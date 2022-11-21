BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — SDSU standout tight end Tucker Kraft announced that he will be declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft, following the final game of the season.

Kraft made the announcement via Twitter on Monday morning.

SDSU earned the top-seed in the FCS playoffs, which they earned following a 10-1 season.

The Jackrabbits will play their first playoff game on Saturday, December 3.

Kraft says in his post, “We have a lot of football left and so much to prove.” He later says that this will be his last season with the Jacks.

Tucker has 91 receptions for 1,095 yards and eight touchdowns in his career with SDSU.