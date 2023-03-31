BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — SDSU held their annual NFL Pro Day on Friday as eight athletes showcased their talents in front of 20 NFL Teams.

Four SDSU players were featured on Friday including Landon Wolf, Caleb Sanders, Malik Lofton and tight end standout, Tucker Kraft.

The Timber Lake, South Dakota native improved on several of his numbers in Brookings, compared to the NFL Combine. Now he’s hoping that translates into a high draft pick come draft day.

“Come draft day I want my name to be called early that’s my priority that’s why I tried to execute as well as I did during pro day. I’m not doing any of this for me, I’m doing this to set my family up, my future kids, their kids, generational wealth. I’m trying to create something here,” former SDSU tight end Tucker Kraft said.

The NFL Draft is set for Thursday, April 27.