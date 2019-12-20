Tough non-conference schedule hasn’t slowed South Dakota

VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota women’s basketball team has cracked the A.P. Top 25 for the third time in program history, as the number 25 Coyotes are 11-1 overall.

Through their first 12 games, USD has racked up wins over power five foes Ohio State, Utah, and Missouri, while knocking off mid major powers Creighton, Drake and Green Bay. The Coyotes only loss came against 20th-ranked Missouri State.

“It is really fun knowing going into these games, you know we’re going to be playing the best, and competing against the best. It definitely makes it a lot easier to get up for each game, and get really excited because it’s going to be a battle every single night,” Senior Guard Ciara Duffy said.

The key to USD’s success has been a balanced attack and ball movement. The Coyotes have four players averaging double figures, have seen 6 of their top 7 scorers increase their production from last season, and are dishing out nearly 3 more assists per game than a year ago.

“A lot of that has to do with having more experienced players on the court. They’ve been through it for a little longer, They understand that moving it, sharing it, being able to break teams down with early offense, or later in the shot clock, is something we’ve got to continue to work on a daily basis,” Head Coach Dawn Plitzuweit said.

The Coyotes are performing better in nearly every offensive category from a year ago so far. But that offensive success will be tested on Sunday, when USD visits 5th-ranked South Carolina.

“We’re going to be certainly tested at an incredibly high level with their athleticism on both ends of the court. Whether it’s handling the ball against their athleticism, screening, moving the basketball, sharing it,” Plitzuweit said.

But the Coyotes are ready for the challenge.

“It’s just a challenge for this team, and we’re definitely not a team to shy away from that. We’re ready to step up and compete,” Duffy said.

Sunday’s game in Columbia, South Carolina tips off at 11:00 A.M. central time. The Coyotes will then open conference play December 29th at Western Illinois.