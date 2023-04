KANSAS CITY, MO (KELO) — Former SDSU standout tight end and Timber Lake native, Tucker Kraft has been selected in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Kraft was drafted by the Green Bay Packers with the 78th overall pick of the third round.

Tucker helped lead the Jackrabbits to a National Championship last season.

The tight end left SDSU with 92 catches in his final two seasons, resulting in nine touchdowns and 1,121 yards.