VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — The USD women are headed back to the NCAA tournament for the fourth consecutive season.

Sunday, the Coyotes found out that they would be a ten seed in the tournament. They’ll play Ole Miss from the SEC in Waco, Texas. USD played a tough non-conference schedule to begin the season as they played two ranked teams and five Power 5 conference teams. Coach Dawn Plitzuweit says that tough non-conference slate will help the Coyotes on Friday.

“There are two reasons why you play really good teams in the non-conference. One, is to get you ready for the conference and the conference tournament and two is to see how you match up. What kind of adjustments you need to make and what works well. Every opponent is different and certainly you have the chance to see the size, the speed and the athleticism,” Plitzuweit said.

The Coyotes and Ole Miss will meet on Friday in Waco, Texas. Tip-off is set for 12:30 p.m.