 45, Southwest Valley 38
Lewis Central 46, Norwalk 44
Linn-Mar, Marion 62, Waterloo, East 13
Lisbon 40, Bellevue Marquette Catholic 34
Logan-Magnolia 73, Missouri Valley 29
Louisa-Muscatine 58, Highland, Riverside 34
MFL-Mar-Mac 53, Kee, Lansing 48
MOC-Floyd Valley 53, George-Little Rock 47
Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 36, East Buchanan, Winthrop 26
Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 66, Trinity Christian High School 21
Montezuma 68, Lynnville-Sully 39
Monticello 59, Anamosa 30
Moravia 30, Twin Cedars, Bussey 28
Murray 58, Ankeny Christian Academy 19
Nevada 45, South Hamilton, Jewell 26
New Hampton 56, Crestwood, Cresco 30
Newman Catholic, Mason City 39, Rockford 15
Nodaway Valley 64, Bedford 29
North Fayette Valley 56, South Winneshiek, Calmar 21
North Linn, Troy Mills 72, Starmont 17
North Mahaska, New Sharon 64, B-G-M 35
North Polk, Alleman 45, ADM, Adel 39
North Scott, Eldridge 61, Clinton 24
North Tama, Traer 45, GMG, Garwin 42
North Union 68, Belmond-Klemme 19
Osage 64, North Butler, Greene 13
PAC-LM 56, East Sac County 49
Paton-Churdan 62, West Harrison, Mondamin 38
Pekin 49, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 33
Pleasant Valley 54, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 41
Regina, Iowa City 55, Durant-Bennett 43
Sidney 56, Fremont Mills, Tabor 38
Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 47, St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 30
Solon 55, Marion 43
South O’Brien, Paullina 73, Harris-Lake Park 31
Springville 75, Edgewood-Colesburg 27
St. Mary’s, Remsen 57, Akron-Westfield 51
Treynor 50, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 35
Underwood 49, Riverside, Oakland 11
Van Meter 42, Panorama, Panora 38
Waterloo Christian School 48, Dunkerton 35
Waterloo, West 78, Cedar Rapids, Washington 71, OT
Waukon 61, Decorah 50
Waverly-Shell Rock 50, Charles City 34
Wayne, Corydon 69, East Union, Afton 49
West Burlington 68, New London 32
West Fork, Sheffield 54, Central Springs 26
West Hancock, Britt 74, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 12
West Liberty 56, Tipton 32
West Lyon, Inwood 62, Sheldon 31
West Marshall, State Center 53, Greene County 25
West Sioux 54, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 46
Westwood, Sloan 60, Lawton-Bronson 29
Williamsburg 68, Benton Community 54
Winfield-Mount Union 68, Mediapolis 62, OT
Winterset 63, Carroll 44