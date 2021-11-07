Tucker’s overtime kick gives Ravens 34-31 win over Vikings

BALTIMORE (AP) – Justin Tucker kicked a 36-yard field goal with 16 seconds left in overtime to give the Baltimore Ravens a 34-31 victory over the Minnesota Vikings.

The AFC North-leading Ravens rallied from a 14-point third-quarter deficit and survived an acrobatic interception by Minnesota’s Anthony Barr on the first possession of overtime.

Barr tipped Lamar Jackson’s pass and caught it out of the air, giving the Vikings the ball at their own 38, but Minnesota went three-and-out, and Baltimore drove into Tucker’s range again. It was another agonizing loss for the Vikings, who have not dropped a game all season by more than seven points.