SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The President’s Bowl features one of the best football atmospheres in the entire state and this year, the annual games will have something to play for.

The President’s Bowl will now have two traveling trophies. Thanks to the addition of Sioux Falls Jefferson in 2021, the four Sioux Falls public schools can now play each other.

The space towards the bottom of the trophy is reserved for plates that will have the score of each game added to it.

President’s Bowl Traveling Trophies

The winning teams will get to the take the trophy back to the school and add a new plate to the bottom with the final score.

All four coaches from the Sioux Falls schools talked about the addition of the trophies:

“I was never a part of the discussions to add it, but I think it’s a great addition to it. You see the Dakota Marker game and they all head over the trophy and that’d be really cool if it would end up something like that, where they’re really excited to win that thing,” Lincoln head coach Jared Fredenburg said.

“The game is more important, but maybe we can have it be a tradition like the Oaken Bucket or Paul Bunyan’s Axe,” Roosevelt head coach Kim Nelson said.

“It’s a really fun opportunity for our kids. It’s a little extra thing to play for. If you win the President’s Bowl, you get to hold that up in front of kind of like the Axe (Paul Bunyan) from Minnesota or Wisconsin or any of the trophies out there,” Washington head coach Ryan Evans said. “It adds a little bit. I think it’s a great move on the President’s Bowl Committee’s part.”

“I’ve been on the wrong end of the traveling trophy in college and it hurts, it stinks,” Jefferson head coach Vince Benedetto said. “Hopefully it’s a little extra motivation for the kids.”

The President’s Bowl returns this Saturday, September 10. Roosevelt will host Washington in the first game at 3:30 p.m.

Lincoln will host Jefferson in the second game. Kick-off for that game is set for 7 p.m. and you can livestream that contest on KELOLAND.com.