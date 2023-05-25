SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The top high school runners in South Dakota embarked on Sioux Falls for the 2023 state championship meet, which began on Thursday.

In the Class ‘AA’ girls 4×800 meter relay, Brandon Valley’s Addison Scholten, Sarah VanDeBerg, Lily Rude, and Mia Wentzy blew past the field and set a meet record with a time of 9:07.03. The Lynx crossed the finish line 25 seconds ahead of second-place Spearfish.

The boy’s race was a photo finish as O’Gorman’s squad of Jack Castelli , Evan Mahrous, Andrew Dally and Sam Castle edged Brookings by less than a second.

The boy’s 1600 sprint relay was taken by Rapid City Stevens with Beck Morgan, Ben Lust, Grady Loos and Simeon Birnbaum, finishing a second ahead of O’Gorman at 3:34.12.

In the Class ‘A’ girls 4×800 meter relay, Sioux Falls Christian’s team of Corinne Braun, Sadie Pettengill, Natalie Smith and Ellie Maddox won the meet with a time of 9:37.47.

It was a similar story on the boys side as the Charger tandem of Bennett Wassenaar, Alex Oberloh, Davis Buck and Isaac Davelaar set a meet record with a time of 7:54.51, 10 seconds better than Milbank.

SF Christian also claimed the girls 1600 sprint medley behind the team of Brenna Beyke, Ashlee VanDriesen, Katie VanderLeest and Anna Vyn and their record time of 3:33.75.

Switching to Class ‘B,’ in the girls 4×800 meter relay, Deubrook Area’s Nora Olsen, Makenna Ekern, Kylee Johnson and Ellie Olsen claimed first with a time of 9:46.23, 10 seconds faster than Potter County.

Deubrook Area also won the boys race as the team of Treven Grimsrud, Landen Johnson, Jaxon Quail and Gavin Landmark were 8.5 seconds ahead of Menno.

Over in the girls 1600 sprint medley, Colman-Egan claimed first with a record time of 4:13.85 behind Lanie Mousel, Elaina Rhode, Josie Mousel, and Reese Luze.