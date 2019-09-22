Triplett, Duke share 36-hole lead at Sanford International

BROOKINGS, S.D. (SDSU) -- South Dakota State turned the 53rd Annual Beef Bowl into a block party, scoring in all three phases of the game en route to a 43-7 victory over Southern Utah before a crowd of 14,269 at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium.

The third-ranked Jackrabbits blocked three kicks in the contest - two field goals and a punt - in closing out the nonconference portion of their schedule by improving to 3-1 on the season. Southern Utah dropped to 1-3.