SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The USF men’s wrestling team is in its first season, and the program picked up its first-ever win with a 42-12 victory over Minnesota West on Sunday.

The Cougars won eight of the nine bouts against the Bluejays, which marked their fourth match of the year.

“We wanted to get a win as soon as we could,” USF Head Coach Matt Meuleners said. “So it was good to get finally get one. Knowing the conference room, we know it’s going to be hard to come by wins. So it was good to get one.”

USF features seven freshmen in its starting lineup, so facing off against a community college with wrestlers of similar experience level provided the Coo a chance to see just where they stack up.

“We did a great job wrestling guys our own age,” Meuleners said. “That’s kind of been our problem is we’re just we’re so young and that’s where for them, they know like we just got to keep getting better and eventually we’re going to be where we want to be.”

As the team gains more experience, it is picking up on the small details the coaches have harped on in practice.

“They’re starting to realize how important the little things are,” Meuleners said. “The small things we work on in practice, the stuff we get on them about in practice, about how you got to fix this, you got to fix that. It seems like it’s a really small and minor detail. And until you get out here.”

Each of the first three matches were against top-10 opponents in #9 Northern State, #6 Parkside and #10 Nebraska Kearney. Despite losing by more than 30 in each contest, these duals hastened the development of the young Cougars.

“You wrestle teams like that week in and week out, it becomes normal and then it gets easier to do it,” Meuleners said. “The more you do it, it becomes easier and it’s just good that it’s becoming normal for our guys. You’re starting to see them make adjustments and close the gaps. And now we just got to keep making strides and getting better throughout the second semester.”

USF is now 1-4 on the season and its next match is slated for after New Year’s when it welcomes St. Cloud State to the Stewart Center on Jan. 13.