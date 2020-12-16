Tuesday night scoreboard – December 15

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Tuesday’s results from across KELOLAND.

Women’s Basketball
SDSU 87 Drake 73

High School Wrestling
Canton 53 Elk Point-Jefferson 18
Canton 66 Dakota Valley 3
Vermillion 49 Elk Point-Jefferson 20
Vermillion 60 Dakota Valley 8

High School Gymnastics
Madison 133.75 Huron 116.85

High School Boys Basketball
Baltic 67, Parker 62

Belle Fourche 51, Sturgis Brown 43

Britton-Hecla 42, Wilmot 35

Burke 53, North Central, Neb. 40

Chamberlain 47, Gregory 40

Dakota Valley 66, Beresford 35

DeSmet 57, Clark/Willow Lake 33

Dell Rapids St. Mary 67, Mitchell Christian 26

Elkton-Lake Benton 49, Castlewood 47

Ethan 85, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 55

Faith 67, Philip 21

Gayville-Volin 50, Wausa, Neb. 16

Hanson 84, McCook Central/Montrose 51

Harrisburg 67, Brookings 32

Howard 54, Chester 40

Ipswich 46, North Central Co-Op 26

Lyman 63, Sully Buttes 33

Mitchell 57, Sioux Falls Lincoln 45

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 73, Alcester-Hudson 55

Parkston 59, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 21

Potter County 68, Miller 30

Rapid City Christian 90, Wall 36

Sisseton 66, Milbank 54

St. Thomas More 49, Douglas 42

Timber Lake 63, Herreid/Selby Area 58

Tri-Valley 56, Madison 41

Viborg-Hurley 69, Bridgewater-Emery 33

Wagner 65, Irene-Wakonda 50

Warner 57, Aberdeen Christian 56

Waubay/Summit 77, Webster 47

West Central 68, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 55

High School Girls Basketball
Aberdeen Roncalli 57, Mobridge-Pollock 24

Alcester-Hudson 54, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 35

Baltic 46, Parker 42

Belle Fourche 39, Sturgis Brown 24

Castlewood 49, Elkton-Lake Benton 36

Colman-Egan 46, Canistota 27

Corsica/Stickney 65, Avon 48

Dakota Valley 62, Beresford 38

Dell Rapids St. Mary 50, Mitchell Christian 32

Deubrook 56, Deuel 22

Ethan 67, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 37

Florence/Henry 57, Estelline/Hendricks 18

Garretson 70, Canton 54

Hamlin 46, Flandreau 45

Harrisburg 63, Brookings 29

Herreid/Selby Area 58, Timber Lake 51, OT

Howard 65, Chester 38

Huron 72, Pierre 71

Irene-Wakonda 57, Wagner 45

Iroquois 48, Wessington Springs 47

Jones County 39, Kadoka Area 35

Kimball/White Lake 32, Platte-Geddes 31

Lemmon 40, Dupree 39

Lower Brule 58, Bennett County 34

Menno 56, Scotland 40

Miller 37, Potter County 31

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 57, West Central 45

Newell 41, Lead-Deadwood 23

North Central, Neb. 47, Burke 14

Rapid City Christian 59, Douglas 49

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 43, Hitchcock-Tulare 42

Sioux Falls Christian 65, Dell Rapids 29

Sioux Falls Washington 67, Sioux Falls Lincoln 34

Sisseton 51, Milbank 31

Sully Buttes 52, Lyman 30

Tri-Valley 65, Madison 36

Viborg-Hurley 63, Bridgewater-Emery 50

Warner 45, Aberdeen Christian 36

Wausa, Neb. 56, Gayville-Volin 48

Waverly-South Shore 65, Clark/Willow Lake 51

Wilmot 51, Britton-Hecla 20

Winner 72, Stanley County 24

Iowa High School Boys Basketball

Ankeny Centennial 78, Newton 62

Aplington-Parkersburg 71, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 48

Ar-We-Va, Westside 50, Coon Rapids-Bayard 44

Assumption, Davenport 69, Muscatine 46

Baxter 53, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 41

Central Decatur, Leon 80, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 55

Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 62, West Central, Maynard 44

Clear Creek-Amana 65, Independence 49

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 46, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 39

Creston 71, Shenandoah 37

Denver 68, Sumner-Fredericksburg 48

Des Moines Christian 23, Madrid 17

Dunkerton 57, Waterloo Christian School 37

East Mills 56, Heartland Christian 22

East Sac County 54, PAC-LM 52

Easton Valley 64, Calamus-Wheatland 43

Eldon Cardinal 70, Hillcrest Academy 62

Epworth, Western Dubuque 67, Cedar Rapids Xavier 46

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 57, Bishop Garrigan 51

Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 59, West Sioux 55

Gilbert 57, Perry 27

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 46, BCLUW, Conrad 41

Knoxville 58, Davis County, Bloomfield 56

Louisa-Muscatine 48, Highland, Riverside 43

MFL-Mar-Mac 68, Kee, Lansing 57

Meskwaki Settlement School 73, Colo-NESCO 38

Mount Vernon 62, Vinton-Shellsburg 23

Nevada 61, South Hamilton, Jewell 55

North Fayette Valley 66, South Winneshiek, Calmar 61

North Scott, Eldridge 39, Clinton 27

Norwalk 61, Lewis Central 40

OA-BCIG 62, River Valley, Correctionville 48

Pekin 71, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 30

Pella 68, Ankeny 64

Ridge View 66, West Monona 41

Sidney 73, Fremont Mills, Tabor 54

Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 50, St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 23

Sioux City, West 62, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 54

Solon 55, Marion 43

South O’Brien, Paullina 67, Harris-Lake Park 27

Springville 68, Edgewood-Colesburg 45

Starmont 106, North Linn, Troy Mills 14

Tekamah-Herman, Neb. 71, Whiting 9

Tipton 79, West Liberty 53

Waterloo, East 54, Linn-Mar, Marion 53

Waukon 78, Decorah 65

Waverly-Shell Rock 50, Charles City 34

Wayne, Corydon 65, East Union, Afton 58

Webster City 58, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 55

Williamsburg 68, Benton Community 54

Iowa High School Girls Basketball

AC/GC 53, Earlham 29

AGWSR, Ackley 53, East Marshall, LeGrand 21

Ankeny Centennial 60, Newton 19

Aplington-Parkersburg 70, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 20

Atlantic 60, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 48

Audubon 65, Tri-Center, Neola 36

Ballard 62, Carlisle 19

Baxter 52, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 23

Beckman, Dyersville 69, Maquoketa 62, 2OT

Belle Plaine 41, Tri-County, Thornburg 19

Bishop Garrigan 59, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 23

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 52, Sioux City, West 28

Boyden-Hull 52, Sioux Center 48

Calamus-Wheatland 52, Easton Valley 40

Cascade,Western Dubuque 66, North Cedar, Stanwood 29

Central City 60, Alburnett 40

Central Decatur, Leon 55, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 54

Cherokee, Washington 62, Estherville Lincoln Central 41

Collins-Maxwell 71, Valley Lutheran, Cedar Falls 8

Coon Rapids-Bayard 50, Ar-We-Va, Westside 35

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 56, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 46

Creston 56, Shenandoah 23

Danville 64, Holy Trinity 45

Denver 54, Sumner-Fredericksburg 29

Des Moines Christian 54, Madrid 16

Dike-New Hartford 68, Jesup 32

Dubuque, Senior 57, Dubuque, Hempstead 36

Eagle Grove 41, Lake Mills 36

East Mills 60, Heartland Christian 21

Gilbert 71, Perry 14

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 46, BCLUW, Conrad 41

Grinnell 83, Ottumwa 24

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 38, Webster City 36

Humboldt 47, Algona 36

Kingsley-Pierson 73, Siouxland Christian 26

Knoxville 64, Davis County, Bloomfield 52

LeMars 46, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 19

Lenox 45, Southwest Valley 38

Lewis Central 46, Norwalk 44

Linn-Mar, Marion 62, Waterloo, East 13

Lisbon 40, Bellevue Marquette Catholic 34

Logan-Magnolia 73, Missouri Valley 29

Louisa-Muscatine 58, Highland, Riverside 34

MFL-Mar-Mac 53, Kee, Lansing 48

MOC-Floyd Valley 53, George-Little Rock 47

Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 36, East Buchanan, Winthrop 26

Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 66, Trinity Christian High School 21

Montezuma 68, Lynnville-Sully 39

Monticello 59, Anamosa 30

Moravia 30, Twin Cedars, Bussey 28

Murray 58, Ankeny Christian Academy 19

Nevada 45, South Hamilton, Jewell 26

New Hampton 56, Crestwood, Cresco 30

Newman Catholic, Mason City 39, Rockford 15

Nodaway Valley 64, Bedford 29

North Fayette Valley 56, South Winneshiek, Calmar 21

North Linn, Troy Mills 72, Starmont 17

North Mahaska, New Sharon 64, B-G-M 35

North Polk, Alleman 45, ADM, Adel 39

North Scott, Eldridge 61, Clinton 24

North Tama, Traer 45, GMG, Garwin 42

North Union 68, Belmond-Klemme 19

Osage 64, North Butler, Greene 13

PAC-LM 56, East Sac County 49

Paton-Churdan 62, West Harrison, Mondamin 38

Pekin 49, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 33

Pleasant Valley 54, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 41

Regina, Iowa City 55, Durant-Bennett 43

Sidney 56, Fremont Mills, Tabor 38

Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 47, St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 30

Solon 55, Marion 43

South O’Brien, Paullina 73, Harris-Lake Park 31

Springville 75, Edgewood-Colesburg 27

St. Mary’s, Remsen 57, Akron-Westfield 51

Treynor 50, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 35

Underwood 49, Riverside, Oakland 11

Van Meter 42, Panorama, Panora 38

Waterloo Christian School 48, Dunkerton 35

Waterloo, West 78, Cedar Rapids, Washington 71, OT

Waukon 61, Decorah 50

Waverly-Shell Rock 50, Charles City 34

Wayne, Corydon 69, East Union, Afton 49

West Burlington 68, New London 32

West Fork, Sheffield 54, Central Springs 26

West Hancock, Britt 74, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 12

West Liberty 56, Tipton 32

West Lyon, Inwood 62, Sheldon 31

West Marshall, State Center 53, Greene County 25

West Sioux 54, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 46

Westwood, Sloan 60, Lawton-Bronson 29

Williamsburg 68, Benton Community 54

Winfield-Mount Union 68, Mediapolis 62, OT

Winterset 63, Carroll 44

