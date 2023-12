SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Three football players from northwest Iowa signed with Power-Five schools for football.

A pair of teammates from Central Lyon/George-Little Rock are headed to Iowa. Reece Vander Zee, who played quarterback for the Lions this season, signed on to play wide receiver for the Hawkeyes. Linebacker Graham Eben signed on as a committed walk-on.

Sioux Center tight end Carson Bruhn is headed to Kansas in the Big 12.