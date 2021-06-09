Trappers rally back to knock off Sunfish in Expedition League Baseball

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Sunfish returned home for the first game of a six-game homestand as they welcomed in-state foe Pierre to town.

The Sunfish scored in each of the first two innings, including plating three in the bottom of the 2nd to take a 4-0 lead.

Pierre would cut the deficit in half in the top of the 4th on a Joseph Bramanti two-run double. The Trappers would add two more in the fifth to even the game up at 4.

The game would remain tied until the 9th inning, when Pierre scored the eventual game winning run on a passed ball.

The Sunfish and Trappers will meet against Thursday night in Sioux Falls. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.