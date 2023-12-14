MARSHALL, MN (USF) — The University of Sioux Falls Women’s Basketball team fell to Southwest Minnesota State tonight 86-61.

The Cougars and Mustangs played a tight first quarter with SMSU taking the 21-16 lead into the next period. USF shot 46% and made 1 from behind the arc. SMSU shot 50% from the field and made 4 3-pointers. In the 2nd quarter it was again tight with Southwest coming out on top 23-20. The Mustangs shot 50% again from the field and 42% from behind the arc. USF shot 44% but went 3-6 on 3 point attempts. SMSU took a 44-36 lead into the halftime break

The 3rd quarter is where Southwest took over and never looked back. USF shot 23% from the field and did not make a 3. The Mustangs shot 66% from the field and 85% from 3 going 6-7 from behind the arc to win the 3rd quarter 29-8 and extend their lead on the Coo. In the final period USF showed fight, winning the quarter 17-13. Southwest cooled off after their red hot 3rd quarter going 2-8 on 3 point attempts and shooting 33% from the field. The Cougars 33% from the field and 40% from behind the arc. Overall SMSU had 34 points in the paint compared to USF’s 30 and the Mustangs owned the rebounding battle 45-30.

LEADERS

Ayla Brown led the Cougars in scoring with a career high 16 points. Fellow Freshman Kami Wadsworth added 13 as well.

Brecli Honner paced the Coo in rebounding with 5. Brown and Kylie Wroblewski each added 4 boards.

Multiple Cougars were tied for the lead in assists. Ayla Brown , Kami Wadsworth , Brecli Honner , Madison Wuebben , and Sidney Swanson all had 2 assists each. Brown also played a game high 34 minutes.

UP NEXT

The Cougars will be back in action Tuesday December 19. They will take on Wayne State starting at 7:30PM in Sioux Falls, SD. This game will be played in the Stewart Center.