Trio of Jacks reach Big 12 finals

TULSA, Okla. (SDSU) – Three South Dakota State wrestlers will compete for league titles Sunday after turning in strong performances Saturday on the opening day of the Big 12 Conference Wrestling Championship at BOK Center.

Second-seeded Henry Pohlmeyer (149 pounds) and Tanner Sloan (197 pounds) will be joined in the finals by 184-pounder Zach Carlson, who is seeded third. SDSU’s three finalists matches a program best from two years ago. All three also earned automatic berths into the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships later this month in Minneapolis.

A senior from Johnston, Iowa, Pohlmeyer edged Northern Iowa’s Max Thomsen, 1-0, in Saturday night’s semifinals. Pohlmeyer scored the lone point of the match on an escape early in the third period and fended off a takedown attempt by Thomsen in the closing seconds.

Pohlmeyer, who will be making his third consecutive trip to the national meet, opened the day with a third-period pin against West Virginia’s Seth Hogue, then posted a 4-1 decision over North Dakota State’s Jaden Van Maanen to reach the semifinals. He will meet top-seeded Boo Lewallen of Oklahoma State in the 149-pound final Sunday night.

Sloan allowed only one point in winning all three of his matches on Saturday by major decision and outscoring his opponents 28-1. A redshirt freshman from Alburnett, Iowa, Sloan blanked Iowa State’s Joel Shapiro, 9-0, before turning in an 11-1 victory over seventh-seeded Jacob Seely. In the semifinals, Sloan downed third-seeded Jake Woodley of Oklahoma, 8-0.

Sloan, who has won 15 of his last 16 matches, will top-seeded Noah Adams of West Virginia in the 197-pound championship bout.

Carlson earned a trip to the finals with a hard-fought 3-2 decision over seventh-seeded Tate Samuelson of Wyoming Saturday night. A senior from Murdock, Minnesota, Carlson posted an 8-2 decision against No. 6 Darrien Roberts of Oklahoma in his lone match of the opening session.

The 184-pound final will feature Carlson and top-seeded Taylor Lujan of Northern Iowa.

Also wrestling in the semifinals was 165-pounder Tanner Cook. Seeded fourth, Cook avenged a loss during the regular season to fifth-seeded Cole Moody of Wyoming, outlasting Moody by a 12-10 decision in the quarterfinals. In the semifinals, Cook lost a 10-3 decision to top-seeded Travis Wittlake of Oklahoma State.

Cook is slated to wrestle seventh-seeded Adam Kemp of Fresno State as consolation action resumes Sunday morning.

Seventh-seeded Clay Carlson won both of his matches Saturday night to position himself for a possible top-five finish at 141 pounds and an automatic qualification for nationals. After dropping an 8-4 decision to second-seeded Ian Parker of Iowa State during the morning session, Carlson notched a 16-1 technical fall over Kainalu Estrella of Utah Valley in his first match of the evening. He later rallied in the third period for a pin against sixth-seeded Caleb Rea of West Virginia to meet fourth-seeded Dusty Hone of Oklahoma State on Sunday.

Also remaining alive in the wrestlebacks are Danny Vega (125 pounds) and Blake Wolters (heavyweight), who will both wrestle for seventh place on Sunday.

Eliminated during Saturday’s night session were Zach Price (133 pounds), Peyton Smith (157 pounds) and Cade King (174).

The Jackrabbits slipped one spot in the team standings to fourth place with 83.5 points. Defending champion Oklahoma State leads with 111.5 points, followed by Iowa State with 92 and Northern Iowa with 90.5. Both Oklahoma State and Iowa State have four finalists, with the Jackrabbits next with their trio of finalists.

Nine of the 12 teams have at least one finalist.

UP NEXT

Consolation action resumes at 11 a.m. Sunday. The championship bouts begin at 6 p.m. and will be televised on FOX Sports regional networks.

COMPLETE SDSU RESULTS

125 – No. 6 Danny Vega, Jr., Tucson, Arizona

* def. Jacob Svihal (Wyoming) by major dec., 8-0

* lost to No. 3 Alex Mackall (Iowa State) by dec., 13-6

* advanced via forfeit by Jeremy Trinh (Fresno State)

* lost to No. 7 Christian Moody (Oklahoma) by dec., 7-3

133 – Zach Price, R-Fr. Johnston, Iowa

* def. No. 5 Todd Small (Iowa State) by dec., 11-9

* lost to No. 4 Anthony Madrigal (Oklahoma) by dec., 8-3

* lost to Lawrence Saenz (Fresno State), by dec., 8-6

* lost to No. 1 Taylor LaMont (Utah Valley), by fall 4:42

141 – No. 7 Clay Carlson, R-Fr., Willmar, Minn.

* received opening-round bye

* lost to No. 2 Ian Parker (Iowa State) by dec., 8-4

* def. Kainalu Estrella (Utah Valley) by tech. fall, 16-1 [4:32]

* def. No. 6 Caleb Rea (West Virginia) by fall 6:35

149 – No. 2 Henry Pohlmeyer, Sr., Johnston, Iowa

* def. Seth Hogue (West Virginia), by fall 6:09

* def. No. 7 Jaden VanMaanen (North Dakota State) by dec., 4-1

* def. No. 3 Max Thomsen (Northern Iowa) by dec., 1-0

157 – No. 7 Peyton Smith, So., Kansas City, Mo.

* def. Jimmy Fate (Northern Colorado) by dec., 6-2

* lost to No. 2 Jared Franek (North Dakota State) by major dec., 9-0

* lost to Paden Moore (Northern Iowa) by fall 5:57

165 – No. 4 Tanner Cook, Fr., Ilion, N.Y.

* received opening-round bye

*def. No. 5 Cole Moody (Wyoming) by dec., 12-10

* lost to No. 1 Travis Wittlake (Oklahoma State) by dec., 10-3

174 – Cade King, Fr., Owatonna, Minn.

* lost to No. 2 Anthony Mantanona (Oklahoma) by dec., 10-7

* lost to No. 4 Kimball Bastian (Utah Valley) by dec., 2-1

184 – No. 3 Zach Carlson, Sr., Murdock, Minn.

* received opening-round bye

* def. No. 6 Darrien Roberts (Oklahoma) by dec., 8-2

* def. No. 7 Tate Samuelson (Wyoming) by dec., 3-2

197 – No. 2 Tanner Sloan, R-Fr., Alburnett, Iowa

* def. Joel Shapiro (Iowa State) by major dec., 9-0

* def. No. 7 Jacob Seely (Northern Colorado) by major dec., 11-1

* def. No. 3 Jake Woodley (Oklahoma) by major dec., 8-0

285 – Blake Wolters, Jr., Pipestone, Minn.

* def. No. 8 Kayne Hutchison (Air Force) by major dec., 8-0

* lost to No. 1 Tate Orndorff (Utah Valley) by major dec., 11-3

* def. Brandon Ngati (West Virginia) by dec., 3-1

* lost to No. 4 Carter Isley (Northern Iowa) by dec., 5-3

TEAM STANDINGS

1. Oklahoma State (4) – 111.5

2. Iowa State (4) – 92.0

3. Northern Iowa (2) – 90.5

4. South Dakota State (3) – 83.5

5. North Dakota State (2) – 74.5

6. Oklahoma (2) – 65.5

7. Wyoming (1) – 65.0

8. Northern Colorado (1) – 60

9. Fresno State – 47.5

10. West Virginia (1) – 35

11. Utah Valley – 29

12. Air Force – 21.5